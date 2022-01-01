Falmouth seafood restaurants you'll love

Falmouth restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Falmouth

Crabapple's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chowdah
You haven’t really been to Cape Cod until you’ve tried our Fish Chowdah!
Buff Chix Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders dripping with our own special sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Seafood Sam's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Seafood Combo Platter$17.99
Combination of Scallops & Whole Clams will be charged a $3 upcharge.
Signature Lobster Salad Roll$18.99
Onion Rings
More about Seafood Sam's
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish 'n' Chips$15.99
served with french fries & homemade coleslaw
Stuffed Quahog$6.99
House-made with peppers, onions, and chourico, served with lemon butter & hot sauce
Fish Taco$15.99
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage & lime aioli
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant

