Moto Pizza Falmouth
121 Reviews
$$
500 WAQUOIT HWY
EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536
Popular Items
PIZZA - Custom
PIZZA - Specialties
Brussels & Bacon, LG
Charred Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon, dates, and gorgonzola cheese on top a sweet and savory uncured bacon jam. For real.
Brussels & Bacon, SM
Charred Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon, dates, and gorgonzola cheese on top a sweet and savory uncured bacon jam. For real.
Chicken & Waffle, LG
Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.
Chicken & Waffle, SM
Buttery Belgian waffles, real Vermont maple, and savory fried chicken with hints of honey spice and fresh green onion.
Alsatian Bacon, LG
Tarte Flambée with a twist. Our version of a delicately spiced fromage blanc with sweet and tangy caramelized onions and thick bacon.
Alsatian Bacon, SM
Tarte Flambée with a twist. Our version of a delicately spiced fromage blanc with sweet and tangy caramelized onions and thick bacon.
Baja Street Corn, LG
Chili-roasted sweet corn with Cotija cheese, mayo, tomatoes and spicy drops of Tapatio. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Pairs with Pacifico!
Baja Street Corn, SM
Chili-roasted sweet corn with Cotija cheese, mayo, tomatoes and spicy drops of Tapatio. Topped off with fresh cilantro. BYO Pacifico.
Big Fun, LG
We can't call this a Big Mac pizza because people with red and yellow suits will come drag us into court. But it sure does compare (coincidentally). And it sure is fun. So it's the Big Fun.
Big Fun, SM
We can't call this a Big Mac pizza because people with red and yellow suits will come drag us into court. But it sure does compare (coincidentally). And it sure is fun. So it's the Big Fun.
Double Whitey, LG
Our Whitey pizza made with white truffle oil and slow-roasted tomatoes. • Magical white truffle oil • The sweetest, smoothest, oregano-infused ricotta • Slow-roasted, marinated tomatoes packed with flavor, charred and glistening with oil • Minced garlic • Crispy, chewy dough • Blessed by angels that resemble Taylor Swift (unconfirmed) • Whole-milk mozzarella
Double Whitey, SM
Our Whitey pizza made with white truffle oil and slow-roasted tomatoes. • Magical white truffle oil • The sweetest, smoothest, oregano-infused ricotta • Slow-roasted, marinated tomatoes packed with flavor, charred and glistening with oil • Minced garlic • Crispy, chewy dough • Blessed by angels that resemble Taylor Swift (unconfirmed) • Whole-milk mozzarella
Fig, Brie, & Prosciutto, LG
Sweet Aegean fig jam with tangy brie and layers of tender prosciutto.
Fig, Brie, & Prosciutto, SM
Sweet Aegean fig jam with tangy brie and layers of tender prosciutto.
Hot Honey Goat, LG
Chili pepper infused honey drizzled on an ultra-thin crust with goat cheese crumbles and fresh basil leaf.
Hot Honey Goat, SM
Chili pepper infused honey drizzled on an ultra-thin crust with goat cheese crumbles and fresh basil leaf.
Pesto Margherita, LG
Beautiful basil pesto with fresh mozzarella ovoline and some glistening, semi-charred 12 hour slow roasted tomatoes. *nut-free but please inform us of any allergies anyway
Pesto Margherita, SM
Beautiful basil pesto with fresh mozzarella ovoline and some glistening, semi-charred 12 hour slow roasted tomatoes. *nut-free pesto but please inform us of any allergies anyway
PIZZA - Classics
BBQ Chicken, LG
Choose breaded or grilled chickie and add toppings of your choice. We suggest pickle!
BBQ Chicken, SM
Choose breaded or grilled chickie and add toppings of your choice. We suggest pickle!
Buffalo Chicken, LG
Can't decide between wings or pizza? Love wings but can only eat foods shaped like triangles cut out of a circle? Well, we've combined two American greats in one to create the Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Shapely and delicious.
Buffalo Chicken, SM
Can't decide between wings or pizza? Love wings but can only eat foods shaped like triangles cut out of a circle? Well, we've combined two American greats in one to create the Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Shapely and delicious.
Deluxe, LG
Can you say de-luxe without getting the Jefferson's theme song stuck in your head? Didn't think so. True to name: ham, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and onion. Movin' on up!
Deluxe, SM
Can you say de-luxe without getting the Jefferson's theme song stuck in your head? Didn't think so. True to name: ham, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, tomato and onion. Movin' on up!
Hawaiian, LG
A true Hawaiian would have Spam... we tried this and it bombed. So we use our thick, smokey ham and sweet, fresh-cut pineapple chunks.
Hawaiian, SM
A true Hawaiian would have Spam... we tried this and it bombed. So we use our thick, smokey ham and sweet, fresh-cut pineapple chunks.
Margherita, LG
Here's where we get serious, people. Crushed tomatoes topped with basil leaf and fresh mozzarella ovoline.
