Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sandwich

Go
Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$14.00
Your choice of fried cod, pulled pork, pulled chicken or sesame coated tuna served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with pickled vegetable slaw and cotija cheese with a drizzle of avocado aioli.
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
The Pilot House image

 

The Pilot House

14 Gallo Road, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$18.00
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage, lime aioli, corn tortillas. GF.
More about The Pilot House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Rubbed Shrimp Tacos$16.00
avocado corn salsa, lime mayo, shredded cabbage
More about Fishermen's View
Ice Cream Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Off The Grid

91 Rt. 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco$5.50
Street Style "Burnt Cheese" Shell, Choice of Protein and (4) Toppings
Taco$4.00
Traditional Home Style Taco, Choice of Protein and (4) Toppings
Shrimp Taco$6.00
Grilled Shrimp. Chipotle Aioli. Corn Salsa. Pickled Red Onion. Cilantro.
More about Off The Grid
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos Online$12.62
Haddock on Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Salsa Fresca & Pickled Onions Served with Sour Cream
More about Marshland Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken

Brisket

Greek Salad

Waffles

Tuna Rolls

Bisque

Hummus

Map

More near Sandwich to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston