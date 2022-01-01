Sandwich restaurants you'll love

Sandwich restaurants
Toast
  • Sandwich

THE EDGE image

 

THE EDGE

91 Route 6a, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CBR$16.00
Chicken bacon ranch Edge style. Chicken, thick cut bacon, green onion and creamy buttermilk ranch. Dusted with more ranch
BUFFALO CHICKEN BACON RANCH$17.00
White meat chicken , thick cut applewood bacon, Buttery Buffalo sauce , a ranch drizzle and ranch/buffalo dust. Just a sprinkle of chives and green onion at the end.
MARGHERITA (The Queen)$15.00
Vermont white cheddar and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Warm fresh San Marzano marinara. Grated Parm and fresh garden Basil
More about THE EDGE
The Pilot House image

 

The Pilot House

14 Gallo Road, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nori Sushi Taco$17.99
Spicy ahi tuna, furikake sushi rice, sesame seeds, mango, avocado, tobiko, unagi soy glaze, sambal aioli, tempura fried nori taco shells
Scallop Salad$15.00
Pan-seared scallops, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & house vinaigrette. GF.
Ahi Tuna Tartare$13.00
Ahi tuna, sesame seeds, fresh mango, avocado, jalapenos, wasabi crema, mango, soy pearls
More about The Pilot House
Fishermen's View image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*$17.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago
**please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
roasted beets, golden quinoa, kale, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
More about Fishermen's View
Moto Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Moto Pizza

8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich

Avg 4.3 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Pizza$14.00
12" diameter sounds bigger when you call it 0.000189394 mi.
Deez Knots$5.00
Buttery and garlicy knots of joy. 4-5 knots served with our Moto-made marinara.
Greek Salad$9.25
Fresh spring mix topped with roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, and heart of palm. Then a big hunk of briny feta sprinkled with oregano.
More about Moto Pizza
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (1111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about British Beer Company
Ice Cream Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Off The Grid

91 Rt. 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Phatty$14.75
Ancho beef brisket/house rice/refried beans/pickled red onions/guacamole/lettuce/pico de gallo/queso/chipotle crema
Queso Chicken Burrito$12.50
Grilled Chicken, White Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Queso Cheese, Spanish Onion, Lettuce Chipotle Crema, Flour Tortilla
Birria$6.00
House Specialty!! Top Round Beef, Chopped Onion, Cotija, Melted Cheddar Jack, Beef Broth Dip, Cilantro
More about Off The Grid
Off The Grid image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Off The Grid

91 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.8 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$2.50
Potatoes prepared in the French manner
Pig Lebowski$13.00
House smoked pulled pork with our painkiller BBQ sauce, pickle fries, coleslaw on a brioche bun
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
5oz Burger Patty, American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with French Fries
More about Off The Grid
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Combo Platter$18.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
Atlantic Haddock Platter$15.99
Fried Native Scallop Platter$25.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Belfry Inn and Bistro image

 

Belfry Inn and Bistro

6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DAY BOAT SCALLOPS$37.00
MONGOLIAN NORWEGIAN SALMON$31.00
CRISPY HUDSON VALLEY DUCK CONFIT$32.00
More about Belfry Inn and Bistro
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll Online$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
Bacon Cheddar Burger Online$12.63
Fresh Certified Angus Beef Brand Burger & Add Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Comes with French Fries
More about Marshland Restaurant
Next Door Burger Bar image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Next Door Burger Bar

8 Jarves St, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Butchers Burger$19.00
Great Hill Blue Cheese / Shaved Prosciutto / Apple Smoked Bacon / Sunny Side Egg / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Black Pepper Mayo
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Plain or tossed in Buffalo / BBQ / Honey BBQ
Wicked Spicy Burger$16.00
VT White Cheddar / Ghost Pepper Jam / Lettuce / Beefsteak Tomato / Pickles / Red Onion / Ground Chili Aioli
More about Next Door Burger Bar
The Deli image

 

The Deli

101 Route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Deli
Restaurant banner

GRILL

The Seal

2 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ahi & Smoked Salmon Napolean$18.00
kale slaw / avocado / pineapple / ponzu
More about The Seal
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Dave's BBQ & Bar

315 Cotuit Road Sandwich, MA 02563, Sandwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Uncle Dave's BBQ & Bar
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Chowder Quart$16.00
Fresh FARM SALMON per pound$14.85
Fresh HADDOCK per pound$14.85
More about Fishermen's View Seafood Market
The Edge Pizza image

 

The Edge Pizza

66 Route 6a, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE ROYALE$16.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with House Marinara and Parm. Our Deluxe Pizza
DUB PEP$16.00
A double layer of pepperoni. One layer hugs the dough and the thick cut roni cups top the pizza . Finished with San Marzano sauce and a spicy maple syrup drizzle
CARMINE$16.00
Cheddar and Mozzerella cheese blend, Italian Meatballs Carmelized Onions finished with Dollops of Ricotta, San Marzano sauce, Parm and Basil.
More about The Edge Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cake

Clams

Clam Chowder

Scallops

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

