Tacos in East Falmouth

East Falmouth restaurants
East Falmouth restaurants that serve tacos

Le Bon Jour -

420 east falmouth highway, East falmouth

TakeoutFast Pay
1 taco$4.00
Tres Tacos$12.00
Build your own taco with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly
More about Le Bon Jour -
Wicked N' Wood

383 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Taco$5.25
Slow smoked pulled pork with our Signature coleslaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.
Caribbean Taco$5.25
Signature hickory smoked chicken, fresh mango salsa, chopped lettuce and sriracha aïoli. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.
3 For Tacos$14.45
Three tacos of your choice. Mix and match! Tacos are served on warm 6" flour tortillas.
More about Wicked N' Wood

