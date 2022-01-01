Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Hot Chocolate Sparrow 5 Old Colony Way

review star

No reviews yet

5 Old Colony Way

Orleans, MA 02653

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Mocha
Iced Latte
Iced Coffee

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.64+

Espresso

$1.75+

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso with hot water.

Mocha Sparrow

$4.05+

A Sparrow Staple. Our homemade fudge milk with espresso.

Hot Chocolate Sparrow

$3.15+

With our homemade fudge milk. We recommend it with Mint or Coconut syrup!

Caramel Mocha Turtle

$6.25+

Our homemade fudge milk with two shots of espresso, topped with whipped cream & caramel sauce.

Chocolate Au Lait

$2.55+

Drip coffee with steamed fudge milk

Cafe Au Lait

$2.25+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed 2% milk, topped with foam

Cappuccino

$3.50+

1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed 2% milk 1/3 foam

White Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$3.00+

Brewed Organic Sparrow chai with a touch of cream, vanilla syrup, and cinnamon.

Green Tea Latte

$2.75+

Gunpowder green tea with steamed 2% milk and vanilla syrup.

Hot Tea

$1.48+

Steamer

$2.80+

Steamed 2% milk with your choice of Monin Syrup.

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Kids White Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Water 12oz

$0.50

Cold & Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.99+

Sumatra coffee brewed 16 hours

Nitro Iced Coffee

$5.75+

Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen! Recommended without ice.

Iced Espresso

$4.10+

Two shots of espresso over ice

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso over ice water

Iced Mocha

$5.75+

Our homemade fudge milk with two shots of espresso

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Our homemade fudge milk over ice

Iced Caramel Mocha Turtle

$7.25+

Our homemade fudge milk with 2 shots of espresso, whipped cream, and caramel sauce

Iced White Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Iced White Mocha

$5.75+

Iced Latte

$4.55+

Two shots of espresso & whole milk over ice

Iced Cappuccino

$4.55+

Two shots of espresso & whole milk over ice

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

House-brewed Sparrow Chai with cinnamon, vanilla syrup, & a touch of cream

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

On Demand Iced Tea 24oz

$3.49

Tea of your choice - brewed to order!

Spritzer 24oz

$3.75

Seltzer water & Monin syrup of your choice. Some of our favorite combinations: Pineapple + Coconut Raspberry + Lime Lemon + Cherry

Cream Soda / Cream Spritz

$3.99

Seltzer water, Monin syrup, and a touch of cream.

Fountain Soda

$1.99

San Pellegrino

$1.67Out of stock

Box of Water

$2.43

Apple Juice

$1.67Out of stock

Natalie's OJ

$2.85

Vita Coconut

$3.10

Pastries, etc

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.60

Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.

Croissant

$3.70

Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.

Cinnamon Roll

$3.70

Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.

Cranberry Scone

$3.25

Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.

Blueberry Scone

$3.25

Cheddar Scone

$3.25

Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.

Ginger Scone

$2.75

Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.

Cinn Walnut Coffee Cake

$2.99

Choc Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Hermit Cookie

$2.25

PB Cookie

$2.25

Macaroons

$2.25

Two toasted coconut macaroon cookies.

Whoopie Pie

$4.15

Berry Blast Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.75

Corn Muffin

$3.75

Cran-Apple Muffin

$3.75

Regular Brownie

$3.95

GF Brownie

$3.95

Eclair

$2.35

Bag of Mixed Nuts

$1.99

Lemon Bar

$3.95

Zesty lemon curd on a shortbread crust.

Oreo Dream Bars

$4.25

Pecan Bars

$3.95

Butter-toasted pecan bars with chunks of dark chocolate.

Cake Slices & Individual Cakes

Almond Cream Cake (Slice)

$6.99

Lady fingers soaked in amaretto syrup layered with mascarpone & topped with amarettini cookies & roasted almonds. (Slice)

Apple Blossom (Individual)

$5.99

Apple pie filling inside of a flakey pastry cup. **Best served warmed - microwave for 15-20 seconds**

Apple Crumb Pie (Slice)

$6.99

Mounds and mounds of tart, fresh, crisp apples, saucy with cinnamon apple cider & loaded with crunchy granola'd crumbs. **Best served warmed - microwave for 25-30 seconds**

Boston Cream Cake (Individual)

$5.99

Moist cake with a Bavarian cream filling, fully enrobed in chocolate ganache & topped with seasonal decorations (Individual)

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$6.99

Layers of traditional carrot cake filled with raisins, nuts & carrots. Topped with cream cheese icing & crushed walnuts. (Slice)

Choc Toffee Baby Cake (Individual)

$8.99

Dense chocolate cake covered with chocolate ganache, caramel & toffee crunch.

Chocolate Bombe (Individual)

$8.99

Chocolate cake base topped with Kahlua Mousse and enrobed in a dark chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Cheesecake (Slice)

$7.99

Rich Godiva cheesecake baked with chunks of milk chocolate topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, & chocolate whipped cream.

Chocolate Raspberry Baby Cake (Individual)

$8.99

Dense chocolate cake with a perfect raspberry buttercream filling, covered with chocolate ganache.

Classic Cheesecake (Slice)

$7.99

A perfectly simple cheesecake with a layer of sour cream mousse on top of a buttery graham crust. Add Strawberries, Caramel, or Fudge Sauce!

Coconut Lemon Baby Cake (Individual)

$8.99

Coconut cake with lemon curd filling, covered with vanilla buttercream frosting.

Espresso Chocolate Torte (Slice)

$7.49

Buttery walnut & almond graham base layered with dark chocolate ganache & espresso buttercream.

Fudgy Chocolate Cake (Slice)

$7.99

Moist fudge cake, chewy fudge icing & chocolate crunch on the sides. A customer favorite!

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake (Slice)

$6.99Out of stock

Mixed Berry Tarte (Individual)

$5.99Out of stock

An almond cream-filled pastry crust topped with blueberries, raspberries, & red currents.

Molten Lava Cake (Individual)

$6.99

Gooey dark chocolate cake filled with a liquid chocolate center. Served Warmed!

PB Cheesecake (Slice)

$5.99Out of stock

Peanut butter cheesecake on a cookie crust, filled with peanut butter cups & topped with chocolate fudge & peanut butter cream rosettes.

Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)

$6.99

Chocolate cake crust filled with peanut butter mousse, topped with chunks of peanut butter cups, fudge brownies & chocolate truffle.

Red Velvet Cake (Slice)

$7.99

Four Layers of red velvet cake with chocolate truffle filling, then filled & frosted with tangy cream cheese icing.

Sacher Torte GF (Slice)

$6.99

Flourless chocolate cake with raspberry filling & topped with ganache. Gluten free.

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake (Slice)

$6.99Out of stock

Tiramisu (Slice)

$6.99

Layers of mascarpone & lady fingers soaked in espresso with a hint of liquor.

Turtle Cheesecake (Slice)

$7.99

Rich cheesecake & chocolate fudge atop a graham cracker crust, topped with caramel sauce & chopped pecans.

Vanilla Baby Cake (Individual)

$8.99

Layers of vanilla cake with raspberry filling, covered with vanilla buttercream, meringue cookies, & seasonal candy toppings.

White Choc Rasp Cheesecake (Slice)

$6.99

Gluten-Free Pastries

GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Eggs, organic honey, coconut oil, coconut flour, vanilla, baking soda, orange zest, salt. Paleo - Gluten Free - Grain Free

GF Chunky Monkey Muffin

$3.75

Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Almond flour, banana, Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips, eggs, coconut oil, organic honey, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, walnuts. Paleo - Gluten Free - Grain Free - Dairy Free

GF Carrot Muffin

$3.75

Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Almond flour, coconut oil, organic honey, eggs, coconut flour, vanilla, cinnamon, baking soda, salt. Paleo - Gluten Free

GF Paleo Muffin

$3.75

Made by White Lion Baking Company.

