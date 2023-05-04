Ours Mediterranean Tapas Wines Bar and More 6 Merchants Rd B4
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We are so excited to have you over to try our MediterraneanTapas Wines and More. We open for luck and dinner full bar at Merchant Square year round. OS far Thur Fr Sat and we ll add more days as we go. We can't wait to have you over to try our foods and wines!
6 Merchants Rd B4, Sandwich, MA 02563
