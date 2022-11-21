Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fishermen's View Seafood Market Market

6,412 Reviews

$$

20 Freezer Rd

Sandwich, MA 02563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Mussels, per pound
Fresh SOLE per pound
Fresh FARM SALMON per pound

FRESH RAW FISH

Fresh COD per pound

$13.90

Fresh FARM SALMON per pound

$14.90

Fresh HADDOCK per pound

$14.25

Fresh HALIBUT per pound

$24.50

Fresh SOLE per pound

$11.99

Fresh SWORDFISH per pound

$21.95

Fresh TUNA per pound

$22.99

Fresh WILD SALMON per pound

$19.99

SEAWEED SALAD per pound

$12.50

Fresh SEA SCALLOPS per pound

$25.99

Fresh Bay Scallops per pound

$56.00

LIVE SHELLFISH

Local Oysters (EA)

$1.45

Steamers, per pound

$7.49

Littlenecks (EA)

$0.99

Mussels, per pound

$3.45

Quahogs, per pound

$1.25

LOBSTER & CRAB MEAT

Lobster Meat, per pound

$38.00

Jonah Crab Meat 8oz (Fresh Pasteurized)

$17.95

Jonah Crab Empress Claw Pack (10 claws)

$24.95

Lobster Tails Only

$44.00

STUFFERS, CAKES, & SNACKS

6 inch Clam Pie

$14.95

9 inch Clam Pie

$20.75

Bos'n Stuffed Quahog (heat and serve)

$2.99

GF Crab Cakes (ea)

$6.90

Handy Cakes Gluten Free Crab Cakes (box of 12 heat and serve)

$69.95

High Liner's Fish Cakes (heat and serve)

$0.80

Krabby Cakes (heat and serve)

$1.60

Stone Silo's Seafood Cakes (heat and serve)

$2.95

Yankee Trader Crab Minis (10 oz box)

$4.99

Yankee Trader Crab Rangoon (box of 12)

$5.99

Yankee Trader Scallops & Bacon (box of 10)

$9.85

Grab & Go Shrimp Ckt SM

$8.99Out of stock

Grab &GoShrimp Ckt LG

$11.99Out of stock

SPECIALTY SEAFOOD

Alaskan King Crab Legs (frozen, one pound)

$60.00Out of stock

Chopped Clams, Pint, (Frozen)

$8.00

Smoked Bluefish, One Pound (Fox Seafood Rhode Island)

$18.50

Calamari 2.5LB pack (frozen)

$29.95Out of stock

Whole Octopus

$39.99Out of stock

Stewing Oysters, Pint (Pre-Shucked, Frozen)

$17.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.85Out of stock

Finan Haddie

$14.99Out of stock

Escargot

$12.99

9 inch Clam Pie

$20.75

6 inch Clam Pie

$14.95

Salt Cod

$12.85Out of stock

SHRIMP

21/25 Shrimp Cooked Peeled and Deveined (2lb bag frozen)

$25.90

U15 Shrimp Cooked Peeled and Deveined (2lb bag frozen)

$40.90

16/ 20 Shrimp Raw Peeled and Deveined (2lb bag frozen)

$31.10

8/12 Shrimp Raw Peeled and Deveined (2lb bag frozen)

$35.98

16/20 USA Shrimp Raw Shell-On (2lb bag frozen)

$35.20

6/8 Shrimp Raw Peeled and Deveined

$52.90

F/V HOUSE MADE GOODS

Champagne Mignonette 4oz

$4.00

Chef's Jonah Crab & Artichoke Dip (heat and serve)

$12.00

Chef's Jonah Crab Cakes (heat and serve)

$5.99

Chowder Bowl

$12.00

Chowder Cup

$8.00

Clam Chowder Quart

$18.00

Cornbread (ea)

$1.00

F/V B&B Pickles (8oz)

$5.00

F/V Cocktail Sauce (8oz)

$4.00

F/V Cole Slaw (by the pound)

$5.50

F/V Dijionaise Sauce (8oz)

$4.00

F/V House Chips

$2.00

F/V Potato Salad (8oz)

$3.99

F/V SMKD Bluefish Pate

$6.99Out of stock

F/V SMKD Salmon Spread

$8.95Out of stock

F/V Soup Cup

$4.00

F/V Soup Pint

$6.00

F/V Soup Quart

$14.00

F/V Tartar Sauce (8oz)

$4.00

Cup Fish Chowder

$5.00Out of stock

Pint Fish Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

F/V Fish Chowder Quart

$10.00Out of stock

PANTRY BASICS

Asia Gourmet Panko Bread Crumbs

$2.59Out of stock

Asia Gourmet Rice Vinegar

$3.15Out of stock

Asia Gourmet Water Chestnuts 8 oz sliced

$1.99

Asian Gourmet Lite Coconut Milk

$3.99

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.39Out of stock

Bela Wild Caught Sardine Tin (in organic olive oil)

$3.15

Brioche Rolls (8 Count)

$10.00

Cabot Sweet Cream Unsalted Butter

$9.19

Capers

$3.39Out of stock

Duxbury Sea Salt Box

$10.99

Duxbury Sea Salt Gift (Spoon Jar)

$24.00

Gold's Horseradish

$3.75

Heinz Malt Vinegar

$4.00

Ian's GF Breadcrumbs

$3.25Out of stock

Inglehoffer Chopped Garlic Cloves (Jar)

$2.95

Kikoman Tempura Batter Mix

$2.99

Lighthouse Keepers Beachcomber Mustard

$9.99

Lighthouse Keepers Cape Cod Cranberry Horseradish

$9.99

Lighthouse Keepers Cranberry Lime Hotsauce

$9.99

Lighthouse Keepers Sweet Hot Pepper Jelly

$9.99

McCormack Fish & Chips

$4.49

McCormick Cracker Meal Seafood Fry Mix

$4.09

McCormick Fish Fry Batter Mix

$4.09

Mina Preserved Lemons

$5.15

O Organics Olive Oil

$10.20

Organic Coconut Flour

$6.55

Rao's Basil Pesto Jar

$6.29

Sea Salt Grinder

$3.99

Spring Roll Wrappers

$3.49

Stuffing Mix

$6.49Out of stock

Thai Sriracha Tuna Tin

$3.99

PASTA, RICE, & GRAIN

Annie Chungs Pad Thai Noodles

$4.49

DaVinci Sea Shells (dried pasta)

$1.99

De Cecco Angel Hair no.9 Pasta (shelf stable)

$2.99

De Cecco Linguine Pasta (shelf stable)

$4.95

De Cecco Orecchiette

$4.15

Gluten Free Elbow Macaroni

$3.79

Near East Cous Cous

$2.99

Near East Rice

$2.99

Near East Rice Pilaf: Spanish Rice

$2.99

PRODUCE

Jumbo Red Onion (each)

$1.00

Jumbo Yellow Onion (each)

$1.00

Lemon (each)

$0.50

Lime (each)

$0.50

Local Corn, 5 pack

$7.99

Bell Pepper (each)

$1.99

RUBS & SPICES

Borsari Cracked Pepper Salt

$7.49

Borsari Savory Salt

$7.49

Char Crust Amazin' Cajun

$8.00

Char Crust American BBQ

$8.00

Char Crust Ginger Teriyaki

$8.00

Char Crust Hickory & Molasses

$8.00

Char Crust Roasted Garlic Peppercorn

$8.00

Halladay's Alfredo

$4.25

Halladay's Chipotle Lime

$4.25

Halladay's Dilly

$4.25

Halladay's Scampi

$4.25

Halladays Buffalo Chicken

$4.25

Magic Redfish Seasoning

$3.99

Magic Salmon Seasoning

$3.99

Magic Seafood Seasoning

$3.99

Magic Shrimp Seasoning

$4.09

Old Bay Crab Cake Seasoning

$3.69

Old Bay Tin

$7.29

Sezged Fish Rub

$4.49

Zatarain's Crab Boil (liquid)

$3.35

Zatarain's Shrimp & Crab Boil in a Bag

$1.99

Old Bay 1 POUND Tin

$15.99

SAUCES, CONDIMENTS, BROTHS & STOCKS

Alessi Balsamic Reduction

$6.75

Amy's Butternut Squash Soup

$4.75

Amy's Organic Soup Chunky Tomato Bisque

$4.75

Amy's Organic Soup: Thai Coconut

$4.79

Asian Gourmet Sesame Teriyaki

$6.49

Bar Harbor Clam Juice (shelf stable)

$3.59

Bar Harbor Lobster Juice (shelf stable)

$3.25

Beaver Horseradish Sauce

$2.69

Bookbinders Cocktail Sauce (Shelf Stable Squeeze Bottle)

$2.69

Bookbinders Cocktail Sauce - Spicy (Shelf Stable Squeeze Bottle)

$2.69

Bookbinders Regular Horseradish

$2.96

Bookbinders Sassy Horseradish Spread (Shelf Stable Squeeze Bottle)

$2.69

Bookbinders Sriracha Sauce (Shelf stable squeeze bottle)

$3.99

Bookbinders Tartar Sauce (Shelf Stable Squeeze Bottle)

$2.69

Bookbinders Wasabi Sauce

$3.99

Cholula Hot Sauce 5 fl oz

$4.89

Foss Sauce LG

$11.95

Kame Fish Sauce

$4.19

Kikoman Ponzu Sauce

$4.69

Kitchen Basics Seafood Stock (shelf stable)

$4.39

Lighthouse Keepers Beachcomber Mustard

$9.99Out of stock

Lighthouse Keepers Cape Cod Cranberry Horseradish

$9.99

Lighthouse Keepers Cherry Pepper Hot Sauce

$9.99

Louisiana Fish Fry Remoulade Sauce (shelf stable)

$3.59

McCormick Lemmon Butter Dill Sauce (shelf stable)

$6.49

McCormick Seafood Scampi Sauce (shelf stable)

