Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Joe Coffee Provincetown



No reviews yet

170 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

Popular Items

Drip Coffee
Iced Coffee
Latte

Barista

Americano

Americano

$3.49+

A customer favorite: 2 shots of espresso diluted with water, giving the drink a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Bom Bon

Bom Bon

$3.40

Café Bombon is a type of coffee drink that includes espresso mixed with sweetened condensed milk in a one-to-one proportion. The name means “confection”, and is ideal for those with a sweet tooth.

Breve

Breve

$4.40+

This is an American take on the Italian cappuccino....an espresso drink made with half-and-half (a mix of whole milk and cream) instead of milk! Delicious !!

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$2.99+

A customer favorite : a hot & satisfying cup of Joe Coffee brewed coffee , to which steamed milk ( of your choice ) is added!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.45+

A delicious combination of espresso and steamed milk!!! Hot or Iced....perfection!!

Capuccino (Dry)

Capuccino (Dry)

$5.70

A delicious combination of espresso and dry cappuccino foam... Hot or iced!!

CHAGA-ccino

$8.05+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75+

A Delicious drink made with spiced black tea and steamed milk

Con Hielo

Con Hielo

$2.95

Espresso with 2 ice cubes on top!!!

Con Panna

Con Panna

$3.25

Espresso with whipped cream on top!

Cortado

Cortado

$3.45+

Espresso with equal parts milk. Hot or Iced!!!

Crème

Crème

$3.30

Espresso topped with a dollop of heavy cream

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Dirty chai is a latte drink that contains a double shot (doppio) of espresso, steamed milk, and spiced black tea (masala chai). It is smooth and milky, fragrantly spiced, with a mild coffee flavor.

Espresso (Single)

Espresso (Single)

$2.00

perfect espresso ...served HOT !!!

Espresso (Double)

Espresso (Double)

$2.90+

perfect espresso , either hot or iced !!

Espresso (Shaken Iced ) - 3 shots

$3.95
Flat White

Flat White

$4.45+

A flat white ( either hot or iced ) is a more concentrated espresso drink topped with steamed milk / microfoam

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, stirred to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. You can add your favorite syrup(s) too!!!

Hot Chocolate - Peppermint

Hot Chocolate - Peppermint

$4.50+

Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, stirred to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. With a delicious peppermint twist!!

Latte

Latte

$4.55+

A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the chocolate & coconut flavors !!

Latte - Cinnamon Roll

Latte - Cinnamon Roll

$5.80+

A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite pastry treat....vanilla & cinnamon!

Latte - Apple Crisp

Latte - Apple Crisp

$5.80+

A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the peppermint & chocolate flavors !!

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.35

Caffè macchiato is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. Lesson time: In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so the literal translation of caffè macchiato is "stained” or “marked coffee.”

Matcha Latte (usw)

Matcha Latte (usw)

$4.75+

Matcha latte is just like a regular latte, except we use a shot of Matcha tea instead of a shot of espresso. Delicious either hot or cold! Our version starts out unsweetened!

Mocha

Mocha

$5.40+

Also called a mocaccino, this is a chocolate flavored version of a latte ! Enjoy hot or iced !!!

Mocha Breve

Mocha Breve

$5.40+

This is an American take on the Italian cappuccino....an espresso drink made with half-and-half (a mix of whole milk and cream) instead of milk! and an added twist of chocolate syrup ....yummy!

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.90+

Yummy - a double shot of espresso added to hot or iced coffee!!!

Starbks Crml Machiato Latte

Starbks Crml Machiato Latte

$6.35+

A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!!

Steamer

Steamer

$2.45+

Steamed milk - you pick the milk and we steam it !!

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.25+

A delicious & tasty combination of Earl Grey tea and steamed milk !!

Tea Latte -Lavender Earl Grey

Tea Latte -Lavender Earl Grey

$5.49+

A delicious & tasty combination of Earl Grey tea and steamed milk , with lavender ...perfection !!!

Tea Latte -London Fog

Tea Latte -London Fog

$5.49+

London Fog is an Earl Grey tea latte, steeped with lavender, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with steamed frothed milk. A cozy, calming beverage!!!

Frozen Chai

Frozen Chai

$6.75

A Delicious drink made with spiced black tea and steamed milk, blended with ice!

Frozen Dirty Chai

Frozen Dirty Chai

$7.85

Frozen Dirty chai is a latte drink that contains a double shot (doppio) of espresso, steamed milk, and spiced black tea (masala chai), all whipped up in our blender with ice! It is smooth and milky, fragrantly spiced, with a mild coffee flavor.

Frozen Creme

Frozen Creme

$6.50

A frozen dream: Espresso and heavy cream mixed perfectly !!

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds.

Frozen Almd Cocnt Hot Chocolate

Frozen Almd Cocnt Hot Chocolate

$7.25

Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds ....tastes like your favorite candy bar !!!

Frozen Cocont Hot Chocolate

Frozen Cocont Hot Chocolate

$7.25

Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. With a wonderful coconut flavor!!!

Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$7.25

Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. With a wonderful peppermint flavor!!

Frozen Joe

Frozen Joe

$6.65

A frozen espresso drink all frothy & delicious ! Add your favorite syrup(s) to make your own personal concoction!

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$7.48

Delicious smoothie with the taste of ripe and juicy mangos!

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$7.48

A smoothie that packs a punch - the aroma of Fruity, fresh-picked peaches with a ripe juicy peach flavor!

Strawbry BANANA Smoothie

Strawbry BANANA Smoothie

$7.48

A wonderful combination of juicy strawberries and sweet bananas, which makes the tastiest ripe strawberry and banana fruit smoothie no matter the season.

Beverages

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.69+

Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Bright, Classic, Dark, Decaf are usually available !!!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+

A Perfect cup of tea from our friends at NUMI !!! Many options available , depending on your mood ! Check them all out !!!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.39+

Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Delicious & refreshing !!!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cold brew, from our coffee roasters Indigo , down the road in Northampton, MA. Remember cold brew refers to the process of preparing the coffee, not the temperature of the final product! . Beans are ground then soaked in room temperature water for an extended period of time for a delicious taste !!

Cold Brew - Sweet Pistachio Cream

$6.49+

Cold Brew - Sweet Coconut Cream

$6.49+

Cold Brew - Sweet Maple Cream

$6.49+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Delicious tea , brewed fresh at Joe Coffee. There are a few flavors available , try them all !!

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Iced Tea & Lemonade

$3.49+

A combination of our delicious Iced Tea and Natalie's Lemonade!!! Some call it an Arnold Palmer but we also call it delicious!

Iced Lemonade

Iced Lemonade

$3.49+

We proudly serve Natalie’s lemonade, which is only made with 3 ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water–– This tastes like it came straight from a roadside stand!

Iced Cherry Lemonade

$4.75+

Iced Lavender Lemonade

$4.75+Out of stock

Iced Passionfruit Lemonade

$4.75+Out of stock
Iced Raspberry Lemonade

Iced Raspberry Lemonade

$4.75+Out of stock

We proudly serve Natalie’s lemonade, which is only made with 3 ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water–– This tastes like it came straight from a roadside stand! With a raspberry twist !!

Iced Turmeric Lemonade

Iced Turmeric Lemonade

$4.75+Out of stock

We proudly serve Natalie’s lemonade, which is only made with 3 ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water–– This tastes like it came straight from a roadside stand! With a turmeric flavor twist

NOON Iced Tea (160z)

$4.95

NOON Hot Tea (12oz)

$4.95
Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.49+

Delicious cup of cold milk , refreshing!

Cold Chocolate Milk

Cold Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Delicious cup of chocolate milk, totally refreshing !!!

Immunity Over Ice (2 pmps)

$2.00

Bottled Beverages

Coke (12 oz) - Can

$2.55

Diet Coke (12oz) - Can

$2.55

Have a diet coke and a smile !!!

Tropicana Orange Juice (12 oz)

Tropicana Orange Juice (12 oz)

$2.99

Delicious & refreshing Orange Juice !!

Natalies Orange Juice (16oz)

$1.99

Open Water / Still (16 oz)

$2.99
Pellegrino Sparkling (16 oz)

Pellegrino Sparkling (16 oz)

$3.20

Always refreshing !!!

Smart Water (18 oz)

$3.99

Bars

Congo Bar

$5.75

Congo Bite

$1.45
Raspberry Bar

Raspberry Bar

$4.75

A shortbread cookie crust is layered with delicious raspberry jam...a Joe Coffee signature item!

Breads

Banana Coconut Bread

Banana Coconut Bread

$5.25

Absolutely delicious Banana Coconut bread, moist and full of flavor. A joe coffee signature item!

Zucchini Walnut Bread

Zucchini Walnut Bread

$5.25Out of stock

Our Zucchini Walnut bread is moist and full of flavor. Perfect with a Joe Coffee espresso drink !

Brownies

Brownie

Brownie

$4.75

Our brownies are a rich, fudgy, moist Joe Coffee signature item !! Come enjoy one!!!

Brownie Bite

$1.35
Walnut Brownie

Walnut Brownie

$4.99

Our brownies loaded with walnuts are a rich, fudgy, moist Joe Coffee signature item !! Come enjoy one!!!

Walnut Brownie Bite

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a delicious creamy icing.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

A moist & heavenly cookie, filled with gooey chocolate chips!!!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

A delicious oatmeal cookie filled with chewy raisins!!

Peanut Butter Cookie ( GF)

Peanut Butter Cookie ( GF)

$3.50

A joe coffee signature item !! A perfectly made Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie

Rosemary Cookie

$0.75

Croissants

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Our almond croissant is made with European style butter, filled with almond cream, and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

A joe coffee signature item: Buttery, flaky croissants filled with thinly sliced ham and savory swiss cheese. Perfection!

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.75

Our homemade croissant is buttery and flaky. Trivia fact: it was named because of its historical crescent shape!

Egg Sandwch

Egg & Cheese on Portuguese muffn

Egg & Cheese on Portuguese muffn

$6.50

A tasty Fried Egg made with butter & cracked pepper, on a toasted Portuguese roll.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese on Portuguese Muffn

Sausage, Egg, Cheese on Portuguese Muffn

$7.50

A tasty Fried Egg made with butter & cracked pepper, a sausage patty, all on a toasted Portuguese roll.

Bacon, Egg, Cheese on Portuguese Mffn

Bacon, Egg, Cheese on Portuguese Mffn

$7.50

A tasty Fried Egg made with butter & cracked pepper, with strips of bacon, on a toasted Portuguese roll.

Sausage, Egg (No Cheese) Port Muffn

$7.50

Grab n' Joe

Cookie Dough Balls (3)

$4.99
Date Energy Balls (3)

Date Energy Balls (3)

$4.99

A wonderfully healthy snack that can be enjoyed as breakfast or dessert or as an in between snack !!! Our energy balls contain dates, shredded coconut & walnuts.

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$3.49

2 hardboiled eggs, perfect to "Grab n Joe" out to our patio...or anywhere else you need a healthy & tasty treat!!

Matcha Protein Bites (3)

$5.35

Muffin (Choc PB)

$4.49

Oatmeal-Blueberry

$5.10
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

A wonderful tasty treat to enjoy at Joe Coffee: Greek plain yogurt, house made granola, mixed berry compote and honey!!!

Overnight Oats

OvrNgt Oats (Mixed Berry) (V)

OvrNgt Oats (Mixed Berry) (V)

$5.10

Joe Coffee overnight oats are cool and creamy. we mix together old-fashioned rolled oats with milk, vanilla & topped with a mixed berry compote. If you want it warmed up, just ask us !!

Quiche / Egg Bites

Egg Bite (Spnch & Feta)

Egg Bite (Spnch & Feta)

$4.25

Our egg bites look like miniature muffins but are chock full of eggs, feta, and spinach.

Quiche (spinach+feta)

Quiche (spinach+feta)

$6.35

Mediterranean style vegetable quiche loaded with spinach & feta. Perfect either at room temperature or warmed up!

Quiche ( bacon + cheddar )

$6.35

Scones

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.75

Our blueberry scones are buttery, moist and loaded with pockets of wonderful blueberries. They are beautifully golden and crunchy on the outside and topped with a sweet glaze. A joe coffee signature item!

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.25

Retail Coffee/Teas

joe Classic Med. Blend (12 oz bag)

joe Classic Med. Blend (12 oz bag)

$14.99
joe Dark Blend (12 oz bag)

joe Dark Blend (12 oz bag)

$14.99
joe Decaf Espresso Blend (12 oz bag)

joe Decaf Espresso Blend (12 oz bag)

$15.99
joe Espresso Blend (12 oz bag)

joe Espresso Blend (12 oz bag)

$14.99

Allergy Awareness

please inform us of any allergies you have
Allergy Awareness

Allergy Awareness

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Provincetown Coffee Shop

Website

Location

170 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

Directions

Gallery
joe coffee ptown image
joe coffee ptown image
joe coffee ptown image

