Joe Coffee Provincetown
170 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
Popular Items
Barista
Americano
A customer favorite: 2 shots of espresso diluted with water, giving the drink a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Bom Bon
Café Bombon is a type of coffee drink that includes espresso mixed with sweetened condensed milk in a one-to-one proportion. The name means “confection”, and is ideal for those with a sweet tooth.
Breve
This is an American take on the Italian cappuccino....an espresso drink made with half-and-half (a mix of whole milk and cream) instead of milk! Delicious !!
Café Au Lait
A customer favorite : a hot & satisfying cup of Joe Coffee brewed coffee , to which steamed milk ( of your choice ) is added!
Cappuccino
A delicious combination of espresso and steamed milk!!! Hot or Iced....perfection!!
Capuccino (Dry)
A delicious combination of espresso and dry cappuccino foam... Hot or iced!!
CHAGA-ccino
Chai Latte
A Delicious drink made with spiced black tea and steamed milk
Con Hielo
Espresso with 2 ice cubes on top!!!
Con Panna
Espresso with whipped cream on top!
Cortado
Espresso with equal parts milk. Hot or Iced!!!
Crème
Espresso topped with a dollop of heavy cream
Dirty Chai Latte
Dirty chai is a latte drink that contains a double shot (doppio) of espresso, steamed milk, and spiced black tea (masala chai). It is smooth and milky, fragrantly spiced, with a mild coffee flavor.
Espresso (Single)
perfect espresso ...served HOT !!!
Espresso (Double)
perfect espresso , either hot or iced !!
Espresso (Shaken Iced ) - 3 shots
Flat White
A flat white ( either hot or iced ) is a more concentrated espresso drink topped with steamed milk / microfoam
Hot Chocolate
Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, stirred to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. You can add your favorite syrup(s) too!!!
Hot Chocolate - Peppermint
Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, stirred to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. With a delicious peppermint twist!!
Latte
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the chocolate & coconut flavors !!
Latte - Cinnamon Roll
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite pastry treat....vanilla & cinnamon!
Latte - Apple Crisp
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the peppermint & chocolate flavors !!
Macchiato
Caffè macchiato is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. Lesson time: In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so the literal translation of caffè macchiato is "stained” or “marked coffee.”
Matcha Latte (usw)
Matcha latte is just like a regular latte, except we use a shot of Matcha tea instead of a shot of espresso. Delicious either hot or cold! Our version starts out unsweetened!
Mocha
Also called a mocaccino, this is a chocolate flavored version of a latte ! Enjoy hot or iced !!!
Mocha Breve
This is an American take on the Italian cappuccino....an espresso drink made with half-and-half (a mix of whole milk and cream) instead of milk! and an added twist of chocolate syrup ....yummy!
Red Eye
Yummy - a double shot of espresso added to hot or iced coffee!!!
Starbks Crml Machiato Latte
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!!
Steamer
Steamed milk - you pick the milk and we steam it !!
Tea Latte
A delicious & tasty combination of Earl Grey tea and steamed milk !!
Tea Latte -Lavender Earl Grey
A delicious & tasty combination of Earl Grey tea and steamed milk , with lavender ...perfection !!!
Tea Latte -London Fog
London Fog is an Earl Grey tea latte, steeped with lavender, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with steamed frothed milk. A cozy, calming beverage!!!
Frozen Chai
A Delicious drink made with spiced black tea and steamed milk, blended with ice!
Frozen Dirty Chai
Frozen Dirty chai is a latte drink that contains a double shot (doppio) of espresso, steamed milk, and spiced black tea (masala chai), all whipped up in our blender with ice! It is smooth and milky, fragrantly spiced, with a mild coffee flavor.
Frozen Creme
A frozen dream: Espresso and heavy cream mixed perfectly !!
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds.
Frozen Almd Cocnt Hot Chocolate
Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds ....tastes like your favorite candy bar !!!
Frozen Cocont Hot Chocolate
Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. With a wonderful coconut flavor!!!
Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Made from the finest chocolate and the freshest milk, blended to perfection. Aromatic and soothing, a delight for your taste buds. With a wonderful peppermint flavor!!
Frozen Joe
A frozen espresso drink all frothy & delicious ! Add your favorite syrup(s) to make your own personal concoction!
