Estia Falmouth
No reviews yet
117 Main Street
Falmouth, MA 02540
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Spreads
Tzatziki
Cucumber, yogurt, garlic, lemon, mint, dill.
Tyrokafteri
Feta, roasted poblano peppers.
Avocado Feta
Avocado, feta, tomatoes, onion and garlic.
Hummus
Imported organic chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon
Taramasalata
Whipped caviar, lemon juice, olive oil
Pikilia (choice of three spreads)
Choose three of your favorite spreads. Served with warm pita
Special spread
Apps
Estia Sampler
Dolmades, spanakopita, loukaniko, olives and feta
Coal Fired Wings
Our signature wings (roasted not fried) fresh rosemary, sea salt, olive oil, lemon, and caramelized onions
Grilled Artichoke Hearts
Ladolemono sauce and olives
Zucchini Chips
Thinly sliced, fried, served with tzatziki
Saganaki Opa
Pan fried Kefalograviera cheese
Loukaniko
Grilled Greek sausage with orange zest
Lamb Sliders
Three freshly ground lamb sliders, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, spicy feta spread
Fried Calamari
Lightly flour dusted fried calamari, pepperoncinis and aioli
Grilled Octopus
Imported Mediterranean sushi grade octopus, char-grilled with Ladolemono sauce
Spanakopita App
Spinach, feta, scallions, layered with phyllo dough
Grilled lamb lollipops
Marinated with fresh herbs, ladolemono sauce, served with tzatziki
Dolmades
Beef and rice rolled into grape leaves, topped with egg lemon sauce
Sweet potato fries
Drizzled with Cretan honey and feta
Shrimp Saganaki Ouzo
Sauteed shrimp, ouzo, olives, herbs, onions, tomatoes, fennel, feta
Olives & Feta
Aged imported feta and assorted Greek olives
Loaf of homemade bread
Salads
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, house Greek dressing
Aegean Salad
Warm chickpeas, farro, tomatoes, corn, arugula, goat cheese, lemon basil vinaigrette
Horiatiki Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, capers, aged imported feta, Cretan olive oil, oregano
Chopanos Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, sliced oranges, house balsamic vinaigrette
Spanaki Salad
Baby spinach, red onions, figs, tomatoes, cucumber, grilled Halloumi cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Burgers
Greek Lamb Burger
Fresh 8 oz ground lamb, tomato, onion, tzatziki, spicy feta spread
Estia Burger
Fresh 8 oz Angus beef, fig & goat cheese spread, arugula, melted Kefalograviera cheese and balsamic glaze
Black & Blue Burger
Fresh 8 oz Angus beef, melted gorgonzola, Cajun spice, lettuce and tomato
Basic Burger
Fresh 8 oz Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Pita Wraps
Blackened Swordfish Pita
Arugula and pineapple salsa
Grilled Veggie Pita
Eggplant, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, hummus and grilled halloumi cheese
Blackened Salmon Pita
Arugula and pineapple salsa with a balsamic glaze
Pork Gyro
Seasoned pork in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece
Steak Gyro
Char-grilled steak in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece
Lamb Gyro
Roast lamb in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece
Chicken Prosciutto Fig Pita
Char grilled chicken, fig & goat cheese spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and balsamic glaze
Chicken Gyro
Char-grilled chicken in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece
Loukaniko Gyro
Greek Specialties
Pastitsio
Layered spiced ground beef, Greek macaroni, topped with Bechamel
Moussaka
Layered spiced ground beef, potato, eggplant, parmesan, topped with bechamel
Spanakopita Entree
Spinach, scallions, feta, layered with phyllo dough
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb shank served with Greek orzo stew
Dolmades Entree
Beef and rice rolled into grape leaves, topped with egg lemon sauce and served with one side
Pythakia
Grilled herb marinated lamb lollipops, tzatziki, and served with one side
Fig Raviolis
Fig and marscapone , prosciutto and dried cranberries, tossed with cream sauce and served with a side Greek salad.
