Dennis restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chapin's Bayside
85 Taunton Ave, Dennis
|Popular items
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY STICKS
|Monterey Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
BACON, PEPPER JACK, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SPICY MAYO. SERVED ON A KAISER ROLL WITH FRENCH FRIES AND PICKLES
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE AND LEMON
Kender & Sisters
593 Main St., Dennis
|Popular items
|the BOBito
|$16.45
our basic red pizza with garlic oil and basil added. just that little extra!
|Croissant
|$5.00
served on an iggy's butter croissant
|Basic Red
|$15.45
fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, California tomato sauce, olive oil, grana padano
Showtime Pizza
614 Main Street, Dennis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.89
chicken, red onions, mozzarella, & our own buffalo sauce
|French Fries
|$4.49
crispy
|8 Boneless Wings
|$13.99
buffalo, teriyaki, bbq, honey bbq, garlic parmesan or plain
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Fin
800 Main St. Route 6A, Dennis
|Popular items
|Oyster Chowder
Dennis Oysters - Apple Wood Smoked Bacon – White Truffle Oil – Chive
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$28.00
Basil Soubise - Heirloom Tomato Asparagus Salad - Local Lettuces
|Strube Ranch Sirloin
|$38.00
Black Truffled Potato Terrine – Oyster Mushroom – Grilled Japanese Scallion – Beef Jus