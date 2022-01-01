Falmouth seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Falmouth
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Chowdah
You haven’t really been to Cape Cod until you’ve tried our Fish Chowdah!
|Buff Chix Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders dripping with our own special sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
|Chowdah
You haven’t really been to Cape Cod until you’ve tried our Fish Chowdah!
More about Seafood Sam's
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Fried Seafood Combo Platter
|$17.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
|Signature Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.99
|Onion Rings
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
|Popular items
|Fish 'n' Chips
|$15.99
served with french fries & homemade coleslaw
|Stuffed Quahog
|$6.99
House-made with peppers, onions, and chourico, served with lemon butter & hot sauce
|Fish Taco
|$15.99
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage & lime aioli