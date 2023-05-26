Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fishermen's View

6,412 Reviews

$$

20 Freezer Rd

Sandwich, MA 02563

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*

Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*

$20.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Tuna Poke Bowl*

Tuna Poke Bowl*

$22.00

your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Spicy Salmon Roll*

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$22.00

cucumber, avocado, chili peppers, topped with salmon, Sriracha, poke sauce, spicy mayo **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

PICNIC BOXES

Picnic Boxes To-Go

Lobster Roll Box

Lobster Roll Box

$32.00

chilled lobster and lemon mayo on a buttery brioche roll Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw

Jonah Crab Roll Box

Jonah Crab Roll Box

$26.00

chilled Jonah crab meat on a grilled brioche roll, served with cookie of the moment

Curried Chicken Salad Box

Curried Chicken Salad Box

$16.00

lightly dressed white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a buttery brioche roll Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw

Grilled Cheese Box

Grilled Cheese Box

$10.00

with American cheese on buttery Texas Toast Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw

Classic Hotdog Box

Classic Hotdog Box

$12.00

hot dog on a grilled brioche roll, served with chips and cookie of the moment Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw

GF Jonah Crab Roll Box

GF Jonah Crab Roll Box

$26.00

lightly dressed Jonah Crab meat on a buttery Gluten Free bun make it a crab melt +1 Served with a gluten free brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw

GF Lobster Roll Box

GF Lobster Roll Box

$32.00

chilled lobster and lemon mayo on a buttery Gluten Free bun Served with a gluten free brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw

GF Curried Chicken Sandwich Box

GF Curried Chicken Sandwich Box

$16.00

lightly dressed white meat chicken salad on a Gluten Free bun

Soups & Sides To-Go

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail to Go

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail to Go

$20.00

six pieces of jumbo shrimp, served with horseradish, lemon, and our homemade cocktail sauce (2oz)

Berbere Vegetable Soup

Berbere Vegetable Soup

$8.00+
House Clam Chowder

House Clam Chowder

$12.00+

fresh clams, smokehouse bacon, potatoes, cream

Seaweed Salad to Go

Seaweed Salad to Go

$8.00+
Red Bliss Potato Salad to Go

Red Bliss Potato Salad to Go

$5.00+
House Coleslaw to Go

House Coleslaw to Go

$4.00+
B&B Pickles to Go

B&B Pickles to Go

$4.00+

DINNER

Dinner Specials

Mussels Provencal

$21.00

PEI mussel with summer squash, san marzano tomato, white wine, served with garlic toast

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Jasmine rice, pepper escabeche, charred pineapple salsa, tostones

Raw Bar

Empress Claws (10/25)

Empress Claws (10/25)

$32.00

ten of our own boats' Jonah Crab claws, perfect for dipping in our house cocktail sauce and dijionaise dipping sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (EA)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (EA)

$4.00

FOOD

Salmon Carpaccio*

Salmon Carpaccio*

$17.00

citrus marinated with avocado, crispy shallot, daikon, micro greens, citrus Japanese dressing

Chowder & Soup

Chowder Bowl

Chowder Bowl

$12.00

fresh clams, smokehouse bacon, potatoes, cream

Chowder Cup

Chowder Cup

$10.00

fresh clams, smokehouse bacon, potatoes, cream

Berbere Vegetable Soup Bowl

Berbere Vegetable Soup Bowl

$7.00
Berbere Vegetable Soup Quart

Berbere Vegetable Soup Quart

$14.00

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

mango ginger salsa, crispy wonton

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$17.00

with Great Hill blue cheese and shaved celery and carrots

Char Grilled Spanish Octopus

Char Grilled Spanish Octopus

$20.00

corn pudding, poblano salsa verde, pico de gallo, pepitas

Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

house cheese sauce

Crispy Chicken Wings (6 per order)

Crispy Chicken Wings (6 per order)

$16.00

your choice of buffalo, F/V BBQ, or dry rub; with blue cheese or Alabama white BBQ sauce

F/V Nachos

F/V Nachos

$18.00

jack cheese, guacamole, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo salsa, tomatillo salsa, Mexican pickled carrots

