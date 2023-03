Bridgerton Afternoon Tea - March 25 - 4PM

$40.00

Dearest readers, Is there anything more exhilarating than the news of a new Bridgerton season? Well yes, a themed afternoon tea at the Dunbar House? Join us on Saturday March 25th at either 4:00 pm to 'spill the tea'. It is my imagined that many shall be in attendance so make sure to make your reservations sooner rather than later! We are here to answer calls Thursday through Monday from 10 am until 4 pm. Prepayment will be required in order to reserve a table. For $40 you will receive the following Afternoon Tea: Pot o' tea - High Society Scone Jam & Cream - Simon's Potato Croquette, Chive Crème fraîche Daphane's Dainty Dill & Cucumber, White Lady Cowpers' Lobster Minatures, Croissant Benedicts Beet Cured Salmon Crostini - The Modiste's Mini Macarons Eloise Lemon Tart Lady Danbury Dark Chocolate Mousse Penelope's Poppy & Lemon Cake