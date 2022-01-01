Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Moto Pizza

8 Merchants Rd Unit 7, Sandwich

Avg 4.3 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$11.50
Breaded chik breast in the middle of a freshly toasted sub roll with Moto red wine marinara and melty cheese.
More about Moto Pizza
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Parmesan Platter$15.99
Kids Chicken Parmesan
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Online$21.04
Boneless Chicken Breast Breaded & Fried Topped with Melted Cheese & Marinara Sauce Served with Choice of Pasta
More about Marshland Restaurant

