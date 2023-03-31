Keshar Indian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Fresh and Authentic Indian food to the People of Cape Cod !
Location
476 MA 28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in West Yarmouth
Old King's Coffeehouse - Yarmouth/Hyannis town line
4.7 • 655
44 Rt 28 West Yarmouth, MA 02673
View restaurant
Tugboats at Hyannis Marina - Hyannis Marina
4.1 • 631
11 Arlington St West Yarmouth, MA 02673
View restaurant
More near West Yarmouth