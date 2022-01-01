Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

JD's

286 Reviews

$$

258 Commercial St

Provincetown, MA 02657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Rack BBQ Ribs
Pepperoni
JD’s Clam Chowder

Apps

JD’s Clam Chowder

$8.00

JD's Lobster Bisque

$14.00Out of stock

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

w/ Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing

Asian Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Buffalo Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Chicken

Veggie Dumpling App.

$12.00

Edamame

$10.00

Shumai

$12.00Out of stock

steamed shrimp purses

Salads

w/ Apple, Golden Raisins, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Lemon & Oil

Citrus & Fennel Salad

$17.00Out of stock

w/ Baby Spinach, Pepitas, Mandarin Oranges, & Honey Grapefruit Balsamic

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

w/ Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Kale & Arugula Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Pesto, and Balsamic Reduction.

Vegetarian Antipasto

$21.00Out of stock

w/ Red Pepper Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Quinoa, Cucumber, Marinated Artichokes/Tomatoes. Served with Gluten Free Flat Bread

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Margherita

$16.00

Basil, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Pepperoni

$17.00

Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Americana

$18.00

Sausage, Mushrooms, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.

Hawaianna

$19.00Out of stock

House carved Virginia Ham, Pineapple chunks, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Hand-pulled BBQ Grilled Chicken, Smoky Bourbon Red Onion, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Buffalo Chicken

$21.00Out of stock

Spicy marinated Grilled Chicken, Garlic White Balsamic Onions, Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, with Blue Cheese

Greek

$20.00

Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Fresh Oregano, Feta, Mozzarella.

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Housemade Alfredo Sauce, Shrimp, Pesto, Mozzarella.

Meat Lovers

$23.00

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.

Fresh Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil.

Primavera

$21.00Out of stock

Extra virgin Olive Oil, Peppers, Zucchini, Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese.

Antica

$17.00

Grape tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Roman

$20.00Out of stock

Goat cheese, olives, arugula, mozzarella, fig compote

Portuguese

$18.00Out of stock

Linguica, raw red onion, kale, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Meatball

$19.00Out of stock

house-made meatballs, herbed ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Thai Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

chicken, spicy peanut sauce, mozzarella, topped w/ purple cabbage carrot cilantro slaw

Burgers

Served with Fries

JD Burger

$15.00

Served with Fries

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring on top. Served with Fries.

Swiss Burger

$17.00

Swiss Cheese and Mushrooms. Served with Fries.

Blue Burger

$18.00

Blue Cheese and Bacon. Served with Fries.

Jalapeno Goat Burger

$18.00

Fresh sliced Jalapeño Peppers, Goat Cheese. Served with Fries. A staff Favorite!!!

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. Served with Fries.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

w/ Red Pepper Hummus. Served with Fries.

JD's Double

$26.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$19.00

w/ hand picked lobster meat. Best in town!!!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with Pineapple & Avocado. Served with Fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Fried Haddock. Served with Fries.

Cheesesteak

$16.00Out of stock

Shaved ribeye w/ Grilled Onion, mushrooms, peppers and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll

Chicken Cheeseteak

$16.00

Chopped chicken breast w/ Grilled Onion, mushrooms, peppers and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll

Pulled Pork

$16.00Out of stock

Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Onion Ring. Served with Fries.

Chicken Parm Sandwch

$16.00

Served with Fries.

BLT

$14.00

Served with Fries.

Sword Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Served with Fries.

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken

$16.00

w/ house-made spicy aioli & sweet pickles

Tuna Melt

$16.00Out of stock

house-made tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, on a hoagie roll

Entrees

Salmon Entree

$30.00

w/ Fries and Caesar or Garden Salad.

Swordfsh Fresh Grilled

$30.00Out of stock

w/ Fries and Caesar or Garden Salad.

Mahi Entree

$30.00

Ribeye Steak

$34.00

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$26.00

w/ Fries and Caesar or Garden Salad.

Fish And Chips Basket

$24.00

Crispy Haddock and Fries.

Fisherman's Basket

$27.00

Crispy Delicious Haddock, Shrimp and Scallops. Served with Fries and Coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$25.00

Crispy Delicious Shrimp. Served with Fries.

Chicken Finger Basket

$22.00

Served with Fries.

