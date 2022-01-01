Caesar salad in Sandwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Moto Pizza

8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich

Avg 4.3 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.25
Octavius: "According to his virtue let us use him, With all respect and rites of burial. Within my tents his bones tonight shall lie Most like a soldier, ordered honorably. So call the field to rest, and let's away To part the glories of this happy day."
That's the last paragraph of Julius Caesar. He dies. Enjoy your salad.
More about Moto Pizza
Item pic

 

The Edge Pizza

66 Route 6a, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Fresh local greens, homemade croutons and Uncle Bobby's famous Caesar dressing
More about The Edge Pizza
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.95
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Marshland Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$7.34
Garden Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese Served with Caesar Dressing on the Side
Caesar Salad Online$13.67
Garden Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese Served with Caesar Dressing on Side
More about Marshland Restaurant

