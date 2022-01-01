Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Sandwich
/
Sandwich
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sandwich restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$2.00
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
Avg 4.2
(1279 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Browse other tasty dishes in Sandwich
Lobsters
Scallops
Crab Cakes
Cookies
Tacos
Carrot Cake
Calamari
Salmon
More near Sandwich to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Dennis
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston