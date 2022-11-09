Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ten Yen

56 Main Street Unit A

Orleans, MA 02653

Dragon Maki
Spicy Tuna
Black Miso Soup

Soju

Grape ginger soju

$8.00

Yuzu elderflower soju

$8.00

Peach chili soju

$8.00

Asian pear shiso soju

$8.00

Warm Small Plates

Black Miso Soup

$8.00

black sesame, scallion, jalapeno

Pork + Shrimp Gyoza

$14.00

blistered shishitos, cilantro yuzu sauce, ponzu

Crispy Cabbage+Veg Dumplings

$13.00

ponzu dipping sauce

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Dirt Farm Salad

$15.00

Locally harvested greens and vegetables. Shallot-miso dressing

Hoisin Braised Chicken Bao Buns

$16.00

sake-braised smoked chicken, truffled hosin sauce, steamed bun

Brussel Bao Buns

$15.00

hot honey butter, cashews, goat cheese, steamed bun

Shrimp Shumai

$13.00

Steamed, round shrimp dumplings with ginger-soy dipping sauce

General Tso Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

agave-ginger glaze, mango salsa, shiso, local greens

Sashimi Style Apps

Local Scallop Poke

$22.00

Thinly-sliced scallops, scallion, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sushi rice

Tuna Nuta

$25.00

thick-cut chutoro, white miso sauce, black truffle, scallion, sesame

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$22.00

yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, scallion, yuzu, ponzu

Salmon Carpaccio

$20.00

Thinly-sliced salmon, ponzu, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro/yuzu sauce

Handrolls

Spicy Bluefin Tuna hr

$10.00

Spicy Scallop hr

$11.00

Spicy Salmon hr

$8.00

Yellowtail + Scallion hr

$9.00

Avocado hr

$7.00

Cucumber hr

$7.00

Nigiri Sushi

Maguro Nigiri

$13.00

(2) premium cuts of lean tuna over sushi rice

Chutoro Nigiri

$15.00

(2) premium cuts of medium fatty tuna over sushi rice

Faroe Island Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$11.00

Escolar Nigiri

$9.00

Chef's Scallop Prep

$13.00

scallop nigiri with spicy mayo, masago, scallion, and sesame

Local Scallop Nigiri

$12.00

Hirame Nigiri

$14.00

Saba Nigiri

$8.00

Unagi (Barbecued Eel) Nigiri

$13.00

Tamago Nigiri

$7.00

sweet egg omelet sushi

Maki Sushi

Eight piece rolls unless otherwise noted. Served with ginger and wasabi

Dragon Maki

$26.00

Tuna and avocado roll topped with tuna and salmon sashimi, shallot miso sauce, and tempura flakes

The Blacksmith

$25.00

tempura shrimp roll topped with seared bluefin tuna, kimchi mayo, jalapeno, tempura flakes

Tails in the Air

$17.00

Five-piece shrimp tempura roll with daikon sprouts, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tidal Wave

$18.00

Five-piece tuna roll with tempura shrimp, cucumber, scallion, and spicy mayo in soy paper

Alaskan Maki

$22.00

salmon, cucumber, and asparagus roll topped with seared salmon and black sesame sauce

Hot to Trot

$17.00Out of stock

spicy crab and green apple maki, tempura flakes, jalapeno, spicy mayo

Serpent

$18.00

Five-piece salmon skin maki with cucumber, topped with torched spicy salmon and tempura flakes

Spicy Scallop Maki

$17.00

local scallop roll with scallion, sesame, masago, and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna

$13.00

bluefin tuna, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo

Tuna Deluxe

$12.00

bluefin tuna, avocado, sesame

Salmon Deluxe

$11.00

salmon, avocado, sesame

Vishnu Maki (v)

$16.00

asparagus, leaf lettuce, cucumber, avocado, and inari tofu roll topped with cashews and sweet chili sauce

Avocado maki

$7.00

Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Ten Yen Ramen Noodles

KFC Bowl

$30.00

Spicy pork and chicken broth, Korean-style fried chicken, roasted corn, scallion, cabbage

Gransta Street Tonkotsu

$30.00

hard boiled pork and chicken broth, soft boiled ramen egg, charsui, bean sprouts, scallions

Double D

$16.00

Just noodles and broth

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order online at Ten-Yen.com

Location

56 Main Street Unit A, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

