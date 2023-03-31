Restaurant header imageView gallery

Keshar Indian Restaurant

476 MA 28

West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Appetizer

Mixed Green Salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens | Dry Nuts | Dry Fruits | Balsamic Dressing

Yellow Lentil Soup

$7.90

Lentil Soup

Samosa

$9.95

Spiced Potatoes wrapped in puff pastry sheet | Deep Fried

Aloo Tikki

$9.95

Mashed Potatoes | House Spices | Deep Fried

Onion Pakora

$8.50

Onion Fritters | Deep Fried

Spinach Pakora

$9.90

Spinach Fritters | Deep Fried

Cauliflower 65

$11.95

Battered Cauliflower | House Spices | Deep Fried

Cauliflower Chilli

$11.95

Battered Cauliflower | Tossed in Chili Sauce

Chicken Chilli

$12.95

Battered Chicken | Tossed in Chili Sauce

Chicken 65

$12.95

Battered Chicken | House Spices | Deep Fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Coconut coated fried Shrimps | Mango Chutney

Samosa Chat

$12.95

Samosa | Yogurt | Mint & Tamarind Chutney

Aloo Tikki Chat

$12.95

Aloo Tikki | Yogurt | Mint & Tamarind Chutney

Spinach Chat

$12.90

Crispy Baby Spinach Fritters | Yogurt | Mint & Tamarind Chutney

Sides

Onion Lemon Salad

$3.99

Sliced Onion | Wedges of lemon | Green chilli

French Fries

$7.95

Peri Peri French Fries

$8.95

French Fries tossed in medium spiced Peri Peri spice mix

Mango Chutney

$4.90

A delicious sweet and spicy mango dip.

Veg Raita

$5.90

A balanced combination of creamy yogurt, veggies and seasoning.

Onion Relish

$4.90

A medium spiced onion dip

Papadam

$3.99

Lentil Crackers

Mixed Pickle

$4.90

Extra Rice

$3.50

Extra Sauce

$7.95

Main Course

Chicken Curry

$18.95

Tomato Sauce | Onion Sauce | Spice Blend

Goat Curry

$19.95

Tomato Sauce | Onion Sauce | Spice Blend

Lamb Curry

$20.95

Tomato Sauce | Onion Sauce | Spice Blend

Shrimp Curry

$19.95

Tomato Sauce | Onion Sauce | Spice Blend

Fish Curry

$20.95

Tomato Sauce | Onion Sauce | Spice Blend

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.95

Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onion & Peppers | Cream

Butter Chicken

$18.95

Tomato Onion Base | Butter | Cream

Chicken Korma

$18.95

Onion Base | Yogurt | Cream

Spinach Chicken

$18.95

Spinach | Cream

Chicken Rogan Josh

$18.95

Tomato Onion Base | Red Chilli | Ghee | Yogurt

Chicken Kadhai

$18.95

Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onion & Pepper | Kadhai Masala | Cream

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.95

Tomato Base | Chilli Sauce | Vinegar | Spice Blend

Mango Chicken

$18.95

Mango Pureé | Spice Mix

Lamb Tikka Masala

$20.95

Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onion & Peppers | Cream

Butter Lamb

$20.95

Tomato Onion Base | Butter | Cream

Lamb Korma

$20.95

Onion Base | Yogurt | Cream

Spinach Lamb

$20.95

Spinach | Cream

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.95

Tomato Onion Base | Red Chilli | Ghee | Yogurt

Lamb Kadhai

$20.95

Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onion & Pepper | Kadhai Masala | Cream

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.95

Tomato Base | Chilli Sauce | Vinegar | Spice Blend

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.95

Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onion & Peppers | Cream

Butter Shrimp

$19.95

Tomato Onion Base | Butter | Cream

Shrimp Korma

$19.95

Onion Base | Yogurt | Cream

Spinach Shrimp

$19.95

Spinach | Cream

Shrimp Rogan Josh

$19.95

Tomato Onion Base | Red Chilli | Ghee | Yogurt

Shrimp kadhai

$19.95

Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onion & Pepper | Kadhai Masala | Cream

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.95

Tomato Base | Chilli Sauce | Vinegar | Spice Blend

Veg Mains

Yellow Dal

$15.95

Split Yellow Lentils | Tempered

Aloo Gobhi

$16.95

Potato | Cauliflower | Tomato Onion Base

Malai Kofta

$16.95

Veg & Cheese Balls | Onion Base | Cream

Channa Masala

$16.95

Chick Peas | Tomato Onion Base

Bhindi Masala

$16.95

Okra | Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onions & Peppers

Mutter Methi Malai

$16.95

Green Peas | Dried Fenugreek | Indian Cheese | Cream

Paneer Butter Masala

$16.95

Indian Cheese | Tomato Onion Base | Butter | Cream

Palak Paneer

$16.99

Indian Cheese | Spinach Base | Cream | Butter

Kadhai Paneer

$16.50

Indian Cheese | Tomato Onion Base | Diced Onion & Peppers

Keshar's Mix Veg

$16.95

Mix Vegetable | Tomato Onion Base | Coconut Milk

Navratan Korma

$16.95

Mix Vegetable | Onion Base | Cream

Clay Oven

Paneer Tikka

$16.95

Skewered Indian Cheese | Yogurt | Sour Cream | Spice Blend

Tandoori Chicken

$18.95

Skewered Chicken Leg Quarters | Yogurt | Sour Cream | Spice Blend

Malai Kabab

$17.50

Skewered Chicken Breast | Yogurt | Sour Cream | Cream Cheese

Tandoori Wings

$18.95

Skewered Chicken Wings | Yogurt | Sour Cream | Spice Blend

Lamb Chops

$27.95

Skewered Lamb Chops | Yogurt | Sour Cream | Spice Blend

Boti Kebab

$21.50

Skewered Boneless Lamb | Yogurt | Sour Cream | Spice Blend

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$5.50

Whole wheat bread | Vegan

Plain Naan

$5.50

Naan Bread without any topping

Butter Naan

$5.95

Naan Bread with Butter

Garlic Naan

$6.50

Naan Bread with Fresh Butter and Garlic on top

Cheese Naan

$6.50

Naan bread with Cheese Stuffed in the centre

Cheese Garlic Naan

$7.50

Naan Stuffed with cheese in centre and butter garlic on top

Kashmiri Naan

$6.95

Naan stuffed with Sweetened Coconut and nuts

Mixed Herb Naan

$6.50

Naan with Italian seasonings on top

Aloo Paratha

$7.50

Naan stuffed with spiced potato

Bullet Naan

$6.50

Spicy Naan with Chopped Jalapeños

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$7.95

Fried Donut Balls | Sugar Syrup | Nuts

Rasmalai

$8.95

Flattened Cheese Balls | Thickened Milk | Nuts

Rice Kheer

$8.90

Rice Pudding | Nuts

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$7.50

Yogurt | Mango Pulp | Sugar

Masala Chai

$6.25

Ginger | Indian tea

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Serving Fresh and Authentic Indian food to the People of Cape Cod !

476 MA 28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