Jonah Crab & Artichoke Dip

Jonah Crab & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

served with house-fired Old Bay chips

Jonah Crab Cakes

Jonah Crab Cakes

$19.00

two crab cakes with Old Bay Tartar, greens, lemon, grilled corn and fresh grated horseradish

Jonah Crab Guacamole

Jonah Crab Guacamole

$18.00

Shaved radish, crispy tortilla chips

Jonah Crab Hummus

Jonah Crab Hummus

$18.00

house made hummus topped with Jonah Crab meat, olive oil, sliced cucumbers, and pita chips

Kung Pao Fish Bites

Kung Pao Fish Bites

$15.00

crispy battered cod, sweet peppers, peanut, scallion

Narragansett Calamari

Narragansett Calamari

$17.00

sweet chili sauce, banana peppers, greens, lemon

Old School Mac & Cheese

Old School Mac & Cheese

$12.00

house cheese sauce

Tempura Asparagus

Tempura Asparagus

$13.00Out of stock

miso aioli, green onion

Wedges & Dip

Wedges & Dip

$9.00

Yukon gold potatoes, dill horseradish dip, Old Bay

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$22.00

New England cheeses served with fresh fruit, fig preserves, toasted almonds, cornichons, and grilled garlic baguette

Salads

Caesar Wedge

Caesar Wedge

$15.00

romaine, shaved Parmesan, house dressing, garlic croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

cucumber, carrot, red onion, chickpeas, Maplebrook Farms Feta cheese, cider vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

roasted beets, golden quinoa, baby spinach, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese

Spring Pea and Asparagus Salad

Spring Pea and Asparagus Salad

$15.00

fresh English peas, shaved asparagus, Vermont goat cheese, hard-cooked egg, crushed almonds, arugula, lemon-honey vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

shredded iceberg, chipotle thousand island, house pickles

Chilled Lobster Roll

Chilled Lobster Roll

$35.00

with lemon mayo served on a griddled brioche bun and your choice of fries or coleslaw

Crispy Cod Melt

Crispy Cod Melt

$19.00

lightly breaded cod on toasted rye with melted swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, dill mayo

F/V SmashBurger

F/V SmashBurger

$20.00

double stacked all natural beef, yellow cheese, house pickles, shaved onion, secret sauce served with side of fries or coleslaw

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$18.00

delicately fried cod, green, tartar & lemon served with a side of fries or coleslaw

Knuckle Sandwich

Knuckle Sandwich

$24.00

warm lobster knuckles, mayo, avocado, BLT, Texas toast

Red Bean Burger

Red Bean Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, and chili mayo on toasted multigrain bread

Warm Buttered Lobster Roll

Warm Buttered Lobster Roll

$35.00

butter poached and served on a griddled brioche bun with your choice of fries or coleslaw

Fried

Cod Fish & Chips

Cod Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer battered or clam fry, with your choice of fries or coleslaw

Whole Belly Clam Roll

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$25.00

griddled bun, tartar sauce, lemon served with french fries or cole slaw

Scallop Roll

Scallop Roll

$26.00

griddled bun, tartar sauce, lemons erved with side of fries or coleslaw

Whole Belly Clam Plate

Whole Belly Clam Plate

$33.00

with your choice of fries or coleslaw

Scallop Plate

$34.00

with your choice of fries or coleslaw

F/V Fishermen's Platter (off-menu)

$58.00

Broiled

Broiled Haddock

Broiled Haddock

$30.00

with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)

Broiled Scallops

$34.00

with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)

Broiled Cod

$29.00

with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)

Broiled Sword

$33.00

with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)

Market Lobsters & Crabs

1.25 LB Steamed Lobster Meal

$38.00

with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter

Two Pound Lobster Lobster Meal

$55.00

with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter

Whole Jonah Crabs Meal

$25.00

with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter

King Crab Legs (1LB)

