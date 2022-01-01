Dennis restaurants you'll love

Go
Dennis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dennis

Dennis's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Dennis restaurants

Chapin's Bayside image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chapin's Bayside

85 Taunton Ave, Dennis

Avg 3.7 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Buffalo Wings$14.00
SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY STICKS
Monterey Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
BACON, PEPPER JACK, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SPICY MAYO. SERVED ON A KAISER ROLL WITH FRENCH FRIES AND PICKLES
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE AND LEMON
More about Chapin's Bayside
Kender & Sisters image

 

Kender & Sisters

593 Main St., Dennis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
the BOBito$16.45
our basic red pizza with garlic oil and basil added. just that little extra!
Croissant$5.00
served on an iggy's butter croissant
Basic Red$15.45
fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, California tomato sauce, olive oil, grana padano
More about Kender & Sisters
Showtime Pizza image

 

Showtime Pizza

614 Main Street, Dennis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$14.89
chicken, red onions, mozzarella, & our own buffalo sauce
French Fries$4.49
crispy
8 Boneless Wings$13.99
buffalo, teriyaki, bbq, honey bbq, garlic parmesan or plain
More about Showtime Pizza
Fin image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Fin

800 Main St. Route 6A, Dennis

Avg 4.5 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oyster Chowder
Dennis Oysters - Apple Wood Smoked Bacon – White Truffle Oil – Chive
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
Basil Soubise - Heirloom Tomato Asparagus Salad - Local Lettuces
Strube Ranch Sirloin$38.00
Black Truffled Potato Terrine – Oyster Mushroom – Grilled Japanese Scallion – Beef Jus
More about Fin
Zest Cafe and Juice Bar image

 

Zest Cafe and Juice Bar

593 Route 6A, Dennis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zest Cafe and Juice Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dennis

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Dennis to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston