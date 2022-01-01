Orleans restaurants you'll love
More about Ten Yen
Ten Yen
56 Main Street Unit A, Orleans
|Popular items
|Tails in the Air (Five Pieces)
|$17.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprout, spicy mayo, eel sauce
|Double Dragon
|$26.00
tuna and avocado roll topped with tuna and salmon sashimi, tobiko, spicy mayo, shallot miso sauce, tempura flakes
|Pork + Shrimp Gyoza
|$13.00
Shishito pepper, scallion-yuzu sauce
More about The Barley Neck
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Barley Neck
5 Beach Road, Orleans
|Popular items
|Cider Glazed Salmon
|$29.00
Fresh Cider Reduction | Jasmine Rice | Broccolini
|Harvest Pizza
|$20.00
Butternut Squash | Sausage | Apples
Garlic Cream | Maple Glaze
|Crab Cake
|$17.00
Premium Jumbo Lump Crab | Cajun Aioli | Mango Salsa
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
Rt. 6a Cranberry Hwy, Orleans
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Orange 2 Liter
More about Nauset Farms
Nauset Farms
199 Main Street, ORLEANS
|Popular items
|THURSDAY- HAND CARVED ROAST PRIME RIB OF BEEF AU JUS
with Our Special House Seasoning, Baked Potato, Sour Cream and Vegetable
|Gobbler
|$9.99
roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, farms' stuffing, & mayo on a bulky roll
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
three eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
More about the knack
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
the knack
5 MA-6A, Orleans
|Popular items
|classic cheeseburger
|$7.00
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles
|avocado burger
|$8.50
avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce
|fried chicken sandwich
|$8.00
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, sweet horseradish sauce
More about Abroad
Abroad
89 Old Colony, Orleans
|Popular items
|Fattoush Salad
|$9.00
Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, tahini yogurt dressing, pita croutons
|Tzatziki, Greece
|$8.00
yogurt, lemon, cucumber, dill, pita, olives, pickles
|Kafta
|$13.00
Spiced beef and lamb meatballs, basmati rice, pita, tzatziki
More about Corner Store Orleans
Corner Store Orleans
54 Main St, Orleans
|Popular items
|Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Burrito
|$11.53
Grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, celery, buffalo-ranch dressing
|Build-Your-Own Burrito
|$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
*Try our special of the day - Buffalo Chicken and add our House-made Mac 'n Cheese to top it off!*
|Build-Your-Own Breakfast Burrito or Bowl
|$4.49
Build your own. Served until 11:00am. Starting at $4.49 + Extras.
More about The Hot Chocolate Sparrow
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow
5 Old Colony Way, Orleans
|Popular items
|#6 Ham, Cheddar, Honey Must
|$6.49
Baked Ham, White Cheddar, & Honey Mustard
Substitutions and add-ons are limited to the ingredients listed.
|Hot Chocolate Sparrow
|$3.20
With our homemade fudge milk. We recommend it with Mint or Coconut syrup!
|Cinnamon Roll
|$2.99
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
More about La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar
La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar
2 ACADEMY PLACE, ORLEANS