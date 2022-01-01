Orleans restaurants you'll love

Orleans restaurants
Toast
  • Orleans

Orleans's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Orleans restaurants

Ten Yen image

 

Ten Yen

56 Main Street Unit A, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tails in the Air (Five Pieces)$17.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, daikon sprout, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Double Dragon$26.00
tuna and avocado roll topped with tuna and salmon sashimi, tobiko, spicy mayo, shallot miso sauce, tempura flakes
Pork + Shrimp Gyoza$13.00
Shishito pepper, scallion-yuzu sauce
The Barley Neck image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Barley Neck

5 Beach Road, Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cider Glazed Salmon$29.00
Fresh Cider Reduction | Jasmine Rice | Broccolini
Harvest Pizza$20.00
Butternut Squash | Sausage | Apples
Garlic Cream | Maple Glaze
Crab Cake$17.00
Premium Jumbo Lump Crab | Cajun Aioli | Mango Salsa
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

Rt. 6a Cranberry Hwy, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
French Fries$3.19
Orange 2 Liter
Nauset Farms image

 

Nauset Farms

199 Main Street, ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THURSDAY- HAND CARVED ROAST PRIME RIB OF BEEF AU JUS
with Our Special House Seasoning, Baked Potato, Sour Cream and Vegetable
Gobbler$9.99
roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, farms' stuffing, & mayo on a bulky roll
Breakfast Burrito$5.99
three eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
the knack image

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

the knack

5 MA-6A, Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1740 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
classic cheeseburger$7.00
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles
avocado burger$8.50
avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce
fried chicken sandwich$8.00
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, sweet horseradish sauce
Abroad image

 

Abroad

89 Old Colony, Orleans

Avg 4.2 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fattoush Salad$9.00
Fresh greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, tahini yogurt dressing, pita croutons
Tzatziki, Greece$8.00
yogurt, lemon, cucumber, dill, pita, olives, pickles
Kafta$13.00
Spiced beef and lamb meatballs, basmati rice, pita, tzatziki
Corner Store Orleans image

 

Corner Store Orleans

54 Main St, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo-Ranch Chicken Burrito$11.53
Grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, celery, buffalo-ranch dressing
Build-Your-Own Burrito$10.93
Starting at $10.93 - customize your meat & fillings.
*Try our special of the day - Buffalo Chicken and add our House-made Mac 'n Cheese to top it off!*
Build-Your-Own Breakfast Burrito or Bowl$4.49
Build your own. Served until 11:00am. Starting at $4.49 + Extras.
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow image

 

The Hot Chocolate Sparrow

5 Old Colony Way, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Ham, Cheddar, Honey Must$6.49
Baked Ham, White Cheddar, & Honey Mustard
Substitutions and add-ons are limited to the ingredients listed.
Hot Chocolate Sparrow$3.20
With our homemade fudge milk. We recommend it with Mint or Coconut syrup!
Cinnamon Roll$2.99
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar image

 

La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar

2 ACADEMY PLACE, ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
