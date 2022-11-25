Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
AMIE Bakery
111 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Join us for coffee, cocktails, pastries, breakfast and lunch in a beautiful setting.
Location
1254 Main St, Osterville, MA 02655
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
We will be closed Monday, February 1st for our annual deep cleaning. We will re-open on Wednesday, February 3rd.
4.7 • 437
149 Cotuit Road Marstons Mills, MA 02648
View restaurant