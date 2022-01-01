- Home
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow 5 Old Colony Way
5 Old Colony Way
Orleans, MA 02653
Popular Items
Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Americano
Espresso with hot water.
Mocha Sparrow
A Sparrow Staple. Our homemade fudge milk with espresso.
Hot Chocolate Sparrow
With our homemade fudge milk. We recommend it with Mint or Coconut syrup!
Caramel Mocha Turtle
Our homemade fudge milk with two shots of espresso, topped with whipped cream & caramel sauce.
Chocolate Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed fudge milk
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Latte
Espresso with steamed 2% milk, topped with foam
Cappuccino
1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed 2% milk 1/3 foam
White Hot Chocolate
White Mocha
Chai Latte
Brewed Organic Sparrow chai with a touch of cream, vanilla syrup, and cinnamon.
Green Tea Latte
Gunpowder green tea with steamed 2% milk and vanilla syrup.
Hot Tea
Steamer
Steamed 2% milk with your choice of Monin Syrup.
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kids White Hot Chocolate
Hot Water 12oz
Cold & Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee
Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Sumatra coffee brewed 16 hours
Nitro Iced Coffee
Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen! Recommended without ice.
Iced Espresso
Two shots of espresso over ice
Iced Americano
Two shots of espresso over ice water
Iced Mocha
Our homemade fudge milk with two shots of espresso
Iced Hot Chocolate
Our homemade fudge milk over ice
Iced Caramel Mocha Turtle
Our homemade fudge milk with 2 shots of espresso, whipped cream, and caramel sauce
Iced White Hot Chocolate
Iced White Mocha
Iced Latte
Two shots of espresso & whole milk over ice
Iced Cappuccino
Two shots of espresso & whole milk over ice
Iced Chai Latte
House-brewed Sparrow Chai with cinnamon, vanilla syrup, & a touch of cream
Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
On Demand Iced Tea 24oz
Tea of your choice - brewed to order!
Spritzer 24oz
Seltzer water & Monin syrup of your choice. Some of our favorite combinations: Pineapple + Coconut Raspberry + Lime Lemon + Cherry
Cream Soda / Cream Spritz
Seltzer water, Monin syrup, and a touch of cream.
Fountain Soda
San Pellegrino
Box of Water
Apple Juice
Natalie's OJ
Vita Coconut
Pastries, etc
Almond Croissant
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
Chocolate Croissant
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
Croissant
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
Cinnamon Roll
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
Cranberry Scone
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
Blueberry Scone
Cheddar Scone
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
Ginger Scone
Baked fresh daily - please call for availability after 11am.
Cinn Walnut Coffee Cake
Choc Chunk Cookie
Hermit Cookie
PB Cookie
Macaroons
Two toasted coconut macaroon cookies.
Whoopie Pie
Berry Blast Muffin
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry Crumb Muffin
Corn Muffin
Cran-Apple Muffin
Regular Brownie
GF Brownie
Eclair
Bag of Mixed Nuts
Lemon Bar
Zesty lemon curd on a shortbread crust.
Oreo Dream Bars
Pecan Bars
Butter-toasted pecan bars with chunks of dark chocolate.
Cake Slices & Individual Cakes
Almond Cream Cake (Slice)
Lady fingers soaked in amaretto syrup layered with mascarpone & topped with amarettini cookies & roasted almonds. (Slice)
Apple Blossom (Individual)
Apple pie filling inside of a flakey pastry cup. **Best served warmed - microwave for 15-20 seconds**
Apple Crumb Pie (Slice)
Mounds and mounds of tart, fresh, crisp apples, saucy with cinnamon apple cider & loaded with crunchy granola'd crumbs. **Best served warmed - microwave for 25-30 seconds**
Boston Cream Cake (Individual)
Moist cake with a Bavarian cream filling, fully enrobed in chocolate ganache & topped with seasonal decorations (Individual)
Carrot Cake (Slice)
Layers of traditional carrot cake filled with raisins, nuts & carrots. Topped with cream cheese icing & crushed walnuts. (Slice)
Choc Toffee Baby Cake (Individual)
Dense chocolate cake covered with chocolate ganache, caramel & toffee crunch.
Chocolate Bombe (Individual)
Chocolate cake base topped with Kahlua Mousse and enrobed in a dark chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Cheesecake (Slice)
Rich Godiva cheesecake baked with chunks of milk chocolate topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, & chocolate whipped cream.
Chocolate Raspberry Baby Cake (Individual)
Dense chocolate cake with a perfect raspberry buttercream filling, covered with chocolate ganache.
Classic Cheesecake (Slice)
A perfectly simple cheesecake with a layer of sour cream mousse on top of a buttery graham crust. Add Strawberries, Caramel, or Fudge Sauce!
Coconut Lemon Baby Cake (Individual)
Coconut cake with lemon curd filling, covered with vanilla buttercream frosting.
Espresso Chocolate Torte (Slice)
Buttery walnut & almond graham base layered with dark chocolate ganache & espresso buttercream.
Fudgy Chocolate Cake (Slice)
Moist fudge cake, chewy fudge icing & chocolate crunch on the sides. A customer favorite!
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake (Slice)
Mixed Berry Tarte (Individual)
An almond cream-filled pastry crust topped with blueberries, raspberries, & red currents.
Molten Lava Cake (Individual)
Gooey dark chocolate cake filled with a liquid chocolate center. Served Warmed!
PB Cheesecake (Slice)
Peanut butter cheesecake on a cookie crust, filled with peanut butter cups & topped with chocolate fudge & peanut butter cream rosettes.
Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)
Chocolate cake crust filled with peanut butter mousse, topped with chunks of peanut butter cups, fudge brownies & chocolate truffle.
Red Velvet Cake (Slice)
Four Layers of red velvet cake with chocolate truffle filling, then filled & frosted with tangy cream cheese icing.
Sacher Torte GF (Slice)
Flourless chocolate cake with raspberry filling & topped with ganache. Gluten free.
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake (Slice)
Tiramisu (Slice)
Layers of mascarpone & lady fingers soaked in espresso with a hint of liquor.
Turtle Cheesecake (Slice)
Rich cheesecake & chocolate fudge atop a graham cracker crust, topped with caramel sauce & chopped pecans.
Vanilla Baby Cake (Individual)
Layers of vanilla cake with raspberry filling, covered with vanilla buttercream, meringue cookies, & seasonal candy toppings.
White Choc Rasp Cheesecake (Slice)
Gluten-Free Pastries
GF Blueberry Muffin
Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Eggs, organic honey, coconut oil, coconut flour, vanilla, baking soda, orange zest, salt. Paleo - Gluten Free - Grain Free
GF Chunky Monkey Muffin
Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Almond flour, banana, Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips, eggs, coconut oil, organic honey, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, walnuts. Paleo - Gluten Free - Grain Free - Dairy Free
GF Carrot Muffin
Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Almond flour, coconut oil, organic honey, eggs, coconut flour, vanilla, cinnamon, baking soda, salt. Paleo - Gluten Free
GF Paleo Muffin
Made by White Lion Baking Company.
GF Brownie
GF Magic Bar
Made by White Lion Baking Company. Ingredients: Almond flour, walnuts, Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips, coconut oil, coconut flakes, organic honey, eggs, coconut flour, vanilla, baking soda, salt. Paleo - Gluten Free - Grain Free
Sacher Torte
Flourless chocolate cake with raspberry filling & topped with ganache. Gluten free.
Sustained Energy Cookie
A blend of gluten free oats, almonds, organic apricots, cage free eggs and a hint of cayenne and raw blue agave. Locally Made and Gluten Free
Ultimate Power Cookie
Ice Cream
Kids CUP Hard IC
Kids CUP Soft Serve
Kids CONE Hard IC
Kids CONE Soft Serve (Cake Cone Only)
Medium CUP Hard IC
Medium CUP Soft Serve
Medium CONE Hard IC
Medium CONE Soft Serve
Large CUP Hard IC
Large CUP Soft Serve
Large CONE Hard IC
Large CONE Soft Serve
Kids Sundae Hard IC
Kids Sundae Soft Serve
Medium Sundae Hard IC
Medium Sundae Soft Serve
Large Sundae Hard IC
Large Sundae Soft Serve
Affogato (2 Shots)
Packed Pint
Bulk Choc Jimmies
Bulk Hot Fudge
Bulk Rainbow Sprinkles
Bulk Choc Jimmies
Bulk Hot Fudge
Bulk Rain Sprinkles
Packed Pint
Frozen Drinks
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Frozen Mocha
Regular Frappe
Hard IC Frappe
Espresso Shake
Frozen Monkey
Frozen Raspberry Bash
Lemon Lime Rickey
Raspberry Lime Rickey
Brewster Berry Smoothie
Blueberries, Strawberries in Syrup, Non Fat Vanilla Yogurt
Cape Cod Sunrise Smoothie
Strawberries in Syrup, Bananas, Orange Juice
Orleans Red Smoothie
Raspberries, Strawberries in Syrup, Raspberry Sorbet
Rock Harbor Smoothie
Peaches, Strawberries, Orange Juice, Lemon Sorbet
Wild Wild Wellfleet Smoothie
Raspberries, Bananas, Cranberry Juice, Raspberry Sorbet
Ice Cream Soda
Cream Soda / Cream Spritz
Seltzer water, Monin syrup, and a touch of cream.
OJ Creamsicle Shake
Orange Juice and Vanilla Soft Serve!
Root Beer Float
Regular Coffees
Sparrow Blend!
Brazil Santos
Central American (Organic)
Colombian Supremo
Contractor's/Vienna
Costa Rican*
Espresso
Espresso - Northern Italian
Ethiopian Yirgacheffe
French Roast
French Roast (Organic)
Java Estate
Kenya AA*
Love Buzz (Organic)
Mocca Java
Nicaraguan (Organic)
Sumatra Mandehling*
Decaf Coffees
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
We serve enjoyment!
5 Old Colony Way, Orleans, MA 02653