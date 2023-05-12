BG picView gallery

Viv's Kitchen & Juice Bar

130 MA-6A

Orleans, MA 02653

ALL DAY

BUDDAH BOWL

$14.00

Sweet potato hash, shredded carrots, house slaw, red onion, tomato, on a bed of spinach w/ sprinkled pepitas and viv's vinaigrette

CHRISSY VEGAN

$12.00

Sweet potato & black eyed pea hash, black beans, avocado crema, fresh spinach, vegan in a pressed spinach wrap.

MORNING BOWL

$13.00

Traditional brazilian rice and black beans, fresh spinach, topped w/ a fried egg and vinaigrette(pico).

PAO DE QUEJOS

$7.00

Basket of 3 homemade traditional brazilian cheese breads w/ side garlic butter.

SALAD ON SALAD

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast,crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg, onions, cucumbers,lemon,

YUCCA FRIES

$8.00

Fried yucca (4) served w/ fresh lime and house dipping sauce.

Soup (Pumpkin)

$6.00

BREAKFAST

Simple Jack

$4.00

One fried egg and american cheese on multigrain toast.

Local Yokel

$8.00

One fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh arugula & tomato on a gourmet potato roll.

Portuguese Sunset

$8.00

One fried egg, linguica patty, sauteed onions and american cheese

The Mineiro

$8.00

2 fried eggs, ham & provolone cheese, on house baked brazilian bread

Wake Up Bacon

$6.00

Wake Up Ham

$6.00

Wake Up Avocado

$6.00

LUNCH

HOT LUNCH

CUBANO

$14.00

Pulled pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, on pressed french bread.

MIKE'S STEAK & CHEESE

$14.00

Shaved steak, onions & peppers, mild horseradish mayo, american and provolone cheese on french bread.

TURKEY FOOTBALL

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, stuffing, gravy, cran mayo and provolone cheese on a brazilian roll.

WHAT THE CLUCK

$15.00

Fried chicken breast (gluten free panko), pickles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar cheese on a gourmet potato roll.

X-TUDO

$14.00

Garlic chicken salad

COLD LUNCH

BACK TO CALI

$13.00

Turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, house vinaigrette.

CHARLIE'S LUNCH HAM

$11.00

Choice of turkey or ham w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo on thick sliced multigrain bread

CHARLIE'S LUNCH TURKEY

$11.00

CREMINI & KALE

$12.00

Marinated cremini mushrooms, arugula, lettuce tomato, onion, cucumber, house slaw, candied pepitas, house vinaigrette on a spinach wrap

THE ROOSTER

$11.00

Viv's (sweet chili basil) chicken salad,arugula, tomato, cucumber, mayo, cheddar cheese on a gourmet potato roll.

Beverages

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Hot Chai

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Mocha

$4.00+

Kombucha/NA Can

$4.50

Natalie's OJ/Lemonade

$4.00

Soda BOTTLE

$3.00

Soda CAN

$2.50

Today's Iced Tea

$3.00+

Today's Lemonade

$3.25+

Water Bottle

$3.00

Juice Bottles

Mother Pucker

$9.00

Pineapple, cucumber, jalapeno, cayenne pepper, parsley cilantro,lemon.

Beet It

$9.00

Beets, carrots, apple.

Earth House

$9.00

Kale, spinach, apple cucumber.

Sunrise Revive

$9.00

Carrot, pineapple, apple, ginger, lemon.

Viv's Refresher

$9.00

Ginger, lemon, cucumber, lemon.

Tutti Frutti

$9.00

Apple, pineapple, lemon, beet.

KC In The Sunshine

$9.00

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

Celery/Lemon

$9.00

Wellness Shot

$4.00

Blue Majik Lemonade

$6.00

Brazilian Passionfruit Juice

$6.00

Grab & Go

Acai Bar

$4.00

BONBON

$1.00

BRAZILIAN PEPPERS

$6.50

CARROT CAKE

$5.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$6.00

Chocolate Sunflower Seeds

$6.50

COOKIE

$2.00

DESSERTS

$7.00

Flan

$4.00

G&G Back To Cali

$13.00

G&G Buddha Bowl

$14.00

G&G Charlie's Lunch

$11.00

G&G Kremini & Kale

$12.00

G&G Salad On Salad

$15.00

G&G The Rooster

$11.00

Hash/Potato/Pasta Salad

$5.00

Kathy D's Bar

$3.50

MUFFINS

$2.75

Nantucket CHIPS

$2.75

Oats/Chia/Parfait

$7.00

VIV'S VINAIGRETTE

$8.00

Acai Bowls

BOWL

CLASSIC ACAI

$12.00

Classic acai berry bowl topped w banana, strawberries, blueberries, viv's granola, coconut flakes & chia seeds.

ALMOND & HAPPINESS

$12.00

Acai berry bowl, topped w/ banana, almond butter, coconut flakes, superfood crunch, vegan chocolate chips & amazeball.

PEANUT BUTTER JELLY THYME

$13.00

Acai berry bowl, topped w/ bananas, strawberries, peanut butter, granola and strawberry thyme glaze.

Holy Cacao Bowl

$13.00

BRAZILIAN MARMITAS

Marmitas

Chicken Wings Marmita

$17.00

Fried brazilian chicken wings, over rice, beans & vinaigrette(pico)

Pork Ribs Marmita

$17.00

Pan-fried pork ribs w/ brazilian potato salad over rice, beans and vinaigrette(pico)

Vegan Marmita

$17.00

Grilled cremini mushrooms over rice, beans, fresh spinach, avocado and vinaigrette(pico)

Cluck Marmita

$17.00

Chicken PASTEL

$3.00

Ham & Cheese PASTEL

$3.00

Retail

COFFEE MUG

$14.00

TUMBLER

$20.00

SHOTGLASS

$3.00

HATS

$20.00

SWEATSHIRT

$35.00

HOODIE

$40.00

YOUTH HAT

$15.00

ARTWORK

Sides

RICE & BEANS

$7.00

RICE

$4.00

BEANS

$4.00

TOAST

$2.00

AVOCADO

$3.00

PICO

$0.75

1 FRIED EGG

$1.50

2 FRIED EGGS

$3.00

MUSHROOM

$3.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.00

FRIED CHICKEN

$8.00

PULLED PORK

$5.00

BACON

$4.00

HAM

$3.00

LINGUICA

$4.00

STEAK

$7.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

SPECIALS

Watermelon Avo Toast

$11.00

The Bella

$11.00

The Deacon

$11.00

$6.00

Smoothies

POWER-BERRY

$9.00+

Acai berry, strawberry, banana, coconut milk.

BRAZILIAN PASSION

$9.00+

Mango, banana, pineapple, passion fruit & oj.

SO GREEN

$9.00+

Spinach, kale, mint, passion fruit & oj.

HOLY CACAO

$10.00+

Peanut butter, pea protein, raw cacao, banana, agave, oat milk.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 MA-6A, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

