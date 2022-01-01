Main picView gallery

Cape Cod Inflatable Park

518 Main Street

West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.95

Crispy fried potatoes

Cheese Fries

$6.75Out of stock

Crispy fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese sauce

Chili Fries

$6.75Out of stock

Crispy fried potatoes topped with beef &

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95Out of stock

Crispy fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese sauce and beef and been chiliAppetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.25Out of stock

Crispy fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Onion Rings

$8.25Out of stock

Breaded and deep fried onion rings

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25Out of stock

Breaded and deep fried mozzarella cheese

Fried Pickles

$6.50Out of stock

Battered and deep fried dill piickle slices

Quesadilla

$7.25

Tortilla filled with a three cheese blend of pepper Jack, cheddar and mozzarella

Quesadilla With Chicken

$10.25

Tortilla filled with grilled chicken and a three cheese blend of pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella

Potato Skins

$9.50Out of stock

Crispy fried potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Served with sour cream

Clam Chowder

$6.50Out of stock

New England style! Rich and creamy with tender sea clams and potatoes. Served with oyster crackers.

Chili

$5.50Out of stock

Chunky beef chili with beans

Watermelon Cup

$4.00

Freshly cut seedless watermelon

side of Cheese Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

From the Grill

Angus Cheeseburger

$11.50

Grilled 6 oz Angus burger topped with American cheese with lettuce & tomato. Served on a bulkie roll. choice of chips or potato salad

Angus Hamburger

$10.75

Grilled 6 oz Angus burger served on a bulkie roll with lettuce & tomato. Choice of chips or potato salad

Chilli Cheese Dog

$8.50

All beef hot dog served on a hot dog roll topped with beef chili and cheese sauce. Choice of chips & potato salad.

Chilli Dog

$7.95

All beef hot dog served on a roll, topped with beef chili. Choice of chips or potato salad

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Grilled Cheese, served with choice of chips or potato salad

Grilled Chicken

$10.75Out of stock

Grilled Chicken breast served on a bulkie roll with lettuce & tomato. Choice of chips or potato salad

Hot Dog

$7.25

All beef hot dog, served with your choice of chips or potato salad

Sausag w/ Peppers & Onions

$10.50

Grilled mild Italian sausage topped with grilled peppers & onions served on a sub roll. Choice of chips or potato salad

Steak & Cheese

$12.95

Shaved steak grilled and topped with American cheese served on a sub roll. choice of chips or potato salad.

Veggie Burger

$11.50

Grilled Gardenburger with lettuce & tomato served on a bulkie roll. choice of chips or potato salad

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Hot meatballs topped with cheese & sauce served on a sub roll. Choice of chips or potato salad

Cheese Dog

$7.95

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan cheese and garlic croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan cheese, grilled chicken breast and garlic croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

House Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots and red onions. Served with choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Crisp Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers and feta cheese served with Greek dressing

Mandarin Salad

$10.95

Crisp Romaine & Iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, mandarin orange, garnished with crispy wonton strips. Served with Asian sesame dressing

Special Salad

$10.95

Plates

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

5 Breaded and deep fried, tender white chicken strips served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.50

4 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips tossed with buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and Blue cheese

Honey Barbeque Tenders

$12.50

5 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips tossed with Honey BBQ sauce.sauce. Served with french fries

Chicken & Waffles

$10.50Out of stock

3 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken stripe served with a crispy golden brown waffle. Served with maple syrup

Special Tenders

$11.00

Shark Fixings

Kids Tenders

$8.95

3 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

4 oz Angus burger served on a hamburger roll

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.75

4 oz Angus burger topped with American cheese, served on a hamburger roll

Kids Hot Dog

$7.25

All beef hot dog

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.50Out of stock

Breaded and deep fried macaroni and cheese

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.95

10" Cauliflower crust pizza with zesty tomato sauce and mozzarella chee

Snacks

Grape Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Carrots & Celery Cups

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$6.25Out of stock

Battered and Deep Fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar

Apple Pie Rolls

$5.75

Apple Pie filling rolled in a wonton wrapper and deep fried topped with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.25

Chocolate Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting

Rainbow Cake

$6.25

Rainbow vanilla cake with vanilla frosting

Mississippi Mud Bar

$5.75

Rich chocolate cake with silky chocolate pudding, mounds of fudge sauce and white compound

Italian Ice

$4.25

Richie's Italian Ice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

518 Main Street, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Directions

