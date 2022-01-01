Caesar salad in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Moto Pizza
8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich
|Caesar Salad
|$9.25
Octavius: "According to his virtue let us use him, With all respect and rites of burial. Within my tents his bones tonight shall lie Most like a soldier, ordered honorably. So call the field to rest, and let's away To part the glories of this happy day."
That's the last paragraph of Julius Caesar. He dies. Enjoy your salad.
The Edge Pizza
66 Route 6a, Sandwich
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Fresh local greens, homemade croutons and Uncle Bobby's famous Caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Side Caesar Salad
|$7.34
Garden Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese Served with Caesar Dressing on the Side
|Caesar Salad Online
|$13.67
Garden Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese Served with Caesar Dressing on Side