Lobster Raviolis
Creamy lobster bisque sauce, lobster meat, diced tomatoes and scallions.
Kabobs
Pizza - Small
SM BYO
SM Tomato and Cheese
Fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese
SM Margherita
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and basil
SM Estia
Fresh garlic, Cretan olive oil, tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta
SM Figetaboutit
Mozzarella cheese, fig base, prosciutto, goat cheese and balsamic glaze
SM Grecian Echoes
Cretan olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese topped with a chopped Greek salad (lettuce, tomatoes, olives, onions, pepperoncini, feta)
SM Brady's Beef
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms
SM Hel's Angel
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, Gorgonzola, pepperoncinis
SM Daphne
Cretan olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, sliced pepperoncini, bacon and mozzarella
SM Mark & Toni's
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
SM Scallops Niko
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella
SM Shrimp Katerina
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, shrimp, feta, oregano
SM Stelios
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, artichoke hearts, fire roasted red peppers
SM Alessandra
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, crispy calamari, arugula, pepperoncinis, aioli
SM Demetri
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and pineapple
SM Zoe
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, caramelized onions, fire roasted red peppers
Pizza - Large
LG BYO
LG Tomato and Cheese
Fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese
LG Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
LG Estia
Fresh garlic, Cretan olive oil, tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta
LG Figetaboutit
Mozzarella cheese, fig base, prosciutto, goat cheese and balsamic glaze
LG Grecian Echoes
Cretan olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese topped with a chopped Greek salad (lettuce, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, feta)
LG Brady's Beef
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms.
LG Hel's Angel
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, Gorgonzola, pepperoncini
LG Daphne
Cretan olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, sliced pepperoncini, pineapple, bacon and mozzarella
LG Mark & Toni's
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
LG Scallops Niko
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella
LG Shrimp Katerina
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella
LG Stelios
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, artichoke hearts, fire roasted red peppers
LG Alessandra
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, crispy calamari, arugula, pepperoncinis, aioli
LG Demetri
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and pineapple
LG Zoe
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, caramelized onions, fire roasted red peppers
Seafood
Blackened Swordfish
Topped with pineapple salsa and served with one side
Pan Seared Cod
Pan seared lightly floured local cod garnished with lemon, capers, garlic, and spinach, served with one side
Salmon
Pan seared Atlantic salmon topped with lemon, white wine, honey, tomatoes, galic, figs and spinach, served with one side
Seafood Estia
Sauteed shrimp, calamari, swordfish, salmon, cod, little neck clams, basil and Kalamata olives in an Estia tomato sauce, served over rice or linguine
Shrimp Saganaki Entree
Sauteed shrimp, feta, kalamata olives, ouzo, served in an Estia tomato sauce over rice or linguine.
Steaks & Chops
Lamb Loin Chops
Two 8 oz pan seared lamb loin chops, Mavrodaphne peppercorn demi glace and choice of side.
Rack of Lamb
Full rack of lamb with a mustard pistachio crust, served over spinach risotto, topped with a currant Metaxa demi-glace
10 oz Filet Mignon
Grilled 18 oz USDA Prime filet mignon hand-cut in house. Choice of side and sauce.
18 oz Boneless Ribeye
Grilled 18 oz boneless ribeye steak. Choice of side and sauce
Dessert
Baklava
A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts, sweetened and held together with honey
Galaktoboureko
A traditional Greek dessert. Phyllo dough filled with sweet custard topped with honey and walnuts
Greek Yogurt with Honey & Walnuts
Loukoumades
Greek style donuts soaked in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon and walnuts
Portokalopita
Layers of phyllo dough with an orange creamy custard filling, topped with a cream anglaise sauce
Chocolate Cake
Two layer chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream and chocolate ganache glaze served with creme anglaise and whipped cream
Baklava Cheese Cake
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dine-in, Takeout, Patio seating available!
117 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540