$6.49

O Organics Olive Oil

$8.99

Seoul Spicy Kimchi

$9.35Out of stock

Sushi Chef Soy Sauce

$4.29Out of stock

Tabasco 5oz

$4.99

Tabasco Small

$2.99

Veri Hoisin Garlic Sauce

$5.99

Veri Island Teriyaki Sauce

$5.99Out of stock

Veri Veri Teriyaki Sauce

$5.99Out of stock
Seoul Spicy Vegan Kimchi

Seoul Spicy Vegan Kimchi

$9.35

SNACKS, SPREADS, & DIPS

All American Cornbread Crackers

$6.09

Bark Thins

$5.99

BM Preserves

$7.45

Bob's Granola Bar

$2.89

Bob's Oatmeal - GF

$2.00

Cheese - Parmesan Wedge

$5.25

Crackers - GF Rice Crackers

$2.59

Crackers - Kame Seaweed

$3.99

Crackers - Olde Cape Cod Oyster Cracker Box

$5.19Out of stock

Crackers - Rustic Bakery Rosemary & Olive Oil Sourdough

$6.99

Crackers - Wellington

$6.09Out of stock

Creative Snacks Dark Choc Pretzels

$6.19
Creative Snacks Large

Creative Snacks Large

$8.49Out of stock

Creative Snacks Yogurt Pretzels

$6.19
DB Cheddar Horseradish Cheese Spread

DB Cheddar Horseradish Cheese Spread

$6.19Out of stock

DB Port Wine Cheese Spread

$6.19Out of stock

DB Smoked Gouda & Beer Cheese Spread

$6.19Out of stock

FC Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Spread

$5.50
Fine Cheese Crackers Fig Honey Olive Oil

Fine Cheese Crackers Fig Honey Olive Oil

$7.50

Pancetta

$5.49

Sea Gold Jalapeno Crab Dip

$3.99Out of stock

Sea Gold Lobster & Crab Dip

$4.99Out of stock

Sea Gold Seafood Crab Spread

$3.99Out of stock

Seoul Spicy Kimchi

$9.35Out of stock
Seoul Spicy Vegan Kimchi

Seoul Spicy Vegan Kimchi

$9.35

Thai Sriracha Tuna Tin

$6.09

Carrs Crackers

$3.99

STONEWALL KITCHEN

Stonewall Kitchen Balsamic Fig Grill Sauce

$8.39

Stonewall Kitchen Champagne Mustard

$6.79

Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Chutney

$6.09

Stonewall Kitchen Garlic Roasted Citrus Sauce

$7.25Out of stock

Stonewall Kitchen Horseradish Aioli

$6.00

Stonewall Kitchen Lemon Herb Aioli

$8.69Out of stock

Stonewall Kitchen Maple Chipotle Grill Sauce

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen Olive Oil Crackers

$6.85Out of stock

Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Apple Grill Sauce

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Aioli

$8.69Out of stock

Stonewall Kitchen Sriracha Aioli

$8.69

SUSHI CHEF

Sushi Chef Panko

$3.95

Sushi Chef Clear Broth packet

$1.49

Sushi Chef Mirin

$4.85Out of stock

Sushi Chef Miso Soup packet

$1.49Out of stock

Sushi Chef Nori

$4.89

Sushi Chef Pickled Ginger

$4.99Out of stock

Sushi Chef Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce

Sushi Chef Rice Wine Vinegar

$3.09

Sushi Chef Sesame Oil

$3.85

Sushi Chef Soy Sauce

$4.29Out of stock

Sushi Chef Sticky Rice, Box

$3.77

Sushi Chef Tuxedo Sesame Seeds

$4.79

Sushi Chef Wasabi

$4.65

Sushi Chef Sushi Bamboo Kit

$6.49

BUILD-A-BASKETS

Build-a-Basket (make this a basket please!)

$1.00

F/V Cocktail Sauce (8oz)

$4.00

nice catch Bluefish Pate

$11.00Out of stock

Port Wine Cheese Spread

$6.19Out of stock

Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Spread

$6.19

Duxbury Sea Salt Box

$10.99

Duxbury Sea Salt Gift (Spoon Jar)

$24.00

Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Onion Jam

$7.67

Stonewall Kitchen Mango Chutney

$6.09

Stonewall Kitchen Apple Cranberry Chutney

$6.21

O Organics White Balsamic Vinegar

$8.00Out of stock

F/V Travel Blanket

$19.99

F/V Boat Koozie

$1.00

Carrs Crackers

$3.99

Fig Preserve

$5.00

Blueberry Preserve

$7.45

Thai Sriracha Tuna Tin

$3.99

Lighthouse Keepers Cape Cod Cranberry Horseradish

$9.99

Lighthouse Keepers Beachcomber Mustard

$9.99

Lighthouse Keepers Cranberry Lime Hotsauce

$9.99

Lighthouse Keepers Sweet Hot Pepper Jelly

$9.99

SUPPLIES & TOOLS

Shrimp Peeler

$5.00Out of stock

Basting Brush

$4.00

Crab Pick

$4.00

Fish Scaler

$5.00

Scallop Baking Shells

$7.00

Small Bag of Ice

$1.00

Mesh Shellfish Bag

$0.25

Shipping Container SM

$10.00

Shipping Container LG

$14.00

Ice Pack (for Shipping)

$2.50

Clam Knife

$7.00

Oyster Knife

$10.00

Lobster Cracker

$4.00

CLOTHING, BAGS & GIFTS

Coobook (Eating with the Ecosystem)

$19.99

F/V Boat Koozie

$1.00

F/V Travel Blanket

$19.99

Duxbury Sea Salt Gift (Spoon Jar)

$24.00

Kid's Book Paperback

$11.99

Kid's Book Hardcover

$19.99

F/V Sweatshirt

$38.00

F/V Hat

$15.00

F/V Tote Canvas

$2.99

F/V Waterbottle

$3.00

F/V Apron

$5.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Aquafina (20oz)

$2.00

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$2.50

Gatorade Blue (20oz)

$2.00

Gatorade Orange (20oz)

$2.00

Gatorade Red (20oz)

$2.00

Gingerale (20oz)

$2.00

Granny Squibb's Unsweetened Lemon Canned Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Granny Squibbs Tea

$4.99

Lemonade (20oz)

$2.00

Mountain Dew (20oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi (20oz)

$2.50

Pepsi Zero Sugar (20oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Honey Green Iced Tea (18.5 oz)

$2.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea LEMON (18.5oz)

$2.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened (18.5oz)

$2.00

Schweppes Sparkling Black Cherry (20oz)

$2.00

Schweppes Sparkling Lemon Lime (20oz)

$2.00

Sierra Mist (20oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Teas Iced Tea, Peach

$2.89

HOT BEVERAGES

coffee

$2.00

decaf coffee

$2.00

tea

$2.00

hot chocolate

$2.00
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Sea to Table fish market owned and operated by two commercial fishermen brothers. Selling premium seafood, grab & go meal packs, chef prepared food items, sushi, and local specialty groceries.

Website

Location

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

Fishermen's View Seafood Market image
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image
Fishermen's View Seafood Market image