Mango Smoothie
Delicious smoothie with the taste of ripe and juicy mangos!
Peach Smoothie
A smoothie that packs a punch - the aroma of Fruity, fresh-picked peaches with a ripe juicy peach flavor!
Strawbry BANANA Smoothie
A wonderful combination of juicy strawberries and sweet bananas, which makes the tastiest ripe strawberry and banana fruit smoothie no matter the season.
Beverages
Drip Coffee
Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Bright, Classic, Dark, Decaf are usually available !!!
Hot Tea
A Perfect cup of tea from our friends at NUMI !!! Many options available , depending on your mood ! Check them all out !!!
Iced Coffee
Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Delicious & refreshing !!!
Cold Brew
Cold brew, from our coffee roasters Indigo , down the road in Northampton, MA. Remember cold brew refers to the process of preparing the coffee, not the temperature of the final product! . Beans are ground then soaked in room temperature water for an extended period of time for a delicious taste !!
Cold Brew - Sweet Pistachio Cream
Cold Brew - Sweet Coconut Cream
Cold Brew - Sweet Maple Cream
Iced Tea
Delicious tea , brewed fresh at Joe Coffee. There are a few flavors available , try them all !!
Iced Tea & Lemonade
A combination of our delicious Iced Tea and Natalie's Lemonade!!! Some call it an Arnold Palmer but we also call it delicious!
Iced Lemonade
We proudly serve Natalie’s lemonade, which is only made with 3 ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water–– This tastes like it came straight from a roadside stand!
Iced Cherry Lemonade
Iced Lavender Lemonade
Iced Passionfruit Lemonade
Iced Raspberry Lemonade
We proudly serve Natalie’s lemonade, which is only made with 3 ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water–– This tastes like it came straight from a roadside stand! With a raspberry twist !!
Iced Turmeric Lemonade
We proudly serve Natalie’s lemonade, which is only made with 3 ingredients––fresh lemons, pure cane sugar & water–– This tastes like it came straight from a roadside stand! With a turmeric flavor twist
NOON Iced Tea (160z)
NOON Hot Tea (12oz)
Cold Milk
Delicious cup of cold milk , refreshing!
Cold Chocolate Milk
Delicious cup of chocolate milk, totally refreshing !!!
Immunity Over Ice (2 pmps)
Bottled Beverages
Bars
Breads
Brownies
Cinnamon Roll
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A moist & heavenly cookie, filled with gooey chocolate chips!!!
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A delicious oatmeal cookie filled with chewy raisins!!
Peanut Butter Cookie ( GF)
A joe coffee signature item !! A perfectly made Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie
Rosemary Cookie
Croissants
Almond Croissant
Our almond croissant is made with European style butter, filled with almond cream, and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
A joe coffee signature item: Buttery, flaky croissants filled with thinly sliced ham and savory swiss cheese. Perfection!
Plain Croissant
Our homemade croissant is buttery and flaky. Trivia fact: it was named because of its historical crescent shape!
Egg Sandwch
Egg & Cheese on Portuguese muffn
A tasty Fried Egg made with butter & cracked pepper, on a toasted Portuguese roll.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese on Portuguese Muffn
A tasty Fried Egg made with butter & cracked pepper, a sausage patty, all on a toasted Portuguese roll.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese on Portuguese Mffn
A tasty Fried Egg made with butter & cracked pepper, with strips of bacon, on a toasted Portuguese roll.
Sausage, Egg (No Cheese) Port Muffn
Grab n' Joe
Cookie Dough Balls (3)
Date Energy Balls (3)
A wonderfully healthy snack that can be enjoyed as breakfast or dessert or as an in between snack !!! Our energy balls contain dates, shredded coconut & walnuts.
Hard Boiled Eggs (2)
2 hardboiled eggs, perfect to "Grab n Joe" out to our patio...or anywhere else you need a healthy & tasty treat!!
Matcha Protein Bites (3)
Muffin (Choc PB)
Oatmeal-Blueberry
Yogurt Parfait
A wonderful tasty treat to enjoy at Joe Coffee: Greek plain yogurt, house made granola, mixed berry compote and honey!!!
Overnight Oats
Quiche / Egg Bites
Scones
Provincetown Coffee Shop
170 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657