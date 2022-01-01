Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$2.00
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

Map

Map

