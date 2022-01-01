Restaurant header imageView gallery

Estia Falmouth

117 Main Street

Falmouth, MA 02540

Spreads

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$12.00

Cucumber, yogurt, garlic, lemon, mint, dill.

Tyrokafteri

$12.00

Feta, roasted poblano peppers.

Avocado Feta

$12.00

Avocado, feta, tomatoes, onion and garlic.

Hummus

$12.00

Imported organic chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon

Taramasalata

$12.00

Whipped caviar, lemon juice, olive oil

Pikilia (choice of three spreads)

$24.00

Choose three of your favorite spreads. Served with warm pita

Special spread

$12.00

Apps

Estia Sampler

Estia Sampler

$24.00

Dolmades, spanakopita, loukaniko, olives and feta

Coal Fired Wings

Coal Fired Wings

$19.00

Our signature wings (roasted not fried) fresh rosemary, sea salt, olive oil, lemon, and caramelized onions

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$17.00

Ladolemono sauce and olives

Zucchini Chips

$17.00

Thinly sliced, fried, served with tzatziki

Saganaki Opa

$16.00

Pan fried Kefalograviera cheese

Loukaniko

$16.00

Grilled Greek sausage with orange zest

Lamb Sliders

$20.00

Three freshly ground lamb sliders, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, spicy feta spread

Fried Calamari

$20.00

Lightly flour dusted fried calamari, pepperoncinis and aioli

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$25.00

Imported Mediterranean sushi grade octopus, char-grilled with Ladolemono sauce

Spanakopita App

Spanakopita App

$19.00

Spinach, feta, scallions, layered with phyllo dough

Grilled lamb lollipops

Grilled lamb lollipops

$25.00

Marinated with fresh herbs, ladolemono sauce, served with tzatziki

Dolmades

$19.00

Beef and rice rolled into grape leaves, topped with egg lemon sauce

Sweet potato fries

$12.00

Drizzled with Cretan honey and feta

Shrimp Saganaki Ouzo

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp, ouzo, olives, herbs, onions, tomatoes, fennel, feta

Olives & Feta

$12.00

Aged imported feta and assorted Greek olives

Loaf of homemade bread

$6.00

Soup

Avgolemono

$10.00

Egg, lemon, chicken, orzo

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, house Greek dressing

Aegean Salad

$19.00

Warm chickpeas, farro, tomatoes, corn, arugula, goat cheese, lemon basil vinaigrette

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$19.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, capers, aged imported feta, Cretan olive oil, oregano

Chopanos Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, walnuts, sliced oranges, house balsamic vinaigrette

Spanaki Salad

$18.00

Baby spinach, red onions, figs, tomatoes, cucumber, grilled Halloumi cheese with balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Lamb Ciabatta

$22.00

Roasted lamb, arugula, honey garic aioli, melted Kefalograviera cheese served with a side of lamb au jus

Chicken Ciabatta

$19.00

Blackened chicken, avocado feta spread, bacon and arugula

Pork Ciabatta

$20.00

Chipotle ranch sauce, tomatoes, onions and melted Kefalograviera cheese

Burgers

Greek Lamb Burger

$22.00

Fresh 8 oz ground lamb, tomato, onion, tzatziki, spicy feta spread

Estia Burger

$21.00

Fresh 8 oz Angus beef, fig & goat cheese spread, arugula, melted Kefalograviera cheese and balsamic glaze

Black & Blue Burger

$20.00

Fresh 8 oz Angus beef, melted gorgonzola, Cajun spice, lettuce and tomato

Basic Burger

$19.00

Fresh 8 oz Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Pita Wraps

Blackened Swordfish Pita

$22.00

Arugula and pineapple salsa

Grilled Veggie Pita

$15.00

Eggplant, peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, hummus and grilled halloumi cheese

Blackened Salmon Pita

$20.00

Arugula and pineapple salsa with a balsamic glaze

Pork Gyro

$19.00

Seasoned pork in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece

Steak Gyro

$20.00

Char-grilled steak in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece

Lamb Gyro

$22.00

Roast lamb in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece

Chicken Prosciutto Fig Pita

$20.00

Char grilled chicken, fig & goat cheese spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and balsamic glaze

Chicken Gyro

$18.00

Char-grilled chicken in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and a few french fries just like in Greece

Loukaniko Gyro

$17.00

Greek Specialties

Pastitsio

$28.00

Layered spiced ground beef, Greek macaroni, topped with Bechamel

Moussaka

Moussaka

$29.00

Layered spiced ground beef, potato, eggplant, parmesan, topped with bechamel

Spanakopita Entree

Spanakopita Entree

$26.00

Spinach, scallions, feta, layered with phyllo dough

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$46.00

Braised lamb shank served with Greek orzo stew

Dolmades Entree

$26.00

Beef and rice rolled into grape leaves, topped with egg lemon sauce and served with one side

Pythakia

$46.00

Grilled herb marinated lamb lollipops, tzatziki, and served with one side

Fig Raviolis

$34.00

Fig and marscapone , prosciutto and dried cranberries, tossed with cream sauce and served with a side Greek salad.

Lobster Raviolis

$38.00

Creamy lobster bisque sauce, lobster meat, diced tomatoes and scallions.

