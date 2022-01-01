Restaurant header imageView gallery

the knack orleans

1,740 Reviews

$$

5 MA-6A

Orleans, MA 02653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

french fries
shakes
classic cheeseburger

burgers

butcher's burger

butcher's burger

$7.00

cheese, burger sauce

classic cheeseburger

classic cheeseburger

$7.50

burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles

ring burger

ring burger

$9.00

onion rings, bacon, cheese, sweet horseradish sauce

avocado burger

avocado burger

$9.00

avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce

pickle and spice burger

pickle and spice burger

$9.00

pickled red onions, house made pickles, roasted jalapenos, cheese, spicy mayo

hot dogs

classic hot dog

classic hot dog

$5.50

all-beef hot dog, split griddled

mustard dog

mustard dog

$7.00

onion rings, house made pickles, whole grain beer mustard

bacon dog

bacon dog

$8.00

bacon, avocado, spicy mayo

sandwiches

lobster roll

lobster roll

$23.00

light lemon mayo, boston bibb lettuce, chives

whole belly clam roll

whole belly clam roll

$23.00

fried ipswich clams, chopped boston bibb lettuce, homemade tartar

fried fish sandwich

fried fish sandwich

$12.50

crispy fried haddock, lettuce, house made pickles, homemade tartar

fried chicken sandwich

fried chicken sandwich

$9.50

buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, sweet horseradish sauce

blat

blat

$9.00

bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and burger sauce

tacos

fish tacos

fish tacos

$12.50

lightly fried haddock, cabbage, radish, crema, cilantro and lime (2 per order)

veggie tacos

veggie tacos

$10.00

avocado, pickled red onions, cabbage, radish, crema, cilantro and lime (2 per order)

sides

chicken tenders

chicken tenders

$9.50

buttermilk fried chicken, sweet horseradish sauce

onion rings

onion rings

$6.50
french fries

french fries

$5.50
carrot and apple slaw

carrot and apple slaw

$4.00

sweets

soft serve ice cream

soft serve ice cream

$4.50

vanilla, chocolate or twist in a cup or cone

shakes

shakes

$6.50

vanilla, chocolate, twist, coffee, mocha, strawberry, peanut butter, cookies & cream, daily specials

homemade ice cream sandwiches

homemade ice cream sandwiches

$7.50

daily specials

drinks

canned water

$2.50

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

root beer

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

aha watermelon seltzer

$2.50

homemade lemonade

$4.50

iced tea

$3.50

tea north can (unsweetened, slightly carbonated)

cold brew coffee

$4.50

snowy owl cold brew can

aha citrus and green tea seltzer (caffeinated 30mg)

$2.50Out of stock

aha peach honey selzter

$2.50Out of stock
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
we created the knack with one purpose in mind: to share the food that we grew up with, the food that hits the spot after a day at the beach, the food that defines summers on cape cod.

5 MA-6A, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

the knack image
the knack image
the knack image
the knack image

