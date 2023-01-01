Tacos in East Falmouth
East Falmouth restaurants that serve tacos
More about Le Bon Jour -
Le Bon Jour -
420 east falmouth highway, East falmouth
|1 taco
|$4.00
|Tres Tacos
|$12.00
Build your own taco with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly
More about Wicked N' Wood
Wicked N' Wood
383 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth
|Pulled Pork Taco
|$5.25
Slow smoked pulled pork with our Signature coleslaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.
|Caribbean Taco
|$5.25
Signature hickory smoked chicken, fresh mango salsa, chopped lettuce and sriracha aïoli. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.
|3 For Tacos
|$14.45
Three tacos of your choice. Mix and match! Tacos are served on warm 6" flour tortillas.