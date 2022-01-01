Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve scallops

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Torched Scallop Roll*$20.00
Spicy jonah crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with torched scallop, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Tempura Scallop Crunch Roll*$18.00
Tempura fried scallops, fried onion straws, scallion, red tobiko, spicy mayo, balsamic reduction
Scallop Plate$32.00
with your choice of fries or coleslaw
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter$22.99
Fried Sea Scallops
Day Boat Scallop Roll$16.99
Belfry Inn and Bistro

6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
DAY BOAT SCALLOPS$37.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Sea Scallops Online$24.20
Local Sea Scallops Broiled & Sprinkled with Paprika Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
Lobster & Scallop Casserole Online$27.36
Baked in Our Own Sherry Crumbs Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
Fried Scallop Roll Online$21.04
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh SEA SCALLOPS per pound$25.95
