SipJack Coffee

91 Route 6a

Sandwich, MA 02563

LATTES, ESPRESSO & BATCH BREW

CAPPUCCINOS, ect

$4.50

ESPRESSO

$4.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

ICED AMERICANO

$4.50

LATTE

$5.00

ICED LATTE

$5.50

MOCHA

$5.50

ICED MOCHA

$6.00

CARDAMOM LATTE

$5.50

ICED CARDAMOM LATTE

$6.00

CARAMEL MOCHA LATTE

$5.50

ICED CARAMEL MOCHA LATTE

$6.00

BATCH BREW

$4.00

ICED BATCH BREW

$4.50

COLD DRINKS

RISHI ORGANIC ELDERBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA

$4.75

CARDAMOM LEMONADE

$5.00

TODAY'S DRINK

$5.00

SWEET TREATS

VANILLA CASHEW GRANOLA

$5.00

HOUSE MADE GRANOLA- GF OATS, CASHEWS, DRIED BLUEBERRIES AND VANILLA

NIGHTGALE ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

$6.00

HAND CRAFTED USING SUPER PREMIUM BUTTERFAT ICE CREAM.

ORGANIC GOOD POP POPSICLES

$4.00

MOUTH WATERING FLAVORS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOU!

NANTUCKET CRISPS

$4.00

HAMMONDS LOLLIPOPS

$4.00

S'MORES KIT

$15.00

Everything you need to make 9 yummy S'mores. Gather around the firepit and create memories (and a great Instagram picture) Graham crackers, chocolate bars, marshmellows and roasting sticks included.

TODAY'S TREAT

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a coffee trailer located at Off the Grid in Sandwich MA- Cape Cod. We are serving craft coffee drinks and yummy treats. OTG is a food destination on Cape Cod that draws hundreds of people with BBQ, tacos and a bar.

Location

91 Route 6a, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

