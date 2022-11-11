Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moto Pizza Falmouth

121 Reviews

$$

500 WAQUOIT HWY

EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
Wings - 1lb

PIZZA - Custom

100% whole milk mozzarella, red-ripe tomatoes, and our artisan crust. You may commence with toppings.
Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$18.50

16 inches. Happens to be the average size of all identified Sasquatch footprints.

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$14.50

12" diameter sounds bigger when you call it 0.000189394 mi.

PIZZA - Specialties

Brussels & Bacon, LG

Brussels & Bacon, LG

$23.50

Charred Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon, dates, and gorgonzola cheese on top a sweet and savory uncured bacon jam. For real.

Brussels & Bacon, SM

Brussels & Bacon, SM

$18.50

Charred Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon, dates, and gorgonzola cheese on top a sweet and savory uncured bacon jam. For real.

Chicken & Waffle, LG

Chicken & Waffle, LG

$23.50

Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.

Chicken & Waffle, SM

Chicken & Waffle, SM

$18.50

Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.

Alsatian Bacon, LG

Alsatian Bacon, LG

$23.50

Tarte Flambée with a twist. Our version of a delicately spiced fromage blanc with sweet and tangy caramelized onions and thick bacon.

Alsatian Bacon, SM

Alsatian Bacon, SM

$18.50

Tarte Flambée with a twist. Our version of a delicately spiced fromage blanc with sweet and tangy caramelized onions and thick bacon.

Baja Street Corn, LG

Baja Street Corn, LG

$23.50

Chili-roasted sweet corn with Cotija cheese, mayo, tomatoes and spicy drops of Tapatio. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Pairs with Pacifico!

Baja Street Corn, SM

Baja Street Corn, SM

$18.50

Chili-roasted sweet corn with Cotija cheese, mayo, tomatoes and spicy drops of Tapatio. Topped off with fresh cilantro. BYO Pacifico.

Big Fun, LG

Big Fun, LG

$23.50

We can't call this a Big Mac pizza because people with red and yellow suits will come drag us into court. But it sure does compare (coincidentally). And it sure is fun. So it's the Big Fun.

Big Fun, SM

Big Fun, SM

$18.50

We can't call this a Big Mac pizza because people with red and yellow suits will come drag us into court. But it sure does compare (coincidentally). And it sure is fun. So it's the Big Fun.

Double Whitey, LG

Double Whitey, LG

$23.50

Our Whitey pizza made with white truffle oil and slow-roasted tomatoes. • Magical white truffle oil • The sweetest, smoothest, oregano-infused ricotta • Slow-roasted, marinated tomatoes packed with flavor, charred and glistening with oil • Minced garlic • Crispy, chewy dough • Blessed by angels that resemble Taylor Swift (unconfirmed) • Whole-milk mozzarella

Double Whitey, SM

Double Whitey, SM

$18.50

Our Whitey pizza made with white truffle oil and slow-roasted tomatoes. • Magical white truffle oil • The sweetest, smoothest, oregano-infused ricotta • Slow-roasted, marinated tomatoes packed with flavor, charred and glistening with oil • Minced garlic • Crispy, chewy dough • Blessed by angels that resemble Taylor Swift (unconfirmed) • Whole-milk mozzarella

Fig, Brie, & Prosciutto, LG

Fig, Brie, & Prosciutto, LG

$23.50

Sweet Aegean fig jam with tangy brie and layers of tender prosciutto.

Fig, Brie, & Prosciutto, SM

Fig, Brie, & Prosciutto, SM

$18.50

Sweet Aegean fig jam with tangy brie and layers of tender prosciutto.

Hot Honey Goat, LG

Hot Honey Goat, LG

$23.50

Chili pepper infused honey drizzled on an ultra-thin crust with goat cheese crumbles and fresh basil leaf.

Hot Honey Goat, SM

Hot Honey Goat, SM

$18.50

Chili pepper infused honey drizzled on an ultra-thin crust with goat cheese crumbles and fresh basil leaf.

Pesto Margherita, LG

Pesto Margherita, LG

$23.50

Beautiful basil pesto with fresh mozzarella ovoline and some glistening, semi-charred 12 hour slow roasted tomatoes. *nut-free but please inform us of any allergies anyway

Pesto Margherita, SM

Pesto Margherita, SM

$18.50

Beautiful basil pesto with fresh mozzarella ovoline and some glistening, semi-charred 12 hour slow roasted tomatoes. *nut-free pesto but please inform us of any allergies anyway

PIZZA - Classics

BBQ Chicken, LG

BBQ Chicken, LG

$20.50

Choose breaded or grilled chickie and add toppings of your choice. We suggest pickle!

BBQ Chicken, SM

BBQ Chicken, SM

$16.25

Choose breaded or grilled chickie and add toppings of your choice. We suggest pickle!

Buffalo Chicken, LG

Buffalo Chicken, LG

$20.50

Can't decide between wings or pizza? Love wings but can only eat foods shaped like triangles cut out of a circle? Well, we've combined two American greats in one to create the Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Shapely and delicious.

Buffalo Chicken, SM

Buffalo Chicken, SM

$16.25

Can't decide between wings or pizza? Love wings but can only eat foods shaped like triangles cut out of a circle? Well, we've combined two American greats in one to create the Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Shapely and delicious.

Deluxe, LG

Deluxe, LG

$23.50

Can you say de-luxe without getting the Jefferson's theme song stuck in your head? Didn't think so. True to name: ham, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and onion. Movin' on up!

Deluxe, SM

Deluxe, SM

$18.50

Can you say de-luxe without getting the Jefferson's theme song stuck in your head? Didn't think so. True to name: ham, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, tomato and onion. Movin' on up!

Hawaiian, LG

Hawaiian, LG

$20.50

A true Hawaiian would have Spam... we tried this and it bombed. So we use our thick, smokey ham and sweet, fresh-cut pineapple chunks.

Hawaiian, SM

Hawaiian, SM

$16.25

A true Hawaiian would have Spam... we tried this and it bombed. So we use our thick, smokey ham and sweet, fresh-cut pineapple chunks.

Margherita, LG

Margherita, LG

$23.50

Here's where we get serious, people. Crushed tomatoes topped with basil leaf and fresh mozzarella ovoline.

Margherita, SM

Margherita, SM

$18.50

Here's where we get serious, people. Crushed tomatoes topped with basil leaf and fresh mozzarella ovoline.

Meaty, LG

Meaty, LG

$23.50

MEAT. Lots of meat.

Meaty, SM

Meaty, SM

$18.50

MEAT. Lots of meat.

Veggie, LG

Veggie, LG

$23.50

Green pepper, black olive, yellow onion, red tomato, and whatever color mushrooms are.

Veggie, SM

Veggie, SM

$18.50

Green pepper, black olive, yellow onion, red tomato, and whatever color mushrooms are.

Whitey, LG

Whitey, LG

$20.50

Creamy ricotta peaks surrounded by olive oil and garlic, topped with mozzarella and oregano. Add some toppings, why don't you.

Whitey, SM

Whitey, SM

$16.25

Creamy ricotta peaks surrounded by olive oil and garlic, topped with mozzarella and oregano. Add some toppings, why don't you.

Appetizers

Parmesan Garlic Cheese Curds

Parmesan Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.50

Lightly breaded little nuggets of heaven with our Moto-made marinara for dipping.

Balsamic Glazed Zucchini Fries

Balsamic Glazed Zucchini Fries

$8.75

Hearty, breaded zucchini with balsamic glaze and Moto Marinara for dipping.

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$8.75

Crispy, battered onion straws with our smoky dipping sauce.

Chicky Tenders

Chicky Tenders

$10.50

So tender. So chickeny.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.50

Made from potatoes! *Check out our Dirty Fries too.

Deez Knots

Deez Knots

$6.50

Buttery and garlicy knots of joy. 4-5 knots served with our Moto-made marinara.

Wings - 1lb

Wings - 1lb

$16.00

Thousands of years of painstaking development by culinary artists in the Greater Buffalo Area have led to this gem of American foods. *To account for changing wings sizes, we've recently changed to a weighted (per lb) measurement. Weights are approximate, pre-cooked.