Margherita, SM
Here's where we get serious, people. Crushed tomatoes topped with basil leaf and fresh mozzarella ovoline.
Meaty, LG
MEAT. Lots of meat.
Meaty, SM
MEAT. Lots of meat.
Veggie, LG
Green pepper, black olive, yellow onion, red tomato, and whatever color mushrooms are.
Veggie, SM
Green pepper, black olive, yellow onion, red tomato, and whatever color mushrooms are.
Whitey, LG
Creamy ricotta peaks surrounded by olive oil and garlic, topped with mozzarella and oregano. Add some toppings, why don't you.
Whitey, SM
Creamy ricotta peaks surrounded by olive oil and garlic, topped with mozzarella and oregano. Add some toppings, why don't you.
Appetizers
Parmesan Garlic Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded little nuggets of heaven with our Moto-made marinara for dipping.
Balsamic Glazed Zucchini Fries
Hearty, breaded zucchini with balsamic glaze and Moto Marinara for dipping.
Onion Straws
Crispy, battered onion straws with our smoky dipping sauce.
Chicky Tenders
So tender. So chickeny.
French Fries
Made from potatoes! *Check out our Dirty Fries too.
Deez Knots
Buttery and garlicy knots of joy. 4-5 knots served with our Moto-made marinara.
Wings - 1lb
Thousands of years of painstaking development by culinary artists in the Greater Buffalo Area have led to this gem of American foods. *To account for changing wings sizes, we've recently changed to a weighted (per lb) measurement. Weights are approximate, pre-cooked.
Subs
Midway Steak & Cheese
Classic boardwalk steak & cheese. Shaved steak with sauteed peppers and onions held together with that magical, golden cheese sauce.
Street Cart Steak & Cheese
Once upon a time in Catania (Sicily), we found some food carts after all the bars closed. They served steak and cheese subs with french fries dumped on top and special sauce (ketchup + mayo) on top of that. *That was also the night Josef Buxton sucker-punched me in the mouth—not cool. **Best with beer.
Meatball Parmesan
Three Moto "Amazeballs" nestled in the classic parmesan sub that never fails—a hot, toasty, sub with ruby-red sauce under bubbling cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan
I remember wading through a great, weedy patch in my Nana's backyard as a kid, on the hunt for this shiny purple orb. Breaded and fried here with our Moto marinara and melted, bubbling cheeses.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chik breast in the middle of a freshly toasted sub roll with Moto red wine marinara and melty cheese.
Grand Caprese
Slices of fresh mozzarella ovoline, big basil leaves, thin prosciutto, Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze with extra virgin olive oil on a freshly baked Moto baguette.
Italian Circuit
All the Way = perfection. Meats: Hot capicola, genoa salami, and a smoky ham. Cheese: Provolone. Veg: Crisp romaine, plum tomato, pickle, red onion, oregano. Dressings: Extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, spicy mustard (trust us), mayo. Options: Hots (hot pepper relish).
Salads
Greek Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, and heart of palm. Then a big hunk of briny feta sprinkled with oregano.
Gorgonzola Walnut & Date
Fresh spring mix topped with gorgonzola, dates, walnuts, cucumber, red onion and heart of palm. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Octavius: "According to his virtue let us use him, With all respect and rites of burial. Within my tents his bones tonight shall lie Most like a soldier, ordered honorably. So call the field to rest, and let's away To part the glories of this happy day." That's the last paragraph of Julius Caesar. He dies. Enjoy your salad.
Cranberry Nut
Tart cranberries with goat cheese, sliced almonds, and candied pecans on top of fresh spring mix. Served with our own apple cider vinaigrette.
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola 20oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Coke Zero 20oz
Coca Cola Mexican Glass 355ml
Fanta Mexican Glass 355ml
Vanilla Coke 20oz
Sprite 20oz
Barq's 20oz
Dr. Pepper 20oz
Dr. Pepper Cream Soda 20oz
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5oz
Peace Tea Razzleberry
Minute Main Lemonade 20oz
Peace Tea Caddyshack
Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed 20oz
Vitamin Water XXX 20oz
Powerade Mt Berry Blast 20oz
Powerade Fruit Punch 20oz
Minute Main Apple Juice 12oz
AHA Blueberry Pom
AHA Lime Watermelon
YooHoo 15.5 oz
Reign Melon Mania
Reign White Gummy Bear
Dasani 16oz can
Coca Cola 2L
Diet Coke 2L
Fanta 2L
Sprite 2L
Dr Pepper 2L
San Pel Can Lemon 12oz can
Squeezed from juicy, sun ripened lemons into clean, sparkling water with sugar stirred in for sweetness, this beverage is as perfect for a picnic as it is for a lazy afternoon on a sun-splashed veranda.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cape Cod's Friendliest, Tastiest Little Pizza Joint.
500 WAQUOIT HWY, EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536