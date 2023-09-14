Taco Blanco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
First came Añejo Mexican Bistro, now comes Taco Blanco. Blanco embraces the spirited energy of Blanco Tequila, offering a quicker dine in and takeout experience without compromising on quality. Añejo continues to shine with the aged sophistication of Añejo Tequila as a culinary experience you’ll want to sip and savor.
Location
870E Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DJ's Family Sports Pub - Falmouth - 872 Main Street
No Reviews
872 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurant