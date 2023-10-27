Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar is a family run, locally owned restaurant passionate about serving the freshest local ingredients in a relaxed, contemporary atmosphere.
Location
35 F South St, Mashpee, MA 02649
Gallery