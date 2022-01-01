- Home
- /
- West Yarmouth
- /
- Cape Cod Inflatable Park
Cape Cod Inflatable Park
No reviews yet
518 Main Street
West Yarmouth, MA 02673
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
French Fries
Crispy fried potatoes
Cheese Fries
Crispy fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese sauce
Chili Fries
Crispy fried potatoes topped with beef &
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese sauce and beef and been chiliAppetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries
Crispy fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Onion Rings
Breaded and deep fried onion rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and deep fried mozzarella cheese
Fried Pickles
Battered and deep fried dill piickle slices
Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with a three cheese blend of pepper Jack, cheddar and mozzarella
Quesadilla With Chicken
Tortilla filled with grilled chicken and a three cheese blend of pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella
Potato Skins
Crispy fried potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Served with sour cream
Clam Chowder
New England style! Rich and creamy with tender sea clams and potatoes. Served with oyster crackers.
Chili
Chunky beef chili with beans
Watermelon Cup
Freshly cut seedless watermelon
side of Cheese Sauce
From the Grill
Angus Cheeseburger
Grilled 6 oz Angus burger topped with American cheese with lettuce & tomato. Served on a bulkie roll. choice of chips or potato salad
Angus Hamburger
Grilled 6 oz Angus burger served on a bulkie roll with lettuce & tomato. Choice of chips or potato salad
Chilli Cheese Dog
All beef hot dog served on a hot dog roll topped with beef chili and cheese sauce. Choice of chips & potato salad.
Chilli Dog
All beef hot dog served on a roll, topped with beef chili. Choice of chips or potato salad
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese, served with choice of chips or potato salad
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast served on a bulkie roll with lettuce & tomato. Choice of chips or potato salad
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog, served with your choice of chips or potato salad
Sausag w/ Peppers & Onions
Grilled mild Italian sausage topped with grilled peppers & onions served on a sub roll. Choice of chips or potato salad
Steak & Cheese
Shaved steak grilled and topped with American cheese served on a sub roll. choice of chips or potato salad.
Veggie Burger
Grilled Gardenburger with lettuce & tomato served on a bulkie roll. choice of chips or potato salad
Meatball Sub
Hot meatballs topped with cheese & sauce served on a sub roll. Choice of chips or potato salad
Cheese Dog
Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan cheese and garlic croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan cheese, grilled chicken breast and garlic croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots and red onions. Served with choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers and feta cheese served with Greek dressing
Mandarin Salad
Crisp Romaine & Iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, mandarin orange, garnished with crispy wonton strips. Served with Asian sesame dressing
Special Salad
Plates
Chicken Tenders
5 Breaded and deep fried, tender white chicken strips served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
4 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips tossed with buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and Blue cheese
Honey Barbeque Tenders
5 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips tossed with Honey BBQ sauce.sauce. Served with french fries
Chicken & Waffles
3 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken stripe served with a crispy golden brown waffle. Served with maple syrup
Special Tenders
Shark Fixings
Kids Tenders
3 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips
Kids Hamburger
4 oz Angus burger served on a hamburger roll
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz Angus burger topped with American cheese, served on a hamburger roll
Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog
Kids Grilled Cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites
Breaded and deep fried macaroni and cheese
Pizza
Desserts
Fried Oreos
Battered and Deep Fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar
Apple Pie Rolls
Apple Pie filling rolled in a wonton wrapper and deep fried topped with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting
Rainbow Cake
Rainbow vanilla cake with vanilla frosting
Mississippi Mud Bar
Rich chocolate cake with silky chocolate pudding, mounds of fudge sauce and white compound
Italian Ice
Richie's Italian Ice
Appetizers
French Fries
Crispy fried potatoes
Cheese Fries
Crispy fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese sauce
Onion Rings
Breaded and deep fried onion rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and deep fried mozzarella cheese
Fried Pickles
Battered and deep fried dill piickle slices
Potato Skins
Crispy fried potato skins loaded with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Served with sour cream
Clam Chowder
New England style! Rich and creamy with tender sea clams and potatoes. Served with oyster crackers.
Watermelon Cup
Freshly cut seedless watermelon
side of Cheese Sauce
Desserts
Fried Oreos
Battered and Deep Fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar
Apple Pie Rolls
Apple Pie filling rolled in a wonton wrapper and deep fried topped with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting
Rainbow Cake
Rainbow vanilla cake with vanilla frosting
Mississippi Mud Bar
Rich chocolate cake with silky chocolate pudding, mounds of fudge sauce and white compound
Brownie
From the Grill
Angus Hamburger
Grilled 6 oz Angus burger served on a bulkie roll with lettuce & tomato. Choice of chips or potato salad
Angus Cheeseburger
Grilled 6 oz Angus burger topped with American cheese with lettuce & tomato. Served on a bulkie roll. choice of chips or potato salad
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast served on a bulkie roll with lettuce & tomato. Choice of chips or potato salad
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese, served with choice of chips or potato salad
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog, served with your choice of chips or potato salad
Sausag w/ Peppers & Onions
Grilled mild Italian sausage topped with grilled peppers & onions served on a sub roll. Choice of chips or potato salad
Steak & Cheese
Shaved steak grilled and topped with American cheese served on a sub roll. choice of chips or potato salad.
