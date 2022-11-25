Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

AMIE Bakery

111 Reviews

$$

1254 Main St

Osterville, MA 02655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

McAMIE
LATTE
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

Coffee/Tea/Hot Choc

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.95+

TEA

$2.25+

COLD BREW

$3.95+

NITRO

$5.50

LATTE

$4.85+

MATCHA LATTE

$4.95+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.85+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.85+

ESPRESSO SHOT 2 OZ

$3.50

AMERICANO

$3.75+

MACCHIATO

$3.50

Traditional macchiato made with espresso shot and a touch of warm milk. This is NOT what Starbucks calls a Macchiato.

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.75

Honey

$0.75

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.75

WATER-SODA-JUICE

Boylans Root Beer

$2.99Out of stock

GUS Soda

$2.99

Culture Pop

$2.89

Poland Spring

$1.99

Pellegrino

$2.99

Milk 16 oz

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.95

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50Out of stock

Seltzer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

FLAVOR

AMIE Wake Up

$10.00

Berry Daze

$9.50

Mermaid

$9.50

Cape Codder

$10.00

Strawberry Mango

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Berry/lemon Shake

$11.00

Blue Monster

$11.00

Breakfast

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Our fresh baked Croissant topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Homemade Frittata, Fontina Cheese, and a Sour Cream spread.

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Our fresh baked Croissant topped with our Homemade Frittata, Fontina Cheese, and a Sour Cream spread.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Our fresh baked Croissant topped with Black Forest Ham, Fontina Cheese, and mustard.

McAMIE

McAMIE

$8.00

Our flaky and buttery Cheddar Biscuit topped with Sausage, Fontina cheese, and egg.

Quiche

Quiche

$6.50

Our flaky and tender crust is filled with homemade quiche batter. Choose from a slice of our vegetarian option: Spinach, Tomato, and Feta or our classic: Ham & Cheddar.

Bagel

Bagel

$2.75

Scratch-made bagels boiled and baked the old-fashioned way.

Lunch

James' BLT

$10.00

Crisp Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, and Tomato served with Mayo on our scratch made Brioche Roll.

Turkey Pesto

$10.00

Oven Roasted Turkey served on our scratch made Brioche Roll topped with Pesto Mayo, Tomato, and crisp Romaine Lettuce.

Cheese & Tomato

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Our house made Tuna Salad is mixed with chopped olives and served on a scratch made Brioche Roll with a Caper Mayo Spread.

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$10.00

Fresh Micro Greens, sliced Cucumber, and Avocado served on our scratch made Seeded Bread with a Green Goddess Spread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

SIDE SALAD

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for coffee, cocktails, pastries, breakfast and lunch in a beautiful setting.

Website

Location

1254 Main St, Osterville, MA 02655

Directions

Gallery
AMIE Bakery image
AMIE Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

We will be closed Monday, February 1st for our annual deep cleaning. We will re-open on Wednesday, February 3rd.
orange star4.7 • 437
149 Cotuit Road Marstons Mills, MA 02648
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5050 - Falmouth
orange starNo Reviews
689 Main St. Rt. 28 Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Crabapple's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,238
553 Palmer Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Trading Post Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
12 Trowbridge Road Bourne, MA 02532
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5221 - S. Dennis
orange starNo Reviews
485 Route 134S S. Dennis, MA 02660
View restaurantnext
Coffee Obsession - Falmouth
orange star4.6 • 427
110 Palmer Ave Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Osterville

Five Bays Bistro - 825 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 267
825 Main Street Osterville, MA 02655
View restaurantnext
The Pineapple Caper
orange star4.6 • 80
29 Wianno Ave Osterville, MA 02655
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Osterville
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston