Sandwich restaurants you'll love

More about THE EDGE
THE EDGE
91 Route 6a, Sandwich
|Popular items
|CBR
|$16.00
Chicken bacon ranch Edge style. Chicken, thick cut bacon, green onion and creamy buttermilk ranch. Dusted with more ranch
|BUFFALO CHICKEN BACON RANCH
|$17.00
White meat chicken , thick cut applewood bacon, Buttery Buffalo sauce , a ranch drizzle and ranch/buffalo dust. Just a sprinkle of chives and green onion at the end.
|MARGHERITA (The Queen)
|$15.00
Vermont white cheddar and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Warm fresh San Marzano marinara. Grated Parm and fresh garden Basil
More about The Pilot House
The Pilot House
14 Gallo Road, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Nori Sushi Taco
|$17.99
Spicy ahi tuna, furikake sushi rice, sesame seeds, mango, avocado, tobiko, unagi soy glaze, sambal aioli, tempura fried nori taco shells
|Scallop Salad
|$15.00
Pan-seared scallops, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & house vinaigrette. GF.
|Ahi Tuna Tartare
|$13.00
Ahi tuna, sesame seeds, fresh mango, avocado, jalapenos, wasabi crema, mango, soy pearls
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*
|$17.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
More about Moto Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Moto Pizza
8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Small Pizza
|$14.00
12" diameter sounds bigger when you call it 0.000189394 mi.
|Deez Knots
|$5.00
Buttery and garlicy knots of joy. 4-5 knots served with our Moto-made marinara.
|Greek Salad
|$9.25
Fresh spring mix topped with roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, and heart of palm. Then a big hunk of briny feta sprinkled with oregano.
More about British Beer Company
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about Off The Grid
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Off The Grid
91 Rt. 6A, Sandwich
|Popular items
|The Phatty
|$14.75
Ancho beef brisket/house rice/refried beans/pickled red onions/guacamole/lettuce/pico de gallo/queso/chipotle crema
|Queso Chicken Burrito
|$12.50
Grilled Chicken, White Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Queso Cheese, Spanish Onion, Lettuce Chipotle Crema, Flour Tortilla
|Birria
|$6.00
House Specialty!! Top Round Beef, Chopped Onion, Cotija, Melted Cheddar Jack, Beef Broth Dip, Cilantro
More about Off The Grid
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Off The Grid
91 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.50
Potatoes prepared in the French manner
|Pig Lebowski
|$13.00
House smoked pulled pork with our painkiller BBQ sauce, pickle fries, coleslaw on a brioche bun
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
5oz Burger Patty, American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with French Fries
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Fried Combo Platter
|$18.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
|Atlantic Haddock Platter
|$15.99
|Fried Native Scallop Platter
|$25.99
More about Belfry Inn and Bistro
Belfry Inn and Bistro
6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|Popular items
|DAY BOAT SCALLOPS
|$37.00
|MONGOLIAN NORWEGIAN SALMON
|$31.00
|CRISPY HUDSON VALLEY DUCK CONFIT
|$32.00
More about Marshland Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online
|$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
|Bacon Cheddar Burger Online
|$12.63
Fresh Certified Angus Beef Brand Burger & Add Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Comes with French Fries
More about Next Door Burger Bar
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Next Door Burger Bar
8 Jarves St, Sandwich
|Popular items
|The Butchers Burger
|$19.00
Great Hill Blue Cheese / Shaved Prosciutto / Apple Smoked Bacon / Sunny Side Egg / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Black Pepper Mayo
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Plain or tossed in Buffalo / BBQ / Honey BBQ
|Wicked Spicy Burger
|$16.00
VT White Cheddar / Ghost Pepper Jam / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Red Onion / Ground Chili Aioli
More about The Seal
GRILL
The Seal
2 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Ahi & Smoked Salmon Napolean
|$18.00
kale slaw / avocado / pineapple / ponzu
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View Seafood Market
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder Quart
|$16.00
|Fresh FARM SALMON per pound
|$14.85
|Fresh HADDOCK per pound
|$14.85
More about The Edge Pizza
The Edge Pizza
66 Route 6a, Sandwich
|Popular items
|THE ROYALE
|$16.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with House Marinara and Parm. Our Deluxe Pizza
|DUB PEP
|$16.00
A double layer of pepperoni. One layer hugs the dough and the thick cut roni cups top the pizza . Finished with San Marzano sauce and a spicy maple syrup drizzle
|CARMINE
|$16.00
Cheddar and Mozzerella cheese blend, Italian Meatballs Carmelized Onions finished with Dollops of Ricotta, San Marzano sauce, Parm and Basil.