Fried Scallop Basket

$28.00

Fresh TUNA Steak

$26.00Out of stock

Sushi grade tuna steak

Steak Frites

$25.00

Sides

Basket of French Fries

$8.00

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Small Caesar

$6.00

Small Garden

$6.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Spicy Aioli

$3.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Sake/Salmon

$8.00

Hamachi/yellowtail

$8.00

Maguro/Tuna

$8.00

Saba/Mackerel

$8.00

Unagi/Water Eel

$10.00

Tako/Octopus

$8.00

Albacore/White Tuna

$8.00

Ikura/Salmon Roe

$8.00

Inari

$7.00

Bean curd pouch stuffed with rice.

Tobiko

$8.00

Fish Roe.

Hand Rolls

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$12.00

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$13.00

Spicy Seafood handroll

$13.00

Eel Avocado Handroll

$18.00

Makimono Rolls

Veggie Roll

$12.00

w/ Avocado and Cucumber

Mango & Salmon

$17.00

Tomago

$13.00

Egg Omelet

Oshinko

$12.00

Pickled Radish

Ptown

$22.00

Apple, tuna, tobiko, wasabi mayo

Salmon Avo

$17.00

Tuna Avo

$17.00

Unagi Avo

$20.00

Spicy Seafood

$16.00

Spicy Salmon

$16.00

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Spicy Scallop

$18.00

Spicy Snow Crab

$22.00Out of stock

Spicy Lobster

$27.00

Tuna Lover

$22.00

Spicy Tuna topped with Albacore

Salmon Lover

$24.00

Spicy Salmon topped with Salmon and Ikura

Jala-Hama

$22.00

Yellowtail, Crab Stick, Avocado and Tobiko. Topped with Jalapeño.

Boston

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Tobiko.

Baked Salmon

$24.00

Mango, Cream Cheese, topped w/ Baked Salmon & Red Pepper

Baked Scallop

$25.00

Tobiko, Avocado, Tempura Crumb, Spicy Mayo.

Baked Lobster

$33.00

Tobiko, Avocado, Tempura Crumb, Spicy Mayo.

Philadelphia

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber.

California

$13.00

Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko.

Green Dragon

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura topped with Avocado and Barbecue Eel Sauce.

White Dragon

$20.00

Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura, Spicy Mayo. Topped with white baked Tuna and Eel Sauce.

Cherry Blossom

$23.00

Salmon, Avocado, Tempura Crumb. Topped with Tuna. Comes with Seaweed Salad.

Spider

$20.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, and Spicy Mayo.

Rainbow

$23.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Crab Stick, Tobiko, and Spicy Tuna. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail.

Yellowtail Lover

$25.00

Tuna Poppers

$20.00

Toro Roll

$25.00Out of stock

Maki Combo

$37.00

Spicy Tuna, California, and Salmon Roll.

Sushi Combo

$35.00

Spicy Tuna Toll and chef's choice 5 pieces of sushi.

Sashimi Combo

$45.00

Chef's choice 12 pieces of Sashimi.

Carnival

$30.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Sushi Salads

Spicy Tuna Salad

$15.00

Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Crumb.

Seaweed

$10.00Out of stock

w/ Sesame Oil

Squid Salad

$15.00

Smoked Squid, Ginger, Sesame Oil.

Avocado Salad

$15.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick, Tobiko, Mayo.

Tokyo Tower

$17.00

Shrimp, Crab Stick, Lobster, Tobiko, Tempura Crumb, Spicy Mayo.

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Tuna, Mango, Avocado, Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Black Tobiko.

Salmon Tartare

$19.00

Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Ponzu Sauce, topped with Black Tobiko

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Delectable eats, casual vibe

Website

Location

258 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657

Directions

Gallery
JD's image
JD's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Embargo
orange starNo Reviews
453 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Provincetown

Pepe's Wharf
orange star4.2 • 3,400
371 Commercial St Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
The Mayflower - 300 Commercial Street
orange star4.0 • 989
300 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Tin Pan Alley - 269 Commercial St.
orange star4.2 • 783
269 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Aqua Bar
orange star4.2 • 603
207 commercial st Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
1620 Brewhouse
orange star4.4 • 376
214 commercial st Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Provincetown House of Pizza
orange star4.3 • 376
50 Bradford St. Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Provincetown
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston