American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Fishermen's View Seafood Market Market
6,412 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Sea to Table fish market owned and operated by two commercial fishermen brothers. Selling premium seafood, grab & go meal packs, chef prepared food items, sushi, and local specialty groceries.
Location
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563
Gallery