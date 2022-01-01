Falmouth restaurants you'll love

Go
Falmouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Falmouth

Falmouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Falmouth restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

689 Main St. Rt. 28, Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Crabapple's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crabapple Burger$11.99
Melted cheddar cheese, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion
Buff Chix Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders dripping with our own special sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
Cali Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast, bacon, guac, melted cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
The Black Dog Heights Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Heights Cafe

465 Grand Ave, Falmouth

Avg 3.9 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Woofer$7.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, & Cheese on your choice of bread
Breakfast Bowl Eggs$3.00
Pick your add-ons
Sausage Gravy|Cheddar Cheese|Roasted Red Peppers|Baby Kale|Spinach|Roasted Corn-Diced Tomato|Caramelized Onions|Pickled Red Onion|Mushrooms|Sliced Fireside Roasted Turkey|Apple Ham|Shaved Beef Bacon|Avocado|Extra Egg|Black Garden Vegetables
Black Dog Burrito$8.00
Scrambled Egg, Grilled Sausage, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and fresh pico de gallo on a wrap of your choice
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth

281 Main St, Falmouth

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco$7.00
Nachos$10.00
Burrito$7.00
More about Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth
Seafood Sam's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Seafood Combo Platter$17.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
Signature Lobster Salad Roll$18.99
Onion Rings
More about Seafood Sam's
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

56 Davis Straits, Falmouth

Avg 4.4 (690 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish 'n' Chips$15.99
served with french fries & homemade coleslaw
Cape Cod Reuben$15.99
Lightly battered cod, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & thousand island dressing, on grilled marble rye bread
Fish Taco$15.99
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage & lime aioli
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant
Coffee Obsession image

SANDWICHES

Coffee Obsession

110 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.6 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced House Roast
Our house roast, chilled... Brrrrr.
Hot Cafe Latte
Velvety steamed milk poured into smooth espresso topped with a small layer of microfoam.
Proportions:
1/5 microfoam,
3/5 steamed milk,
1/5 espresso.
*Note: Milk in iced latte NOT steamed
Cafe Au Lait
Equal parts steamed milk and drip coffee, the Cafe Au Lait is a delicious, creamy alternative to normal drip coffee.
More about Coffee Obsession
Shipwrecked image

 

Shipwrecked

263 Grand Ave, Falmouth

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBC Tacos$15.99
Your choice of fried chicken, pulled pork or beer battered fish served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled onion, shredded cheddar cheese & drizzled with an avocado aioli.
G/F Cheese Pizza$11.99
Tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on a gluten friendly cauliflower crust.
More about Shipwrecked
Main pic

 

Shipwrecked

263 Grand Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shipwrecked

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Falmouth

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Reuben

Clams

Clam Chowder

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Falmouth to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston