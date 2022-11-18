Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pineapple Caper

80 Reviews

$$

29 Wianno Ave

Osterville, MA 02655

All Day

Buttermilk Pancakes

Garden Fresh Bagel

$10.00

Granola

$13.00

Savory Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Steel Cut Oats

$6.00

Sweet Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Sunrise Bowl

$13.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$9.00

BELT

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Ham Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Bacado Omelet

$15.00

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Egg White Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Western Omelet

$14.00

Bacado Scramble

$13.00

Egg White Scramble

$12.00

Just Cheese Scramble

$8.00

Veggie Scramble

$12.00

Western Scramble

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Classic - One Egg Breakfast

$6.00

Classic - Two Eggs Breakfast

$8.00

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Sweet Potato Hash & Eggs

$15.00

Buff Chick

$13.00

Caprese

$13.00

Classic

$10.00

Cranberry Caper

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Roast Beast

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Garden

$10.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Power Salad

$12.00

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Bill's BLT

$13.00

California

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Classy Cow

$13.00

Kiddie PB&J

$6.00

Mother Clucker

$11.00

Pilgram

$11.00

Roast Beef Club

$13.00

Sand Dollar

$11.00

Swiss Miss

$12.00

TJ's Chicken

$13.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Veggie Lover - WRAP ONLY

$11.00

Avocado

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Corn Beef Hash

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Granola

$13.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$7.00

The Meats

$4.00

Hot

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cold

Generic Water

$2.50

Other Cooler

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.50+

Espresso Drinks

Americano

Cappuccino

Chai Latte

Double Espresso

$3.00

Espresso

$2.00

Espresso Macchiato

$2.25

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Latte

Latte

Macchiato Latte

Tammy's Wakeup Call

Smoothies

Blueberry Pie

Elvis

Green Goddess

Kid Sandwich

Nice Bluebs

Osterville Sunrise

Pick Two

Strawberry Pie

Super Berry

Wake-up Smoothie

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cheerful bistro in the heart of Osterville Village. Full Breakfast and Lunch Menu. Come in and enjoy!

Location

29 Wianno Ave, Osterville, MA 02655

Directions