Veggie Burger
Grilled Gardenburger with lettuce & tomato served on a bulkie roll. choice of chips or potato salad
Meatball Sub
Hot meatballs topped with cheese & sauce served on a sub roll. Choice of chips or potato salad
Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan cheese and garlic croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan cheese, grilled chicken breast and garlic croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots and red onions. Served with choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers and feta cheese served with Greek dressing
Mandarin Salad
Crisp Romaine & Iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, mandarin orange, garnished with crispy wonton strips. Served with Asian sesame dressing
Special Salad
Plates
Chicken Tenders
5 Breaded and deep fried, tender white chicken strips served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
5 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips tossed with buffalo sauce. Served with french fries and Blue cheese
Honey Barbeque Tenders
5 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips tossed with Honey BBQ sauce.sauce. Served with french fries
Chicken & Waffles
3 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken stripe served with a crispy golden brown waffle. Served with maple syrup
Special Tenders
Little Shark Fixings
Kids Tenders
3 Breaded and deep fried tender white chicken strips
Kids Hamburger
4 oz Angus burger served on a hamburger roll
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz Angus burger topped with American cheese, served on a hamburger roll
Kids Hot Dog
All beef hot dog
Kids Grilled Cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites
Breaded and deep fried macaroni and cheese
Pizza
Snacks
Beer
Bud Light Draft
Cape Cod Summer Draft
Harpoon IPA Draft
Sam Summer Draft
Bud Light Can
Budweiser Can
Sam Adams Can
Corona Can
Amstel Light Can
Heineken Can
Harpoon UFO Can
Harpoon Blueberry Can
Cape Cod Red Can
Cape Cod Pilsner Can
Barnstable Brewing Session ipa
Barnstable Brewing Cape Crusher
Barnstable Brewing Jesuit Juice
Michelob Ultra
Corona Light
Wine
Frozen Cocktails
Grab and Go Cocktails
Arctic Chill Cranberry Lime
Arctic Chill Lime
Arctic Chill Mandarin Orange
Arctic Chill Strawberry Watermelon
Bacardi Bahama Mama
Bacardi Mojito
Canteen Cucumber Mint
Canteen Watermelon
Cazadores Paloma
Spindrift Mango
Spindrift Tea/Lemonade
Truly Pineapple
Truly Wild Berry
Bacardi Rum Punch
Bacardi Sunset Punch
Mixed Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Vodka & Cape Cod Bloody Mary Mix
Rum Runner
Bacardi Light Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, Creme De Banana, Razzmatazz, Pineapple Juice & Orange Juice
Cape Codder
Vodka & Cranberry Juice
Green Monster
Bacardi Light Rum, Bacardi Spiced Rum, Banana Liquor, Blue Curacao, Orange & Pineapple Juice
Bahama Mamma
Bacardi Tropical Coconut Rum, Creme De Banana, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice & Grenadine
Blue Hawaii
Bacardi Light Rum, Vodka, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Sweet & Sour Mix
Bomb Pop
Grenadine, Bacardi Raspberry Rum, Lemonade & Blue Curacao
Cabana Banana
Bacardi Tropical Coconut Rum, Creme De Banana, Pineapple Juice & a Splash or Orange Juice
Cape Cod Escape
Peachtree Schnapps, Pineapple Juice & Sprite
Fuzzy Navel
Peachtree Schnapps & Orange Juice
Lazy Lemonade
Vodka, Blue Curacao, Razzmatazz & Lemonade
Lost in Paradise
Bacardi Tropical Coconut Rum, Pineapple Juice
Pineapple Crush
Bacardi Tropical Coconut Rum, Razzmatazz & Pineapple Juice
Shark Bite
Bacardi Spiced Rum, Bacardi Light Rum, Blue Curacao, Sw
Rum
Vodka
Gin
Special Cocktail
Cape Cod Sunset
Bacardi Raspberry, Island Oasis Strawberry, Lemonade, Triple Sec
Mai Tai
Bacardi Coconut Rum, Bacardi Superior Rum, Pineapple Juice, Sweet & Sour Mix
Islander
Beverages
Coke
20 oz Bottle
Diet Coke
20 oz Bottle
Sprite
Coke Zero
20 oz Bottle
Dr. Pepper
20 oz Bottle
Root Beer
20 oz Bottle
Gingerale
20 oz Bottle
Fanta Orange
20 oz Bottle
Fanta Grape
20 oz Bottle
Lemonade
20 oz Bottle
Sparkling Seltzer
20 oz Bottle
Water
20 oz bottle
Smart Water
20 oz Bottle
Lemon Lime Powerade
Fruit Punch Powerade
Grape Zero Powerade
Orange Powerade
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade
apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Slush Puppy
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Lemon Tea
Gold Peak Diet Tea
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea
Coffee
Cape Cod Cold Brew Coffee
Tea
Blue Raspberry Slush Puppy
Cherry Slush Puppy
Body Armor
AHA
Vitamin Water
SM Fountain Soda
LG Fountain Soda
Cup of Ice
Large Smart Water
Large Smart Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
518 Main Street, West Yarmouth, MA 02673