Subs

Midway Steak & Cheese

Midway Steak & Cheese

$12.75

Classic boardwalk steak & cheese. Shaved steak with sauteed peppers and onions held together with that magical, golden cheese sauce.

Street Cart Steak & Cheese

Street Cart Steak & Cheese

$15.50

Once upon a time in Catania (Sicily), we found some food carts after all the bars closed. They served steak and cheese subs with french fries dumped on top and special sauce (ketchup + mayo) on top of that. *That was also the night Josef Buxton sucker-punched me in the mouth—not cool. **Best with beer.

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$13.50

Three Moto "Amazeballs" nestled in the classic parmesan sub that never fails—a hot, toasty, sub with ruby-red sauce under bubbling cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.50

I remember wading through a great, weedy patch in my Nana's backyard as a kid, on the hunt for this shiny purple orb. Breaded and fried here with our Moto marinara and melted, bubbling cheeses.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$12.50

Breaded chik breast in the middle of a freshly toasted sub roll with Moto red wine marinara and melty cheese.

Grand Caprese

Grand Caprese

$15.00Out of stock

Slices of fresh mozzarella ovoline, big basil leaves, thin prosciutto, Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze with extra virgin olive oil on a freshly baked Moto baguette.

Italian Circuit

Italian Circuit

$12.75

All the Way = perfection. Meats: Hot capicola, genoa salami, and a smoky ham. Cheese: Provolone. Veg: Crisp romaine, plum tomato, pickle, red onion, oregano. Dressings: Extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, spicy mustard (trust us), mayo. Options: Hots (hot pepper relish).

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.50

Fresh spring mix topped with roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, and heart of palm. Then a big hunk of briny feta sprinkled with oregano.

Gorgonzola Walnut & Date

Gorgonzola Walnut & Date

$12.50

Fresh spring mix topped with gorgonzola, dates, walnuts, cucumber, red onion and heart of palm. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Octavius: "According to his virtue let us use him, With all respect and rites of burial. Within my tents his bones tonight shall lie Most like a soldier, ordered honorably. So call the field to rest, and let's away To part the glories of this happy day." That's the last paragraph of Julius Caesar. He dies. Enjoy your salad.

Cranberry Nut

Cranberry Nut

$14.50

Tart cranberries with goat cheese, sliced almonds, and candied pecans on top of fresh spring mix. Served with our own apple cider vinaigrette.

Desserts

Dough Babies

Dough Babies

$5.50

Little, tasty, golden balls of fried dough rolled in powdered sugar. Yum.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola 20oz

$2.95

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.95

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.95

Coca Cola Mexican Glass 355ml

$2.95

Fanta Mexican Glass 355ml

$2.95

Vanilla Coke 20oz

$2.95

Sprite 20oz

$2.95

Barq's 20oz

$2.95

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.95

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda 20oz

$2.95

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5oz

$2.95

Peace Tea Razzleberry

$2.95

Minute Main Lemonade 20oz

$2.95

Peace Tea Caddyshack

$2.95

Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed 20oz

$2.95

Vitamin Water XXX 20oz

$2.95

Powerade Mt Berry Blast 20oz

$2.95

Powerade Fruit Punch 20oz

$2.95

Minute Main Apple Juice 12oz

$2.55

AHA Blueberry Pom

$2.55

AHA Lime Watermelon

$2.55

YooHoo 15.5 oz

$2.95

Reign Melon Mania

$4.95

Reign White Gummy Bear

$4.95

Dasani 16oz can

$2.55

Coca Cola 2L

$4.25

Diet Coke 2L

$4.25

Fanta 2L

$4.25

Sprite 2L

$4.25

Dr Pepper 2L

$4.25
San Pel Can Lemon 12oz can

San Pel Can Lemon 12oz can

$2.50

Squeezed from juicy, sun ripened lemons into clean, sparkling water with sugar stirred in for sweetness, this beverage is as perfect for a picnic as it is for a lazy afternoon on a sun-splashed veranda.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cape Cod's Friendliest, Tastiest Little Pizza Joint.

Location

500 WAQUOIT HWY, EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536

Directions

