grilled achiote chicken, soft local corn tortilla, Oaxaca jack cheese, poblano-corn pico, cumin-chili aioli, cotija cheese

lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn taco shell

Appetizers

Chips + Salsa

$2.50

Guacamole

$14.00

Avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, onion, and tomato

Main Street Corn

$9.00

grilled corn off-the-cob, garlic-chili aioli, cotija cheese, grilled lime

Flautas De Pollo

$15.00

rolled crispy chicken tacos, bacon, corn, Oaxaca-jack cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, cumin-lime aioli, house habanero hot sauce

Anejo Wings

$16.00

choice of house habanero with bleu cheese dressing or sweet agave mole, almonds & cilantro

Chorizo Potato Empanada

$15.00

Oaxaca-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, lime crema, salsa roja, cotijacheese

Loaded Queso Fries

$11.00

fries, Añejo queso sauce, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, lime cream, cotija cheese

Anejo Nachos

$13.00

hand-crafted fried corn tortillas layered with melted Oaxaca-jack cheese, refried pinto beans, pickled jalapeño, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, picante crema, pico de gallo

Sonoran Hot Dog

$12.00

bacon wrapped jumbo hot dog, grilled roll, pico de gallo, fried jalapeño, sliced avocado, habanero aioli, cotija cheese

Ensaladas & Tostadas

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$19.00

Añejo-spiced grilled shrimp, local mixed greens, avocado, mango, pickled red onion, pepitas, coconut lime dressing

La Casa Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion, cucumber, pepitas, spiced lime vinaigrette

El Choppo Salad

$11.00

shredded romaine, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, black beans, house chorizo, poblano-corn pico, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$14.00

cotija cheese, lettuce, grilled onion and pepper rajas, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, fried flour tortilla bowl with cilantro-lime dressing

Tijuana Caesar

$12.00

shredded romaine, jalapeño croutons, house Caesar dressing, black beans, corn, tomato pico, cotija cheese

Tostadas

$10.00

crispy fried corn tortilla, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, cotija cheese, fresh squeezed lime, crema picante

Tuna Tostada

$16.00

chipotle-lime marinated tuna, crispy corn tortilla, guacamole, salsa roja, pineapple pico, radish, cilantro

Quesadillas & Tacos

Classic Quesadilla

$12.00

Oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted tomato, black bean

Camarones Quesadilla

$15.00

Oaxaca-jack cheese, Añejo spiced shrimp, avocado, fire roasted tomato, applewood smoked bacon

Birria Quesadilla

$16.00

choice of ancho braised chicken or chipotle braised beef, dipped-grilled flour tortilla, Oaxaca-jack cheese, onion, cilantro

Baja Taco

$5.50

masa fried local cod, soft local flour tortilla, lime, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chipotle baja sauce

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

grilled marinated steak, soft local corn tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese, avocado salsa, charred scallion, white onion, cilantro, cotijacheese

Pollo Elotes Taco

$5.00

grilled achiote chicken, soft local corn tortilla, Oaxaca jack cheese, poblano-corn pico, cumin-chili aioli, cotija cheese

Pork Carnitas Taco

$5.50

slow roasted pork, soft local corn tortilla, Oaxaca jack cheese, salsa verde, onion, cotija, cilantro

Avocado Frito Taco

$5.00

panko-encrusted crispy avocado, soft local corn tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese, shredded purple cabbage, cumin chili aioli, salsa verde, pickled red onions, cotija, cilantro

Mahi Mahi Taco

$6.00

blackened mahi mahi, soft local flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, poblano-corn pico, avocado salsa, habanero aioli

Quesabirria Taco

$5.50

dipped and grilled corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, chili braised beef, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese

Handhelds & Bowls

Smothered Classic Burrito

$12.50

Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, pinto beans, Oaxaca- jack cheese with sauce verde, roja or mole poblano

Baja Burrito

$12.50

choice of Añejo shrimp or Baja Cod, pico de gallo, verde rice, garlic pinto beans, red cabbage, baja sauce

Blanco Burrito

$13.00

choice of achiote chicken or carne asada steak, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, pinto beans, Oaxaca-jack cheese

California Burrito

$14.00

choice of achiote chicken or carne asada steak, french fries, queso sauce, pico de gallo, salsa verde, lime crema

Smoky Chipotle Burrito

$13.00

pork carnitas, chayote slaw, black beans, roasted sweet potato, corn pico, chipotle tinga, lime crema

Veggie Burrito

$12.50

Verde Rice, sweet potatoes, pepper & onion rajas, black bean, salsa roja, avocado salsa, corn pico, pico de gallo, chayote slaw

Enchiladas & Chimichangas

Chipotle Beef Chimichanga

$16.00

fried flour tortilla, chipotle braised beef, rajas, Oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, chipotle mole negro

Verde Chicken Chimichanga

$15.00

fried flour tortilla, ancho braised chicken, rajas, Oaxaca-jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, tomatillo verde sauce

Poblano Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

ancho-braised chicken or chipotle-braised beef with mole poblano sauce, Oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream

Verde Enchiladas

$18.00

slow-roasted pork or ancho-braised chicken with tomatillo verde sauce, Oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream

Roja Enchiladas

$18.00

red chile enchilada sauce, Oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream, choice of cheese & onion or chipotle braised beef

Tres Enchiladas

$25.00

one pork verde, one chicken mole and one beef roja enchilada with Oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream

Kids

Kids Taco

$5.00

lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn taco shell

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

oaxaca-jack cheese, flour tortilla

Kids Burrito

$7.00

pinto beans, cheese, mexican red rice, flour tortilla

Sides

Side Guacamole

$8.00

Verde Rice

$5.00

Warm Tortillas

$2.50

Side Rice & Beans

$6.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Churros & Chocolate

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fresco Naturales

$4.25

Jarritos

$4.25

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Topo Chico

$4.25

Water

$3.50