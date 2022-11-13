Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Naukabout Brewing Company

380 Reviews

$$

13 Lake Ave

Mashpee, MA 02649

Order Again

Popular Items

Dunes of The Cape Milkshake IPA | 16oz 4pk
Easy Livin' - White Ale | 4pk
Midnight Pumpkin - Dark Pumpkin Ale | 4pk

4-Pack Mix Case To-Go

Select 6 four packs and save!

Mix 4 Pack Case

$89.00

Select any 6 four packs to take advantage of our case pricing!

4-Packs To-Go

Select your favorite four packs or try something new!
Quitting Time - New England IPA 4-Pack

Quitting Time - New England IPA 4-Pack

$17.00Out of stock

6.7% ABV | Juicy - Tropical Fruits - Douglas Fir | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans

Surfside Session New England Session IPA | 4-pk

Surfside Session New England Session IPA | 4-pk

$14.00

4.2% ABV | This New England Session IPA is crisp, light and full bodied with bright citrus notes featuring Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops | 16oz 4 Pack

Dunes of The Cape Milkshake IPA | 16oz 4pk

Dunes of The Cape Milkshake IPA | 16oz 4pk

$18.00

5.7% ABV | Coconut - Pineapple - Love - Lactose | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans

Pumpkin Spice - Milkshake IPA | 4pk

Pumpkin Spice - Milkshake IPA | 4pk

$18.00Out of stock

5.7% ABV | Pumpkin - Spice - Lactose | 16oz 4pk Cans

Easy Livin' - White Ale | 4pk

Easy Livin' - White Ale | 4pk

$15.00

5.4% ABV | Grains of Paradise, Orange Peel, Coriander... Very drinkable | 16oz 4pk Cans

Midnight Pumpkin - Dark Pumpkin Ale | 4pk

Midnight Pumpkin - Dark Pumpkin Ale | 4pk

$17.00

5.9% ABV | Dark, pumpkin, spices and a touch of lactose | 16oz 4pk cans

Beach Hair - New England IPA | 4pk

Beach Hair - New England IPA | 4pk

$17.00

7.5% ABV | Get into the spirit of summer with this bright brew featuring a super soft mouthfeel fueled by tropical notes from the Citra, Mosaic and Galaxy hops | 16oz 4 pack cans

Good Life - Lager | 4pk

Good Life - Lager | 4pk

$14.00

4.9% ABV | Light, easy, refreshing...This lager is perfect for all your extra-circular activities | 16oz 4pk Cans

Welcome to Cape Cod - New England Double IPA | 4pk

Welcome to Cape Cod - New England Double IPA | 4pk

$19.00

8.2% ABV | Featuring Eldorado and Mosaic hops, medium body with bright aroma & notes of clementine | 16oz 4pk cans

2022 NauktoberFest Lager | 4pk

$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Contactless, curbside, craft-beer & more to-go! Locally brewed, fresh with options for everyone.