$78.00

with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter

Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

house cheese sauce

Entrees

Curried Monkfish Stew

Curried Monkfish Stew

$25.00Out of stock

root vegetables, coconut broth, jasmine rice

Grilled 10 oz Swordfish Steak

Grilled 10 oz Swordfish Steak

$34.00

Vadouvan spice, white bean ragout, escarole

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$30.00

Israeli couscous, tahini, olive, cucumber raita

Hand Cut 12 oz Ribeye Steak

Hand Cut 12 oz Ribeye Steak

$49.00

crispy yukon gold potato, grilled asparagus, red wine Demi-glace

Jonah Crab Stuffed Haddock

Jonah Crab Stuffed Haddock

$32.00

fingerling potatoes, garlic buttered asparagus, beurre blanc

Lobster Fra Diavolo for One

Lobster Fra Diavolo for One

$58.00

A 1.25 pound split, buttered, and grilled lobster served with shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels, fresh linguine in a fiery house marinara served with grilled bread

Lobster Fra Diavolo for Two

Lobster Fra Diavolo for Two

$75.00

A two pound split, buttered, and grilled lobster served with shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels, fresh linguine in a fiery house marinara served with grilled bread

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$36.00

Risotto verde, English peas, pancetta

Roasted Statler Chicken Breast

Roasted Statler Chicken Breast

$28.00

roasted root vegetables, mashed potato, pan jus

Spice Crusted Ahi Tuna*

Spice Crusted Ahi Tuna*

$38.00

lobster fried rice, wasabi aioli

SUSHI TO-GO 2023

Platters

Sushi Platter (Build Your Own!)

Sushi Platter (Build Your Own!)

$10.00

Build your own sushi platter! Please note: please allow for extra time onto your estimated quote time for larger platters! Thank you for your understanding! **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Signature Sushi

Crispy Dragon Roll*

Crispy Dragon Roll*

$22.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, fried onions

Lobster Iceberg Roll

Lobster Iceberg Roll

$19.00

lobster, iceberg lettuce, celery, mango, avocado, wasabi tobiko, Japanese mayo, spicy mayo

Naruto Roll*

Naruto Roll*

$17.00

salmon, Jonah crab, tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce, Japanese dressing (cucumber wrap, no rice!) **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Samurai Roll*

Samurai Roll*

$22.00

shrimp tempura topped with tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Spicy Salmon Roll*

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$22.00

cucumber, avocado, chili peppers, topped with salmon, Sriracha, poke sauce, spicy mayo **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*

Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*

$20.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Spicy Tuna Lobster Roll*

Spicy Tuna Lobster Roll*

$24.00

cooked and chilled lobster meat, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and thinly sliced lemon **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Torched Pineapple Roll*

Torched Pineapple Roll*

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, salmon, pineapple, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Torched Scallop Roll*

Torched Scallop Roll*

$20.00

Spicy jonah crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with torched scallop, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Classic Sushi Rolls

'California' Roll

'California' Roll

$19.00

our own boats' cooked and chilled Jonah crab meat, avocado, and cucumber (fully cooked / not raw) **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Orange Roll*

Orange Roll*

$16.00

salmon, cucumber, avocado, orange tobiko **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Scorpion Roll*

Scorpion Roll*

$22.00

Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$16.00

fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Tempura Philadelphia Roll*

Tempura Philadelphia Roll*

$18.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce -- deep fried! **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Sashimi & Nigiri

Nigiri Combo*

Nigiri Combo*

$28.00

three pieces of each: tuna and salmon and shrimp **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Salmon Carpaccio*

Salmon Carpaccio*

$17.00

citrus marinated with avocado, crispy shallot, daikon, micro greens, citrus Japanese dressing

Salmon Nigiri* (8 pc)

$22.00

Salmon Sashimi* (8pc)

$22.00
Sashimi Moraiwase*

Sashimi Moraiwase*

$28.00

chef's choice of four types

Tuna Nigiri* (8 pc)

$25.00

Tuna Sashimi* (8pc)

$25.00

Boats & Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl*

Tuna Poke Bowl*

$22.00

your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Salmon Poke Bowl*

Salmon Poke Bowl*

$22.00

your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Shrimp Tempura "Poke" Bowl

Shrimp Tempura "Poke" Bowl

$22.00

sushi rice, poke sauce, spicy mayo, edamame, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberry, macadamia

Tuna Boat* (20 piece)

Tuna Boat* (20 piece)

$35.00

4 nigiri, 4 sashimi, 12 tuna, avocado, cucumber roll

Salmon Boat* (20 piece)

$28.00

4 nigiri, 4 sashimi, 12 salmon, avocado, cucumber roll

Vegetarian Sushi

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

avocado, nori, rice

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

avocado, nori, rice

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$14.00

sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$16.00

avocado, mango, greens, cucumber, shaved carrot, nori **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!

