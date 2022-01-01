Chicken tenders in Sandwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
Three chicken fingers hand breaded and fried served with french fries and a side of honey mustard dressing for dipping!
Chicken Fingers$13.00
Boneless chicken Tenders choice of plain, Thai chili, Gold Fever, Koji, BBQ sauce, Homemade Local Hot.
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
served with fries
More about Fishermen's View
British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (1111 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.99
Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
More about British Beer Company
Fried Chicken Tenders Platter image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tenders Platter$13.99
Fried Chicken Tenders
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders Online
Tender Pieces of White Meat Chicken Grilled Served with Choice of Side
Chicken Tenders w/ French Fries Online$11.57
Chicken Tenders Fried Golden Brown with French Fries Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Comes Buffalo & BBQ Sauce Also
Chicken Tenders Online$11.54
Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
More about Marshland Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Next Door Burger Bar

8 Jarves St, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Plain or tossed in Buffalo / BBQ / Honey BBQ
Kid's Chicken Fingers$8.00
Three Tenders / Choice of Dipping Sauce (BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo)
More about Next Door Burger Bar

