Tacos in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Tacos
|$14.00
Your choice of fried cod, pulled pork, pulled chicken or sesame coated tuna served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with pickled vegetable slaw and cotija cheese with a drizzle of avocado aioli.
More about The Pilot House
The Pilot House
14 Gallo Road, Sandwich
|Fish Taco
|$18.00
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage, lime aioli, corn tortillas. GF.
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Chili Rubbed Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
avocado corn salsa, lime mayo, shredded cabbage
More about Off The Grid
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Off The Grid
91 Rt. 6A, Sandwich
|Street Taco
|$5.50
Street Style "Burnt Cheese" Shell, Choice of Protein and (4) Toppings
|Taco
|$4.00
Traditional Home Style Taco, Choice of Protein and (4) Toppings
|Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Grilled Shrimp. Chipotle Aioli. Corn Salsa. Pickled Red Onion. Cilantro.
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99