Chicken tenders in Sandwich

The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
Three chicken fingers hand breaded and fried served with french fries and a side of honey mustard dressing for dipping!
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
Boneless chicken Tenders choice of plain, Thai chili, Gold Fever, Koji, BBQ sauce, Homemade Local Hot.
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
served with fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Fried Chicken Tenders Platter
|$13.99
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|Kids Chicken Tenders
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders Online
Tender Pieces of White Meat Chicken Grilled Served with Choice of Side
|Chicken Tenders w/ French Fries Online
|$11.57
Chicken Tenders Fried Golden Brown with French Fries Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Comes Buffalo & BBQ Sauce Also
|Chicken Tenders Online
|$11.54
Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce