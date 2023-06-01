The Flying Bridge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Waterfront seafood restaurant and bar serving traditional New England recipes, often prepared with a contemporary flair. Newly renovated in 2023 with a dedicated sushi bar and outdoor tent for live music.
Location
220 Scranton Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DJ's Family Sports Pub - Falmouth - 872 Main Street
No Reviews
872 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurant