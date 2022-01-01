Scally's Irish Ale House
463 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Scally's Irish Ale House specializes in a down to earth hospitality with warm welcome service, delicious comfort foods of authentic Irish and American cuisine, that has everyone talking on this side of The Bridge. Scally's Irish Ale House is a neighborhood pub with seats for everyone
Location
585 Main St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tugboats at Hyannis Marina - Hyannis Marina
4.1 • 631
11 Arlington St West Yarmouth, MA 02673
View restaurant
Old King's Coffeehouse - Yarmouth/Hyannis town line
4.7 • 655
44 Rt 28 West Yarmouth, MA 02673
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Yarmouth
More near West Yarmouth