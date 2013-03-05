Main picView gallery

Devour Artisan Eatery 352 Main St Unit 3

352 Main St Unit 3

Falmouth, MA 02540

Smoothies

Passion

$8.00+

pineapple, mango, peach and strawberry with passionfruit juice and coconut milk

Vegan Vampire

$8.00+

strawberries, pineapple, carrots, ginger, lemon, beet juice and orange juice,

Mango Mama

$8.00+

Mango, yogurt and Orange juice

Pink Lady

$8.00+

dragon fruit, pineapple. cucumbers, lemon, honey and soda water

Green Dream

$8.00+

baby spinach, banana, pineapple, peaches, ginger, lemon and orange juice

Oh Joy

$8.00+

Banana, cacao, peanut butter and coconut milk

Bo Bana

$8.00+

Banana, strawberry, yogurt, coconut milk and orange juice

Refreshers

House Made Spritzer

$5.00+

house made honey fruit syrup mixed with soda water

Lemonade

$5.00+

house made lemonade. made with fresh lemons and honey simple syrup

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

half house made lemonade and half house brewed lemon grass green tea

Lime Squash

$5.00+

Fresh lime juice, simple syrup and bitters mixed with spring water. (A delicious take on limeade)

Iced Tea

$5.00+

house brewed lemongrass green tea.

Fancy Coffee/Tea

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

House brewed Pie in the sky iced coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

house brewed pie in the sky coffee

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dalgona

$5.00+

Korean whipped coffee (served iced)

White Rabbit

$5.00+Out of stock

white chocolate, Dalgona coffee and milk (served iced)

Chai Buzz

$5.00+

Chai tea, Dalgona coffee and milk (served iced)

Matcha Man

$5.00+

Matcha powder, coconut cream, honey and milk. (served iced)

Other Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Natalie's OJ

$6.00

Milk

$3.50

boxed water

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Always innovative and always fresh. Devour is a take-out or dine-in artisan eatery serving up breakfast, signature sandwiches, smoothies, rice bowls, salads and more. Forget what you think you know and just dig in and devour! ​

352 Main St Unit 3, Falmouth, MA 02540

