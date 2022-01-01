Scallops in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve scallops
More about Fishermen's View
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Torched Scallop Roll*
|$20.00
Spicy jonah crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with torched scallop, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
|Tempura Scallop Crunch Roll*
|$18.00
Tempura fried scallops, fried onion straws, scallion, red tobiko, spicy mayo, balsamic reduction
|Scallop Plate
|$32.00
with your choice of fries or coleslaw
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter
|$22.99
|Fried Sea Scallops
|Day Boat Scallop Roll
|$16.99
More about Belfry Inn and Bistro
Belfry Inn and Bistro
6 Jarves Street Box 2211, Sandwich
|DAY BOAT SCALLOPS
|$37.00
More about Marshland Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Broiled Sea Scallops Online
|$24.20
Local Sea Scallops Broiled & Sprinkled with Paprika Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
|Lobster & Scallop Casserole Online
|$27.36
Baked in Our Own Sherry Crumbs Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
|Fried Scallop Roll Online
|$21.04
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw