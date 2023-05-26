Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd
Sandwich, MA 02563
Popular Items
Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Tuna Poke Bowl*
your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Spicy Salmon Roll*
cucumber, avocado, chili peppers, topped with salmon, Sriracha, poke sauce, spicy mayo **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
PICNIC BOXES
Picnic Boxes To-Go
Lobster Roll Box
chilled lobster and lemon mayo on a buttery brioche roll Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw
Jonah Crab Roll Box
chilled Jonah crab meat on a grilled brioche roll, served with cookie of the moment
Curried Chicken Salad Box
lightly dressed white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a buttery brioche roll Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw
Grilled Cheese Box
with American cheese on buttery Texas Toast Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw
Classic Hotdog Box
hot dog on a grilled brioche roll, served with chips and cookie of the moment Served with a brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw
GF Jonah Crab Roll Box
lightly dressed Jonah Crab meat on a buttery Gluten Free bun make it a crab melt +1 Served with a gluten free brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw
GF Lobster Roll Box
chilled lobster and lemon mayo on a buttery Gluten Free bun Served with a gluten free brownie and your choice of Cape Cod Chips, Red Bliss Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw
GF Curried Chicken Sandwich Box
lightly dressed white meat chicken salad on a Gluten Free bun
Soups & Sides To-Go
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail to Go
six pieces of jumbo shrimp, served with horseradish, lemon, and our homemade cocktail sauce (2oz)
Berbere Vegetable Soup
House Clam Chowder
fresh clams, smokehouse bacon, potatoes, cream
Seaweed Salad to Go
Red Bliss Potato Salad to Go
House Coleslaw to Go
B&B Pickles to Go
DINNER
Dinner Specials
Raw Bar
Chowder & Soup
Starters
Bang Bang Shrimp
mango ginger salsa, crispy wonton
Buffalo Cauliflower
with Great Hill blue cheese and shaved celery and carrots
Char Grilled Spanish Octopus
corn pudding, poblano salsa verde, pico de gallo, pepitas
Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese
house cheese sauce
Crispy Chicken Wings (6 per order)
your choice of buffalo, F/V BBQ, or dry rub; with blue cheese or Alabama white BBQ sauce
F/V Nachos
jack cheese, guacamole, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo salsa, tomatillo salsa, Mexican pickled carrots
Jonah Crab & Artichoke Dip
served with house-fired Old Bay chips
Jonah Crab Cakes
two crab cakes with Old Bay Tartar, greens, lemon, grilled corn and fresh grated horseradish
Jonah Crab Guacamole
Shaved radish, crispy tortilla chips
Jonah Crab Hummus
house made hummus topped with Jonah Crab meat, olive oil, sliced cucumbers, and pita chips
Kung Pao Fish Bites
crispy battered cod, sweet peppers, peanut, scallion
Narragansett Calamari
sweet chili sauce, banana peppers, greens, lemon
Old School Mac & Cheese
house cheese sauce
Tempura Asparagus
miso aioli, green onion
Wedges & Dip
Yukon gold potatoes, dill horseradish dip, Old Bay
Cheese Board
New England cheeses served with fresh fruit, fig preserves, toasted almonds, cornichons, and grilled garlic baguette
Salads
Caesar Wedge
romaine, shaved Parmesan, house dressing, garlic croutons
House Salad
cucumber, carrot, red onion, chickpeas, Maplebrook Farms Feta cheese, cider vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
roasted beets, golden quinoa, baby spinach, grilled corn, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, and cotija cheese
Spring Pea and Asparagus Salad
fresh English peas, shaved asparagus, Vermont goat cheese, hard-cooked egg, crushed almonds, arugula, lemon-honey vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
shredded iceberg, chipotle thousand island, house pickles
Chilled Lobster Roll
with lemon mayo served on a griddled brioche bun and your choice of fries or coleslaw
Crispy Cod Melt
lightly breaded cod on toasted rye with melted swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, dill mayo
F/V SmashBurger
double stacked all natural beef, yellow cheese, house pickles, shaved onion, secret sauce served with side of fries or coleslaw
Fried Cod Sandwich
delicately fried cod, green, tartar & lemon served with a side of fries or coleslaw
Knuckle Sandwich
warm lobster knuckles, mayo, avocado, BLT, Texas toast
Red Bean Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, and chili mayo on toasted multigrain bread
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
butter poached and served on a griddled brioche bun with your choice of fries or coleslaw
Fried
Cod Fish & Chips
beer battered or clam fry, with your choice of fries or coleslaw
Whole Belly Clam Roll
griddled bun, tartar sauce, lemon served with french fries or cole slaw
Scallop Roll
griddled bun, tartar sauce, lemons erved with side of fries or coleslaw
Whole Belly Clam Plate
with your choice of fries or coleslaw
Scallop Plate
with your choice of fries or coleslaw
F/V Fishermen's Platter (off-menu)
Broiled
Broiled Haddock
with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)
Broiled Scallops
with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)
Broiled Cod
with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)
Broiled Sword
with buttery breadcrumbs; served with garlic buttered asparagus and roasted red potatoes (mashed potatoes after 4PM*)
Market Lobsters & Crabs
1.25 LB Steamed Lobster Meal
with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter
Two Pound Lobster Lobster Meal
with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter
Whole Jonah Crabs Meal
with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter
King Crab Legs (1LB)
with roasted potatoes (mashed after 4PM), corn on the cob, and drawn butter
Classic Lobster Mac & Cheese
house cheese sauce
Entrees
Curried Monkfish Stew
root vegetables, coconut broth, jasmine rice
Grilled 10 oz Swordfish Steak
Vadouvan spice, white bean ragout, escarole
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Israeli couscous, tahini, olive, cucumber raita
Hand Cut 12 oz Ribeye Steak
crispy yukon gold potato, grilled asparagus, red wine Demi-glace
Jonah Crab Stuffed Haddock
fingerling potatoes, garlic buttered asparagus, beurre blanc
Lobster Fra Diavolo for One
A 1.25 pound split, buttered, and grilled lobster served with shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels, fresh linguine in a fiery house marinara served with grilled bread
Lobster Fra Diavolo for Two
A two pound split, buttered, and grilled lobster served with shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels, fresh linguine in a fiery house marinara served with grilled bread
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
Risotto verde, English peas, pancetta
Roasted Statler Chicken Breast
roasted root vegetables, mashed potato, pan jus
Spice Crusted Ahi Tuna*
lobster fried rice, wasabi aioli
SUSHI TO-GO 2023
Platters
Sushi Platter (Build Your Own!)
Build your own sushi platter! Please note: please allow for extra time onto your estimated quote time for larger platters! Thank you for your understanding! **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding! **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Signature Sushi
Crispy Dragon Roll*
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, fried onions
Lobster Iceberg Roll
lobster, iceberg lettuce, celery, mango, avocado, wasabi tobiko, Japanese mayo, spicy mayo
Naruto Roll*
salmon, Jonah crab, tuna, avocado, ponzu sauce, Japanese dressing (cucumber wrap, no rice!) **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Samurai Roll*
shrimp tempura topped with tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Spicy Salmon Roll*
cucumber, avocado, chili peppers, topped with salmon, Sriracha, poke sauce, spicy mayo **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Spicy Tuna CRUNCH Roll*
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Spicy Tuna Lobster Roll*
cooked and chilled lobster meat, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and thinly sliced lemon **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Torched Pineapple Roll*
Shrimp tempura, salmon, pineapple, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Torched Scallop Roll*
Spicy jonah crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with torched scallop, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Classic Sushi Rolls
'California' Roll
our own boats' cooked and chilled Jonah crab meat, avocado, and cucumber (fully cooked / not raw) **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Orange Roll*
salmon, cucumber, avocado, orange tobiko **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Scorpion Roll*
Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Shrimp Tempura Roll
fried shrimp, cucumber, eel sauce, masago **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Spider Roll
fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Tempura Philadelphia Roll*
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce -- deep fried! **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Sashimi & Nigiri
Nigiri Combo*
three pieces of each: tuna and salmon and shrimp **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Salmon Carpaccio*
citrus marinated with avocado, crispy shallot, daikon, micro greens, citrus Japanese dressing
Salmon Nigiri* (8 pc)
Salmon Sashimi* (8pc)
Sashimi Moraiwase*
chef's choice of four types
Tuna Nigiri* (8 pc)
Tuna Sashimi* (8pc)
Boats & Bowls
Tuna Poke Bowl*
your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Salmon Poke Bowl*
your choice of tuna or salmon with edamame, macadamia, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberries, spicy mayo, and poke sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Shrimp Tempura "Poke" Bowl
sushi rice, poke sauce, spicy mayo, edamame, seaweed salad, mango, carrot, strawberry, macadamia
Tuna Boat* (20 piece)
4 nigiri, 4 sashimi, 12 tuna, avocado, cucumber roll
Salmon Boat* (20 piece)
4 nigiri, 4 sashimi, 12 salmon, avocado, cucumber roll
Vegetarian Sushi
Avocado Roll
avocado, nori, rice
Cucumber Roll
avocado, nori, rice
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
Vegetarian Roll
avocado, mango, greens, cucumber, shaved carrot, nori **please note: we cannot guarantee our sushi to be 100% gluten free or sesame free at this time; thank you for your understanding!
TAKE OUT DRINKS
Signature Cocktails To Go
To-Go Classic Red Sangria
secret fv recipe
To-Go Tropical White Sangria
Please drink responsibly; don’t drink and drive! Must present a valid 21+ years of age ID at pickup. Must keep beverage in vehicle trunk with seal unbroken until at your destination.
To-Go Honey Ginger Bees Knees
To-Go South of France Spritz
Italicus Rosolio, prosecco, lemon, mint
To-Go Spicy Margarita
classic Tommy margarita with chili-infused Exotico Blanco; or add your choice of: mango, pineapple, or strawberry
To-Go Spring Cherry Sour
To-Go Strawberry Basil Mojito
Cocktails (Ready to Drink / Canned)
Non Alcoholic Beverages (bottled)
Aquafina (20oz)
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Diet Pepsi (20oz)
Gatorade Blue (20oz)
Pepsi (20oz)
Schweppes Sparkling Black Cherry (20oz)
Schweppes Sparkling Lemon Lime (20oz)
Granny Squibb's Lemon Bottled Iced Tea
Pure Leaf Iced Green Tea Unsweetened (18.5oz)
Half Bottles of Wine
Beer & Cider
Cape Cod Blonde 16oz can
Devils Purse Stonehouse Citra IPA 16oz
Downeast Cider Original 16oz can
Guinness 16oz can
Mayflower IPA 16oz can
Run Wild Athletic Brew Non Alcoholic 12oz can
Sapporo 22oz can
Upside Down Athletic Brew IPA Non Alcoholic 12oz an
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
A sea-to-table restaurant and adjacent market. Located in Sandwich, MA and owned & operated by two commercial fishermen brothers.
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563