Falmouth restaurants you'll love

D'Angelo
689 Main St. Rt. 28, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Crabapple Burger
|$11.99
Melted cheddar cheese, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion
|Buff Chix Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders dripping with our own special sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
|Cali Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast, bacon, guac, melted cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Woofer
|$7.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, & Cheese on your choice of bread
|Breakfast Bowl Eggs
|$3.00
Pick your add-ons
Sausage Gravy|Cheddar Cheese|Roasted Red Peppers|Baby Kale|Spinach|Roasted Corn-Diced Tomato|Caramelized Onions|Pickled Red Onion|Mushrooms|Sliced Fireside Roasted Turkey|Apple Ham|Shaved Beef Bacon|Avocado|Extra Egg|Black Garden Vegetables
|Black Dog Burrito
|$8.00
Scrambled Egg, Grilled Sausage, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and fresh pico de gallo on a wrap of your choice
FRENCH FRIES
Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth
281 Main St, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Taco
|$7.00
|Nachos
|$10.00
|Burrito
|$7.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Fried Seafood Combo Platter
|$17.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
|Signature Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.99
|Onion Rings
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
56 Davis Straits, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Fish 'n' Chips
|$15.99
served with french fries & homemade coleslaw
|Cape Cod Reuben
|$15.99
Lightly battered cod, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & thousand island dressing, on grilled marble rye bread
|Fish Taco
|$15.99
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage & lime aioli
SANDWICHES
Coffee Obsession
110 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Iced House Roast
Our house roast, chilled... Brrrrr.
|Hot Cafe Latte
Velvety steamed milk poured into smooth espresso topped with a small layer of microfoam.
Proportions:
1/5 microfoam,
3/5 steamed milk,
1/5 espresso.
*Note: Milk in iced latte NOT steamed
|Cafe Au Lait
Equal parts steamed milk and drip coffee, the Cafe Au Lait is a delicious, creamy alternative to normal drip coffee.
Shipwrecked
263 Grand Ave, Falmouth
|Popular items
|BBC Tacos
|$15.99
Your choice of fried chicken, pulled pork or beer battered fish served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled onion, shredded cheddar cheese & drizzled with an avocado aioli.
|G/F Cheese Pizza
|$11.99
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