GF Brownie

$3.95

GF Magic Bar

$4.49

Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Almond flour, walnuts, Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips, coconut oil, coconut flakes, organic honey, eggs, coconut flour, vanilla, baking soda, salt. Paleo - Gluten Free - Grain Free

Sacher Torte

$6.99Out of stock

Flourless chocolate cake with raspberry filling & topped with ganache. Gluten free.

Sustained Energy Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

A blend of gluten free oats, almonds, organic apricots, cage free eggs and a hint of cayenne and raw blue agave. Locally Made and Gluten Free

Ultimate Power Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Ice Cream

Kids CUP Hard IC

$4.25

Kids CUP Soft Serve

$3.99

Kids CONE Hard IC

$4.25

Kids CONE Soft Serve (Cake Cone Only)

$3.99

Medium CUP Hard IC

$5.50

Medium CUP Soft Serve

$4.75

Medium CONE Hard IC

$5.50

Medium CONE Soft Serve

$4.75

Large CUP Hard IC

$6.99

Large CUP Soft Serve

$5.99

Large CONE Hard IC

$6.99

Large CONE Soft Serve

$5.99

Kids Sundae Hard IC

$5.99

Kids Sundae Soft Serve

$5.49

Medium Sundae Hard IC

$6.99

Medium Sundae Soft Serve

$6.49

Large Sundae Hard IC

$8.49

Large Sundae Soft Serve

$7.49

Affogato (2 Shots)

$5.99

Packed Pint

$8.99

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.75+

Frozen Mocha

$5.99+

Regular Frappe

$6.75

Hard IC Frappe

$7.75

Espresso Shake

$7.75

Frozen Monkey

$6.75+

Frozen Raspberry Bash

$6.75+

Lemon Lime Rickey

$6.99

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$6.99

Brewster Berry Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberries, Strawberries in Syrup, Non Fat Vanilla Yogurt

Cape Cod Sunrise Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberries in Syrup, Bananas, Orange Juice

Orleans Red Smoothie

$6.99

Raspberries, Strawberries in Syrup, Raspberry Sorbet

Rock Harbor Smoothie

$6.99

Peaches, Strawberries, Orange Juice, Lemon Sorbet

Wild Wild Wellfleet Smoothie

$6.99

Raspberries, Bananas, Cranberry Juice, Raspberry Sorbet

Ice Cream Soda

$6.49

Cream Soda / Cream Spritz

$3.99

Seltzer water, Monin syrup, and a touch of cream.

OJ Creamsicle Shake

$6.70

Orange Juice and Vanilla Soft Serve!

Root Beer Float

$6.49

Regular Coffees

Sparrow Blend!

$3.74+

Brazil Santos

$3.74+

Central American (Organic)

$3.99+

Colombian Supremo

$3.99+

Contractor's/Vienna

$3.99+

Costa Rican*

$3.74+

Espresso

$3.99+

Espresso - Northern Italian

$3.99+

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$3.99+

French Roast

$3.74+

French Roast (Organic)

$4.24+

Java Estate

$3.99+

Kenya AA*

$3.99+

Love Buzz (Organic)

$4.98+

Mocca Java

$3.99+

Nicaraguan (Organic)

$4.98+

Sumatra Mandehling*

$3.99+

Decaf Coffees

Sparrow Blend DECAF

$3.74+

Casablanca DECAF

$3.49+

Central American (Organic) DECAF

$3.99+

Cinn Hazelnut DECAF

$3.99+

Espresso DECAF

$3.74+

French Roast (Organic) DECAF

$4.24+

French Vanilla DECAF

$3.99+

Hazelnut DECAF

$3.99+

Flavored Coffees

Almond Joy

$3.74+

Blueberry

$3.74+

Chocolate Raspberry

$3.74+

Cinn Hazelnut

$3.74+

French Vanilla

$3.74+

Hazelnut

$3.74+

Pumpkin Spice

$3.24+
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve enjoyment!

Location

5 Old Colony Way, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

Gallery
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow image
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow image
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow image

