Scally's Irish Ale House

463 Reviews

$$

585 Main St

West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Order Again

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Mango salsa, fried wanton chips

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$13.00

Ground Beef, American cheese, Scally's secret burger sauce

Crab Rangoon Dip

$13.00

Crabmeat, cream cheese, leeks, assorted cheese. Served with fried wonton chips

Crispy Brussel Sprout

$12.00

Sweet tea glazed, applewood bacon

Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds

$13.00

Beer battered & fried with fig jam

Giant Stuffed Quahog

$9.00

House made with peppers, onions & linguica. Served crispy with lemon & chipotle butter

Irish Poutine

$13.00

House fries with garlic cheese curds, topped with corned beef, ale gravy and a sunny side egg.

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Soft baked salted jumbo pretzel sticks, house made port wine pub cheese for dipping

Tavern Style Wings

$13.00

Bone in or Boneless sauce choices; Roasted Garlic Buffalo, Sticky Guinness. BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Mild Buffalo

Soups & Salads

Ale Onion Soup

$9.00

Braised onions, brown ale, crostini, Swiss cheese

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Chopped sea clams, bacon, potatoes, celery, cream

House

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucucumbers and house dressing

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Asiago cheese and garlic croutons

Roasted Brussels Caesar

$13.00

Roasted brussels sprouts, craisins, shaved apple, parmesan cheese and house caesar dressing

Apple & Arugula

$13.00

Baby spinach, arugula, candied pecans, goat cheese and apple slivers tossed in an apple vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$13.00

Slow roasted chicken, chipotle marinade, sriracha aioli, pic de gallo, cotija cheese

Fish Taco

$14.00

Buttered Cod, lime crema, corn, cabbage salsa

Pulled Pork Taco

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, slaw, chipolte aioli and onion hay

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with French Fries or Simple Salad. Substitute Tater Tots or Sweet Potato Fries for $1.00

Ale House Burger

$16.00

Peppercorn encrusted burger with bacon, sauteed onion and Swiss on grilled marble rye

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow braised Guinness pork, house slaw, onion hay on a brioche roll

Build A Burger

$15.00

Add: mushrooms, caramelized onions Cheese: cheddar, American, Swiss, bleu Add Bacon $1.50 I Sunny side egg $2.00

Cod Reuben

$16.00

Fried cod, cole slaw, Swiss cheese on grilled brioche.

Kicken Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white bread

Reuben

$15.00

House made corned beef, Scally's secret sauce, house pickles, sauerkraut, grilled rye bread, fries

Screamin Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled blackened chicken, arugula, Vermont cheddar, grilled bacon, jalapeno cream cheese on an onion roll - fries

Southie Sandwich

$14.00

House Corned Beef & Pastrami, beer mustard, melted Swiss cheese on an onion roll, fries

12" Pan Pizza

Cheese

$8.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese blend, onion hay

Honey Chicken

$12.00

Garlic cream sauce base, pulled chicken, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, honey drizzle, baby spinach

Margherita

$11.00

House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Supreme

$12.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, linguica, mushrooms, peppers, onions

Entrees

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Pulled roasted chicken, potatoes, celery, carrots and peas in a house made pot pie crust

Dublin Fried Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Tender batter dipped chicken on top of a cheddar cheese infused waffle. Served with maple honey butter.

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce

Jumbo Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Buttermilk marinated, batter dipped chicken tenders, House made fries

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatelli pasta with house cheese sauce browned cracker crumbs. Add - Grilled chicken $5.00 Buffalo Chicken $7.00 Gul Shrimp- $8.00 Lobster - $11.00

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef, baby peas, celery, corn, carrots and mashed potato topped with a cheddar cheese

Steak Tips and Frites

$27.00

House marinated steak tips, truffle fries or a house salad

Honey Soy Salmon

$27.00Out of stock

Pan seared Faroe Island Salmon, sticky soy glaze, white rice, kimchi, toasted edamame, wakame salad, sesame seeds

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Sauteed vegetable medley over cavatelli pasta. Choose your sauce: Traditional primavera, alfredo, house marinara Spice it up: Add Chicken $4 Add Shrimp $7

Specials

Ale House Chili Crock

$11.00

Ground Beef simmered in a Chipotle Chili Sauce, topped with cheddar & cotija cheese. baked until golden brown

Spicy Marmalade Wings

$13.00

Pasta Bolognese

$15.00

Homemade Bolognese sauce over shells

Caramel Apple BBQ Pork Chops

$18.00

Twin Grilled Boneless Pork Chops in a caramel apple BBQ sauce. House fries & cole slaw

Surf & Turf

$25.00

Steak Tips & Fried Shrimp. Mashed potato & Cole slaw

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$14.00

Sides

House Fries

$6.00

Truffled Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Rolls

Side Rice

$5.00

Desserts

Honey Caramel Bread Pudding

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Salted Caramel Lava Funnel Cake

$10.00

Served with a Vanilla Whiskey caramel butter drizzle & a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

House made brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Kids

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pasta & Sauce

$7.00

Alfredo< marinara or butter

KIDS Fish & Chips

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Hamburger

$7.00

KIDS Cheeseburger

$7.00

KIDS Hot Dog

$7.00

Sunday Specials

Meat Lovers Nachos

$15.00

Bacon, seasoned beef, linguica, Monterey Jack, cheddar, Pico de Gallo - sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Bleu cheese dressing base, battered buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Scally's Irish Ale House specializes in a down to earth hospitality with warm welcome service, delicious comfort foods of authentic Irish and American cuisine, that has everyone talking on this side of The Bridge. Scally's Irish Ale House is a neighborhood pub with seats for everyone

585 Main St, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