Kabobs

Single Chicken Kabob

$25.00

Double Chicken Kabob

$31.00

Single Steak Kabob

$27.00

Double Steak Kabob

$34.00

Single Swordfish Kabob

$28.00

Double Swordfish Kabob

$35.00

Single Shrimp Kabob

$27.00

Double Shrimp Kabob

$34.00

Veggie Kabob

$20.00

Combo Kabob

$34.00

Pizza - Small

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, pineapple

SM BYO

$20.00

SM Tomato and Cheese

$20.00

Fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese

SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and basil

SM Estia

$23.00

Fresh garlic, Cretan olive oil, tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta

SM Figetaboutit

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese, fig base, prosciutto, goat cheese and balsamic glaze

SM Grecian Echoes

$23.00

Cretan olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese topped with a chopped Greek salad (lettuce, tomatoes, olives, onions, pepperoncini, feta)

SM Brady's Beef

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms

SM Hel's Angel

$23.00

Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, Gorgonzola, pepperoncinis

SM Daphne

$23.00

Cretan olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, sliced pepperoncini, bacon and mozzarella

SM Mark & Toni's

$23.00

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella

SM Scallops Niko

$25.00

Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella

SM Shrimp Katerina

$25.00

Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, shrimp, feta, oregano

SM Stelios

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, artichoke hearts, fire roasted red peppers

SM Alessandra

$25.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, crispy calamari, arugula, pepperoncinis, aioli

SM Demetri

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and pineapple

SM Zoe

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, caramelized onions, fire roasted red peppers

Pizza - Large

LG BYO

$25.00

LG Tomato and Cheese

$25.00

Fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

LG Estia

$28.00

Fresh garlic, Cretan olive oil, tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta

LG Figetaboutit

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, fig base, prosciutto, goat cheese and balsamic glaze

LG Grecian Echoes

$28.00

Cretan olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese topped with a chopped Greek salad (lettuce, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, feta)

LG Brady's Beef

$28.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms.

LG Hel's Angel

$28.00

Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, Gorgonzola, pepperoncini

LG Daphne

$28.00

Cretan olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, sliced pepperoncini, pineapple, bacon and mozzarella

LG Mark & Toni's

$28.00

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella

LG Scallops Niko

$30.00

Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella

LG Shrimp Katerina

$30.00

Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, scallops, prosciutto, mozzarella

LG Stelios

$28.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, artichoke hearts, fire roasted red peppers

LG Alessandra

$30.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, crispy calamari, arugula, pepperoncinis, aioli

LG Demetri

$28.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and pineapple

LG Zoe

$28.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, caramelized onions, fire roasted red peppers

Seafood

Blackened Swordfish

$36.00

Topped with pineapple salsa and served with one side

Pan Seared Cod

$32.00

Pan seared lightly floured local cod garnished with lemon, capers, garlic, and spinach, served with one side

Salmon

$34.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon topped with lemon, white wine, honey, tomatoes, galic, figs and spinach, served with one side

Seafood Estia

$44.00

Sauteed shrimp, calamari, swordfish, salmon, cod, little neck clams, basil and Kalamata olives in an Estia tomato sauce, served over rice or linguine

Shrimp Saganaki Entree

$34.00

Sauteed shrimp, feta, kalamata olives, ouzo, served in an Estia tomato sauce over rice or linguine.

Steaks & Chops

Lamb Loin Chops

$46.00

Two 8 oz pan seared lamb loin chops, Mavrodaphne peppercorn demi glace and choice of side.

Rack of Lamb

$48.00

Full rack of lamb with a mustard pistachio crust, served over spinach risotto, topped with a currant Metaxa demi-glace

10 oz Filet Mignon

$46.00

Grilled 18 oz USDA Prime filet mignon hand-cut in house. Choice of side and sauce.

18 oz Boneless Ribeye

$48.00

Grilled 18 oz boneless ribeye steak. Choice of side and sauce

Dessert

Baklava

$10.00

A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts, sweetened and held together with honey

Galaktoboureko

$10.00

A traditional Greek dessert. Phyllo dough filled with sweet custard topped with honey and walnuts

Greek Yogurt with Honey & Walnuts

$9.00

Loukoumades

$10.00

Greek style donuts soaked in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon and walnuts

Portokalopita

$10.00

Layers of phyllo dough with an orange creamy custard filling, topped with a cream anglaise sauce

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Two layer chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream and chocolate ganache glaze served with creme anglaise and whipped cream

Baklava Cheese Cake

$10.00

Sides

Lemon Herb Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Orzo Stew

$7.00

Spinach Risotto

$7.00

Mizithra Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Plain fries (no truffle)

$7.00

Veggie Skewer

$5.00

Retail

Olive Oil

$22.00

Honey

$9.00

Olives (pitted)

$9.00

Olive Paste

$9.00

Mountain tea

$5.00Out of stock

Greek Dressing

$9.00

Ladolemono

$9.00

Oregano

$5.00Out of stock

Ouzo candies

$9.00

Black water bottle

$15.00

Gift bag

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine-in, Takeout, Patio seating available!

Website

Location

117 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540

Directions

