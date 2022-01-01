The Local Tavern and Grille 46 route 6A
46 route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
APPS
Buffalo Dip
No description needed! Served with tortilla chips and celery and carrot sticks.
Chicken Fingers
Boneless chicken Tenders choice of plain, Thai chili, Gold Fever, Koji, BBQ sauce, Homemade Local Hot.
Chicken Wings
Bone in chicken Wings. Choice of plain, Thai chili, Gold Fever, Koji, BBQ sauce, Homemade Local Hot.
Chips & Salsa
Basket of tortilla chips served with our house made salsa
Crab Cake Poppers
Maryland crab cakes rolled, dipped in panko bread crumbs, deep fried and served with Old Bay sauce
Crispy Fried Calamari
Hand cut calamari fried with banana peppers drizzled with your choice of sweet Thai chili sauce or the Local’s hot sauce.
Eggplant Fries
Tempura battered eggplant fries served with tzatziki for dipping
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Tender Brussel sprouts deep fried tossed in a sea salted honey truffle oil.
Giant Pretzel
Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with a smoked fondue and brewpub mustard.
Mezze Platter
A platter of hummus topped with feta, served with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, marinated artichokes, mixed olives, tzatziki, and fried pita bread.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, red onion ,corn, black beans and sliced olives then drizzled with a Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with Salad & Sour Cream. Add house made guacamole for $2 Top with your choice of Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Linguicia, Seasoned Ground Beef for add an additional $3.
Pickie Baskets
Heaping basket of French Fries, Tater Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or Onion Rings
Pork Dumplings
Steamed pork filled dumplings drizzled with a koji teriyaki garlic sauce.
Queso Dip
Cheesy Queso dip garnished with salsa, served with tortilla chips.
Dinner Rolls
SOUPS/SALADS
Short Rib Onion Soup
House made onion soup with tender pieces of short rib topped with swiss cheese and crouton
Local's Chili
House made chili topped with cheddar cheese and green onion. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.
Mixed Green Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced radishes, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
Chopped Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken or fried Chicken romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, red onion, hard boiled egg, applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese served with homemade blue cheese dressing.
Steak Salad
Mixed Greens topped with artichokes, roasted red peppers, red onion, shaved parm, sesame seeds and sliced steak served with balsamic vinaigrette
Thai Peanut Salad
A kale power blend topped with Mandarin oranges, Grape tomatoes, Sunflower seed, Edamame, Chow mein noodles, Goat cheese and served with Thai peanut dressing
Winter Green Salad
A mix power blend, arugula and mixed greens topped with apple, sweet potatoes, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and shaved parmesan served with apple cider vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Bacon Jam Peanut Butter Burger
Our traditional burger grilled to your liking with candied bacon jam and creamy peanut butter on a toasted grilled brioche bun.
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
Fried beer battered cod topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, & tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
Boston Style Brisket Hot Pastrami
Hand cut pastrami brisket grilled with caramelized onions and swiss cheese, served on a grilled brioche with yellow mustard.
Build Your Own Burger
Traditional burger grilled to your liking served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dipped in a seasoned flour, deep fried, served on a grilled brioche with lettuce, pickle and our house sauce.
Cuban
Grilled Cuban bread with swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, ham and pulled pork.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, & pickled vegetable slaw served on a grilled brioche bun.
Ribeye Sandwich
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese on a toasted baguette, with arugula and a horseradish cream sauce. Served with a side of au jus.
Tacos
Your choice of fried cod, fried chicken, pulled pork, or sesame coated tuna served in warmed grilled flour tortillas with pickled vegetable slaw and cotija cheese with a drizzle of avocado aioli.
The Local Cheeseburger
Traditional burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce and your choice of cheese.
The Local Kickin' Chicken
Breaded and fried buttermilk chicken thigh tossed in The Locals Hot Sauce, with fried banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.
Twin Diggity Dogs
Two all beef Nathan Hot Dogs grilled and served in a brioche hot dog roll topped with chili, chopped jalapeños & drizzled with Monterey Jack cheese sauce.
Veggie Burger
**No Longer Gluten Friendly or Vegan ** Tri-Color Quinoa, Vegetables, Cranberry, Avocado Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Burger Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.
ENTREES
Chicken Picatta
Traditional chicken piccata with capers, garlic butter and lemon served over linguine with garlic bread.
Country Fried Chicken Dinner
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh served over mashed potatoes with a sausage gravy served with seasonal vegetable.
Fajita
Fajita marinated steak, chicken or shrimp, topped with peppers and onions served on a hot skillet with white rice, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and warm tortillas.
Fish & Chips
Fresh beer battered haddock served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar, lemon and garnished with hand battered onion rings.
Grilled Swordfish
Swordfish grilled over jasmine rice drizzled with koji sauce served with seasonal vegetable.
Mac & Cheese
Pasta shells tossed in a Monterey jack cheese sauce topped with buttered ritz cracker crumbs.
Pan Seared Salmon
North Atlantic salmon pan seared in a cast iron skillet served with jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables.
Ramen Bowl
Vegetable broth, shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, scallions and egg. Add Steak Tips or Shrimp $15. Add Chicken $8. Add crispy Tofu $4
Ribeye Entree
Hand cut 16oz ribeye grilled to your liking served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Scampi
Your choice of chicken or shrimp tossed in homemade scampi sauce with sun roasted cherry tomatoes & baby spinach over linguine. Served with garlic bread.
Short Rib Dinner
Braised short ribs over mashed potatoes with gravy served with seasonal vegetable.
Steak Tips
Hand cut tender marinated beef tips grilled to your liking served with Jasmine rice and Seasonal vegetables. Add sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions for an additional $
KIDS
Kids Burger
5oz beef patty grilled topped with American cheese, served on a brioche bun with french fries.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Three chicken fingers hand breaded and fried served with french fries and a side of honey mustard dressing for dipping!
Kids Fish & Chips
Hand battered haddock fried served with french fries and tartar sauce!
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on sourdough bread served with french fries
Kids Hot Dog
Nathan's Hot dog grilled in a toasted brioche hot dog roll served with a side of french fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Pasta shells tossed in a Monterey jack cheese sauce. Add toppings for an additional charge
Small Cheese Pizza (kids)
Small cheese pizza, add toppings for an additional price
PIZZA
Bacon & Brussel Sprout Pizza
Oil and garlic, blended mozzarella, bacon, brussel sprouts & a truffle honey drizzle.
BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce with blended mozzarella, fried chicken & caramelized onions
Buffalo Pizza
Local Hot sauce with blended mozzarella, fried chicken & caramelized onions
Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce & blended mozzarella cheese
Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, blended mozzarella, topped with shredded lettuce & house sauce.
Fenway Pizza
Tomato sauce, blended mozzarella, Italian sausage, onion & green pepper.
Fig & Proscuitto Pizza
Oil, blended mozzarella, prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula & drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze.
Linguica & Onion Pizza
Tomato sauce, blended mozzarella, ground linguica & white onion.
Margherita Pizza
Basil pesto, blended mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & vine ripe tomatoes.
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato Sauce, blended mozzarella & pepperoni.
Sicilian Pizza
Ricotta cheese, blended mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fresh tomatoes, basil, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper
Veggie Pizza
Tomato sauce, blended mozzarella, spinach, roasted red peppers, sliced mushrooms, white onion, black olives and banana peppers.
SIDES
DESSERTS
***TAKE OUT CHOWDER & BISQUE***
BEER
Artifact Feels Like Home
Athletic Golden NON ALC
Bud Light
Budweiser
Burlington Elaborate Metaphore
Coors Light
Corona Light
Downeast Cider
Downeast Cider Donut
Grey Sail Captains Daughter IPA
Harpoon IPA Can
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 NON ALC
Mayflower Love & Wrestling IPA
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Nutrl
PBR
Provincetown Golden Hook
Smug Gourds Pumpkin
Stella
Truly
Truly Vodka Seltzer
White Claw
SPECIALTY COCKTAIL
Apple Cider Mimosa
Caramel Apple Sangria
Coconut Margarita
Espresso Martini's
John Daly
Painkiller
Pomegranate Moscow Mule
Prosecco Spritz
Red Sangria
Shanky's Whip Irish Coffee
Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade Mojito
Spicy Margarita
Tai Won On
White Sangria
Pumpkin Martini
SHOTS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Apple Martini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaii
Blueberry Lime Refresher
Dark & Stormy
Greatful Dead
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kahlua Sombrero
Lemon Drop Martini
Lime Ricky
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Nutty Irishman
Pearl Harbor
Red Sangria
Surfer on Acid
White Russian
White Sangria
WINE
Alamos Malbec BTL
Auspicion Cabernet BTL
Lyric Pinot Noir BTL
La Vieille Ferme Rose BTL
Canyon Road Chard BTL
Ecco Domaini Pinot Grigio BTL
Hess Collections Chardonnay BTL
La Marca BTL
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BTL
Villa Maria Sauv Blanc BTL
FROZEN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
46 route 6A, Sandwich, MA 02563