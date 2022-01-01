West Yarmouth restaurants you'll love
Diparma Italian Table
175 MA-28,, West Yarmouth
|Popular items
|LG Original Cheese
|$17.00
A combination of mozzarella, cheddar and Romano cheese.
|Garlic Bread
|$10.00
Garlic butter, shredded parmesan, ciabatta bread, marinara dipping sauce..
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.00
Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Parker's Pub
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken B.L.T.
|$15.00
a cornflake-breaded fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and bacon served on a brioche roll
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and homemade croutons tossed with creamy Caesar dressing
|Simple Salad
|$6.99
mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, carrot, and red onion served with your choice of dressing
GIBC
865 Great Island Road, West Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad or Wrap
|$10.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing,
|Great Island Signature Burger
|$15.00
6oz hand farmed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Bistro Sauce, choice of cheese on brioche bun
|Tuna Poke Salad
|$15.00
Spicy tuna, Sesame seed, avocado, wonton chips on bed of mixed salad greens.
Scally's Irish Ale House
585 Main St, West Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$7.99
Mozzarella & pizza sauce
|Train Wreck Fries
|$10.00
Monterrey Jack, bacon, sour cream, house made pickled jalapenos.
|Cheeseburger Eggrolls
|$12.00
Ground Beef, American cheese, Scally's secret burger sauce
BAGELS
Old King's Coffeehouse
44 Rt 28, West Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
2 eggs, bacon, cheddar, housemade black bean salsa, in a whole wheat wrap
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
|Egg & Cheese
|$4.49
SEAFOOD
Tugboats at Hyannis Marina
11 Arlington St, West Yarmouth
Captain Parker's Boathouse
658 MA-28, West Yarmouth