Brisket in Sandwich

The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Boston Style Brisket Hot Pastrami
|$15.00
Hand cut pastrami brisket grilled with caramelized onions and swiss cheese, served on a grilled brioche with yellow mustard.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Off The Grid
91 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Chopped Brisket Sando
|$13.95
8oz of House Smoked Brisket with Home Made BBQ Sauce, on a Brioche Bun - Side of fries
|Poutine Brisket
|$15.95
French Fries, Cheese Curds, Gravy and House Smoked Beef Brisket
|Bus Fries Brisket
|$14.95
Seasoned Fries, Scallions, Cheese Sauce, House Smoked Beef Brisket