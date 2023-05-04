Ours Mediterranean Tapas Wines Bar and More 6 Merchants Rd B4

  • Home
Food

Appetizers

Hummus w/ Pita

$10.00

Greek Wings

$15.00

Lamb Chops

$21.00

Trio Dip

$15.00

Pattie Platter

$22.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Charcuterie Board for two

$27.00

Charcuterie Board for one

$15.00

Sandwich

Lamb/Beef Gyro

$15.00

Grilled Chix Gyro

$14.00

BBQ Grilled Chix Burger

$16.00

Steak N Cheese

Grilled Chix Sub

Grilled Shrimp Avocado Sub

Lobster Salad Roll MRKT

Grilled Chix Caprese Panini

$14.00

Tomato Caprese Panini

$12.00

Grilled Chix Wrap

$13.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.00

Greek Caesar

$12.00

Ginger Avocado

$14.00

Beets and Berries

$14.00

Greek Pies

Meat Pie

$8.00

Spinach Pie

$7.00

Sesame cheese rings

$8.00

Pita Melts

Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Chix

$12.00

Steak n Cheese

$13.00

Vegetable

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Desserts

Baklava Cheese Cake

$9.00

Baklava Trio Platter

$15.00

Cookie Dip

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate

$10.00

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Oreo Crunchy cake

$8.00

Orange Greek pie with vanilla Ice cream

$10.00

Greek Cookies X2

$4.00

Baklava X2 triangles

$7.00

Baklava chocolate X4

$10.00

Baklava Kataifi large

$9.00

Add Vanilla Ice cream

$6.00

Greek Yogurt plain

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Cheese Pita Melt

$10.00

Specials

Seafood Special

$24.00

Meat Special

$25.00

Chicken Souvlaki

$21.00

Sides

Greek Potato Wedges

$6.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Rice GG style

$6.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Drinks

Sparkling Glass

Gemad di Luna Italian

$11.00

Villa Jolonda Strawberry Moscato Italy

$12.00

Villa Jolonda Peach Moscato Italy

$12.00

Candoni Italy

$10.00

Prosecco Rose

$10.00

Prosecco Rose Grape fuit

$10.00

Meiomi Rose

$14.00

Rose all day

$12.00

Rose All Day Watermelon

$13.00

Split Sparkling/mini bottle Candoni

$10.00

White Wine Glass

Tsinandali Georgia

$12.00

Alazanis Vale Georgia

$14.00

Lomaiola PG Italy

$14.00

Tiefili Italy Oragnic

$15.00

Pkatsiteli Georgia 2020

$12.00

Sean Minor Chard

$12.00

Four Bears Chardonnay

$14.00

Four Bears Sauv Blan

$13.00

Underwood Pino Gris

$11.00

Non Alcohol Sauv Giesen Zero

$10.00

Red Wine Glass

Sean Minor Cab

$12.00

Akhasaen Georgia 2018

$13.00

Saperavi Georgia 2020 Green Label

$10.00

Saperavi Kakheti 2020 Purple Label

$13.00

Alazanis Valley Georgia

$15.00

Cab Sauv Italy

$11.00

Chateau De Lavagnac Bordeaux France

$17.00

Bordeaux Merlot/ Cab France

$13.00

Cinco Manos PN Chile

$15.00

Simply Cabernet

$9.00

Underwood Pinot Noir

$14.00

By the Bottle

Tsinandali Georgia BTL

$35.00

Alazanis Vale Georgia BTL

$42.00

Lomaiola PG Italy BTL

$29.00

Tiefili Italy Oragnic BTL

$26.00

Pkatsiteli Georgia 2020 BTL

$32.00

Sean Minor Chard BTL

$36.00

Sean Minor Cab BTL

$38.00

Akhasaen Georgia 2018 BTL

$45.00

Saperavi Georgia 2020 Green Label BTL

$38.00

Saperavi Kakheti 2020 Purple Label BTL

$36.00

Alazanis Valley Georgia BTL

$30.00

Cab Sauv Italy BTL

$34.00

Chateau De Lavagnac Bordeaux France BTL

$40.00

Bordeaux Merlot/ Cab France BTL

$45.00

Cinco Manos PN Chile BTL

$29.00

Giesen Zero Sauv non alcohol wine BTL

$28.00

Candoni Prosecco Splitsmall bottles

$10.00

Sangria

White Glass

$10.00

White Flight

$18.00

White Pitcher

$42.00

Red Glass

$10.00

Red Flight

$18.00

Red Pitcher

$42.00

Sparkling Drinks

Mimosa Glass

$11.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Mimosa Btl

$25.00

Bellini Glass

$11.00

Bellini Flight

$15.00

Bellini Btl

$25.00

Beer

Barnstable Beer blueberry

$6.00+

Entitled IPA draft

$5.00+

Quahog Draft

$5.00+

Beer flight 4 tasters

$12.00

BTL Beer

Miller Lite

$7.00

Corona xtra

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

IPA

Dessert Drinks

GG Espresso Martini

$15.00

Santorini Martini

$15.00

Lemon Heaven

$15.00

Cucumber

$15.00

Strawberry Rose

$15.00

Moca Martini

$15.00

Greek Peach

$15.00

Salted Caramel

$15.00

Dream Martini

$15.00

French Kiss

$15.00

Fly me to the Moon

$15.00

Cans

White Claw

High Noon Black Cherry

High Noon Grape Fruit

High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Pina Colada

Margaritas

Mango

$14.00

Passion Fruit

$14.00

Cucumber Mint

$14.00

Lemon

$14.00

Watermelon

$14.00

Pineapple

$14.00

Strawberry

$14.00

Blueberry

$14.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Vodka

Russian Standard

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Kettle 1

$9.00

Beluga

$9.00

Gins

Tana

$8.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Tequila

Teramana Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Casa Mexico Blanco

$10.00

Casa Mexico Repo

$12.00

Casa Mexico Anejo

$18.00

Casa Migos

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Makers

$14.00

Penelope

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Tullamore

$12.00

Congacs

Armenian

Hennesy

French

Coffee dessert drinks

Non alcohol coffees

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Coffees with alcohol

Greek Frappe GG's Way

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Irish Kiss

$10.00

Italian

$10.00

B52

$10.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We are so excited to have you over to try our MediterraneanTapas Wines and More. We open for luck and dinner full bar at Merchant Square year round. OS far Thur Fr Sat and we ll add more days as we go. We can't wait to have you over to try our foods and wines!

Location

6 Merchants Rd B4, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

