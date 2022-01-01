Main picView gallery

The Local Tavern and Grille 46 route 6A

46 route 6A

Sandwich, MA 02563

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Fingers

APPS

Buffalo Dip

$13.00

No description needed! Served with tortilla chips and celery and carrot sticks.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Boneless chicken Tenders choice of plain, Thai chili, Gold Fever, Koji, BBQ sauce, Homemade Local Hot.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Bone in chicken Wings. Choice of plain, Thai chili, Gold Fever, Koji, BBQ sauce, Homemade Local Hot.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Basket of tortilla chips served with our house made salsa

Crab Cake Poppers

$18.00

Maryland crab cakes rolled, dipped in panko bread crumbs, deep fried and served with Old Bay sauce

Crispy Fried Calamari

$15.00

Hand cut calamari fried with banana peppers drizzled with your choice of sweet Thai chili sauce or the Local’s hot sauce.

Eggplant Fries

$12.00

Tempura battered eggplant fries served with tzatziki for dipping

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Tender Brussel sprouts deep fried tossed in a sea salted honey truffle oil.

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with a smoked fondue and brewpub mustard.

Mezze Platter

$16.00

A platter of hummus topped with feta, served with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, marinated artichokes, mixed olives, tzatziki, and fried pita bread.

Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, red onion ,corn, black beans and sliced olives then drizzled with a Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with Salad & Sour Cream. Add house made guacamole for $2 Top with your choice of Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Linguicia, Seasoned Ground Beef for add an additional $3.

Pickie Baskets

$9.00

Heaping basket of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Onion Rings

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed pork filled dumplings drizzled with a koji teriyaki garlic sauce.

Queso Dip

$9.00

Cheesy Queso dip garnished with salsa, served with tortilla chips.

Dinner Rolls

SOUPS/SALADS

Short Rib Onion Soup

$12.00

House made onion soup with tender pieces of short rib topped with swiss cheese and crouton

Local's Chili

$11.00

House made chili topped with cheddar cheese and green onion. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced radishes, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Chopped Cobb Salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken or fried Chicken romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, red onion, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese served with homemade blue cheese dressing.

Steak Salad

$22.00

Mixed Greens topped with artichokes, roasted red peppers, red onion, shaved parm, sesame seeds and sliced steak served with balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Peanut Salad

$20.00

A kale power blend topped with Mandarin oranges, Grape tomatoes, Sunflower seed, Edamame, Chow mein noodles, Goat cheese and served with Thai peanut dressing

Winter Green Salad

$15.00

A mix power blend, arugula and mixed greens topped with apple, sweet potatoes, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and shaved parmesan served with apple cider vinaigrette.

SANDWICHES

Bacon Jam Peanut Butter Burger

$15.00

Our traditional burger grilled to your liking with candied bacon jam and creamy peanut butter on a toasted grilled brioche bun.

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fried beer battered cod topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, & tartar sauce on a brioche bun.

Boston Style Brisket Hot Pastrami

$16.00

Hand cut pastrami brisket grilled with caramelized onions and swiss cheese, served on a grilled brioche with yellow mustard.

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Traditional burger grilled to your liking served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun.

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dipped in a seasoned flour, deep fried, served on a grilled brioche with lettuce, pickle and our house sauce.

Cuban

$16.00

Grilled Cuban bread with swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, ham and pulled pork.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

House BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, & pickled vegetable slaw served on a grilled brioche bun.

Ribeye Sandwich

$17.00

Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese on a toasted baguette, with arugula and a horseradish cream sauce. Served with a side of au jus.

Tacos

$14.00

Your choice of fried cod, fried chicken, pulled pork, or sesame coated tuna served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with pickled vegetable slaw and cotija cheese with a drizzle of avocado aioli.

The Local Cheeseburger

$15.00

Traditional burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce and your choice of cheese.

The Local Kickin' Chicken

$16.00

Breaded and fried buttermilk chicken thigh tossed in The Locals Hot Sauce, with fried banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.

Twin Diggity Dogs

$14.00

Two all beef Nathan Hot Dogs grilled and served in a brioche hot dog roll topped with chili, chopped jalapeños & drizzled with Monterey Jack cheese sauce.

Veggie Burger

$15.00

**No Longer Gluten Friendly or Vegan ** Tri-Color Quinoa, Vegetables, Cranberry, Avocado Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Burger Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.

ENTREES

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Traditional chicken piccata with capers, garlic butter and lemon served over linguine with garlic bread.

Country Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken thigh served over mashed potatoes with a sausage gravy served with seasonal vegetable.

Fajita

$18.00

Fajita marinated steak, chicken or shrimp, topped with peppers and onions served on a hot skillet with white rice, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and warm tortillas.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fresh beer battered haddock served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar, lemon and garnished with hand battered onion rings.

Grilled Swordfish

$25.00

Swordfish grilled over jasmine rice drizzled with koji sauce served with seasonal vegetable.

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Pasta shells tossed in a Monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs.

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

North Atlantic salmon pan seared in a cast iron skillet served with jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.

Ramen Bowl

$13.00

Vegetable broth, shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, scallions and egg. Add Steak Tips or Shrimp $15. Add Chicken $8. Add crispy Tofu $4

Ribeye Entree

$32.00

Hand cut 16oz ribeye grilled to your liking served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Scampi

$23.00

Your choice of chicken or shrimp tossed in homemade scampi sauce with sun roasted cherry tomatoes & baby spinach over linguine. Served with garlic bread.

Short Rib Dinner

$29.00

Braised short ribs over mashed potatoes with gravy served with seasonal vegetable.

Steak Tips

$25.00

Hand cut tender marinated beef tips grilled to your liking served with Jasmine rice and Seasonal vegetables. Add sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions for an additional $

KIDS

Kids Burger

$10.00

5oz beef patty grilled topped with American cheese, served on a brioche bun with french fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Three chicken fingers hand breaded and fried served with french fries and a side of honey mustard dressing for dipping!

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Hand battered haddock fried served with french fries and tartar sauce!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese on sourdough bread served with french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Nathan's Hot dog grilled in a toasted brioche hot dog roll served with a side of french fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pasta shells tossed in a Monterey jack cheese sauce. Add toppings for an additional charge

Small Cheese Pizza (kids)

$10.00

Small cheese pizza, add toppings for an additional price

PIZZA

Bacon & Brussel Sprout Pizza

$14.00+

Oil and garlic, blended mozzarella, bacon, brussel sprouts & a truffle honey drizzle.

BBQ Pizza

$13.00+

BBQ sauce with blended mozzarella, fried chicken & caramelized onions

Buffalo Pizza

$13.00+

Local Hot sauce with blended mozzarella, fried chicken & caramelized onions

Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Tomato sauce & blended mozzarella cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00+

Ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, blended mozzarella, topped with shredded lettuce & house sauce.

Fenway Pizza

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, blended mozzarella, Italian sausage, onion & green pepper.

Fig & Proscuitto Pizza

$15.00+

Oil, blended mozzarella, prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula & drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze.

Linguica & Onion Pizza

$13.00+

Tomato sauce, blended mozzarella, ground linguica & white onion.

Margherita Pizza

$14.00+

Basil pesto, blended mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & vine ripe tomatoes.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+

Tomato Sauce, blended mozzarella & pepperoni.

Sicilian Pizza

$14.00+

Ricotta cheese, blended mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fresh tomatoes, basil, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper

Veggie Pizza

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, blended mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, sliced mushrooms, white onion, black olives and banana peppers.

SIDES

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Fresh Vegetable

$2.00

Side Mashed Potato

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Side Simple Salad

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side Tater Tots

$2.00

Side Truffle Fries

$3.00

Side Truffle Tots

$3.00

DESSERTS

Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mouse

$8.00Out of stock

Crema Catalana

$8.00

Hot fudge Sundae

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

***TAKE OUT CHOWDER & BISQUE***

1/2 Pint Clam Chowder (togo)

$9.00

Pint Clam Chowder (togo)

$17.00

Quart Clam Chowder (togo)

$33.00

1/2 Pint Seafood Bisque (togo)

$14.00

Pint Seafood Bisque (togo)

$28.00

Quart Seafood Bisque (togo)

$56.00

1/2 Pint Local Chili

$9.00

Pint Local Chili

$17.00

Quart Local Chili

$33.00

Pint Short Rib Onion Soup

$12.00

FAST BAR

16oz Black And Tan

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Jameson

$9.50

Tito's

$8.25

BEER

Artifact Feels Like Home

$6.00

Athletic Golden NON ALC

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Burlington Elaborate Metaphore

$9.00

Coors Light

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.50

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Downeast Cider Donut

$8.50

Grey Sail Captains Daughter IPA

$9.00

Harpoon IPA Can

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0 NON ALC

$4.50

Mayflower Love & Wrestling IPA

$9.00

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Nutrl

$7.25

PBR

$3.00

Provincetown Golden Hook

$9.00

Smug Gourds Pumpkin

$9.00

Stella

$5.50

Truly

$5.00

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAIL

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

Caramel Apple Sangria

$12.00

Coconut Margarita

$12.00

Espresso Martini's

$13.00

John Daly

$9.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Pomegranate Moscow Mule

$10.00

Prosecco Spritz

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Shanky's Whip Irish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade Mojito

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Tai Won On

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

SHOTS

B52 Shot

$9.00

Capri Sun Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

IRA Shot

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Jolly Rancher Shot

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$8.00

Samurai Shot

$8.00

Surfer On Acid Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.50

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

Woo Woo Shot

$8.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Apple Martini

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawaii

$8.00

Blueberry Lime Refresher

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Greatful Dead

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lime Ricky

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.50

Pearl Harbor

$9.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Surfer on Acid

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Sangria

$12.00

WINE

Alamos Malbec BTL

$29.00

Auspicion Cabernet BTL

$26.00

Lyric Pinot Noir BTL

$33.00

La Vieille Ferme Rose BTL

$21.00

Canyon Road Chard BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Ecco Domaini Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Hess Collections Chardonnay BTL

$31.00

La Marca BTL

$37.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BTL

$41.00

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc BTL

$31.00

FROZEN

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Mudslide

$14.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mudslide

$5.00

COFFEE DRINKS

Baileys & Coffee

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua & Coffee

$10.00

Shanky's Whip Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Cafe Don Juan

$10.00

Oatmeal Cookie Coffee

$10.00
Location

46 route 6A, Sandwich, MA 02563

Directions

Main pic