TAKE OUT DRINKS

Signature Cocktails To Go

To-Go Classic Red Sangria

To-Go Classic Red Sangria

$13.00

secret fv recipe

To-Go Tropical White Sangria

To-Go Tropical White Sangria

$13.00

Please drink responsibly; don’t drink and drive! Must present a valid 21+ years of age ID at pickup. Must keep beverage in vehicle trunk with seal unbroken until at your destination.

To-Go Honey Ginger Bees Knees

To-Go Honey Ginger Bees Knees

$14.00
To-Go South of France Spritz

To-Go South of France Spritz

$13.00

Italicus Rosolio, prosecco, lemon, mint

To-Go Spicy Margarita

To-Go Spicy Margarita

$13.00

classic Tommy margarita with chili-infused Exotico Blanco; or add your choice of: mango, pineapple, or strawberry

To-Go Spring Cherry Sour

To-Go Spring Cherry Sour

$11.00
To-Go Strawberry Basil Mojito

To-Go Strawberry Basil Mojito

$13.00

Cocktails (Ready to Drink / Canned)

High Noon (seasonal)

High Noon (seasonal)

$9.00

Real vodka, real juice and sparkling Water; 100 calories, no added sugar, gluten free; 4.5% ABV

Wild Berry Hard Seltzer (Truly)

Wild Berry Hard Seltzer (Truly)

$7.00

ABV: 5%, Calories: 100, Sugars: 1 g, Carbs: 2 g; Gluten free

Non Alcoholic Beverages (bottled)

all items are pre-bottled
Aquafina (20oz)

Aquafina (20oz)

$2.00
Coffee

Coffee

$2.00
Coffee Decaf

Coffee Decaf

$2.00
Diet Pepsi (20oz)

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$2.50
Gatorade Blue (20oz)

Gatorade Blue (20oz)

$2.00
Pepsi (20oz)

Pepsi (20oz)

$2.50Out of stock
Schweppes Sparkling Black Cherry (20oz)

Schweppes Sparkling Black Cherry (20oz)

$2.00
Schweppes Sparkling Lemon Lime (20oz)

Schweppes Sparkling Lemon Lime (20oz)

$2.00
Granny Squibb's Lemon Bottled Iced Tea

Granny Squibb's Lemon Bottled Iced Tea

$4.99
Pure Leaf Iced Green Tea Unsweetened (18.5oz)

Pure Leaf Iced Green Tea Unsweetened (18.5oz)

$2.00

Half Bottles of Wine

expanded options coming soon! Note: Valid ID (21+) must be displayed in car window at pickup!

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon Half Bottle

$30.00

Josh Chardonnay Half Bottle

$25.00

Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rose, Half Bottle

$28.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Half Bottle

$50.00

Beer & Cider

expanded options coming soon! Note: Valid ID (21+) must be displayed in car window at pickup!

Cape Cod Blonde 16oz can

$10.00

Note: Valid ID (21+) must be displayed in car window at pickup!

Devils Purse Stonehouse Citra IPA 16oz

$11.00

Downeast Cider Original 16oz can

$8.00

Note: Valid ID (21+) must be displayed in car window at pickup!

Guinness 16oz can

$7.50

Mayflower IPA 16oz can

$10.00

Note: Valid ID (21+) must be displayed in car window at pickup!

Run Wild Athletic Brew Non Alcoholic 12oz can

$8.00

Sapporo 22oz can

$9.00

Upside Down Athletic Brew IPA Non Alcoholic 12oz an

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A sea-to-table restaurant and adjacent market. Located in Sandwich, MA and owned & operated by two commercial fishermen brothers.

Website

Location

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

Gallery
Fishermen's View image
Fishermen's View image
Fishermen's View image
Fishermen's View image

