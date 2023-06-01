Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flying Bridge

220 Scranton Ave

Falmouth, MA 02540

Open & Gift

Sweatshirt

$40.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Cook Book

$39.95

Sushi

101 salmon 2

$12.00

301 salmon 4

$15.00

102 tuna 2

$12.00

302 Tuna 4

$15.00

103 Hamachi 2

$12.00

303 Hamachi 4

$15.00

104Tobiko 2

$9.00

304 Tobiko 4

$12.00

105 Ebi 2

$9.00

305 Ebi 4

$12.00

106 Unagi 2

$12.00

306 Unagi 4

$15.00

107 Scallops 2

$12.00

307 Scallops 4

$15.00

120 Cali Roll

$13.00

121 Tuna Roll

$14.00

122 Tekka Roll

$14.00

123 Scallop Roll

$16.00

124 Salmon Roll

$13.00

125 Unagi Roll

$14.00

126 Hamachi Roll

$14.00

127 Tempura Shmp

$16.00

128 Rainbow Roll

$21.00

129 Dragon Roll

$21.00

130 Boston Roll

$21.00

132 Cucumber Roll

$13.00

133 Avocado Roll

$13.00

134 Veggie Roll

$13.00

135 Man Avo Roll

$13.00

136 Asparagus Roll

$13.00

137 Spicy Sca Roll

$16.00

138 Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

139 Spicy Hamc Roll

$14.00

140 Spicy Crab Roll

$13.00

141 Kamikazi Roll

$20.00

201 Fly Bridg Roll

$25.00

202 Bogo Roll

$23.00

203 Vineyard Roll

$23.00

204 Philly Roll

$23.00

205 Shmp Red Drag Roll

$23.00

206 Scallop Red Dragon

$23.00

207 Falmouth Roll

$23.00

401 Spi Crab Seaweed

$12.00

402 Cuc spicy Crab

$12.00

403 Seaweed Salad

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Waterfront seafood restaurant and bar serving traditional New England recipes, often prepared with a contemporary flair. Newly renovated in 2023 with a dedicated sushi bar and outdoor tent for live music.

220 Scranton Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540

