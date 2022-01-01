Fathoms Bar and Grille
Located right next to the harbor, Fathoms Bar & Grille has become an integral part of New Bedford's diverse collection of eateries. Known for its rich culture and historical fishing industry, New Bedford sets the stage for Fathoms Bar & Grille to be the place where people can gather for great food and drinks in a relaxed waterfront environment. Our patrons take in the ambiance of our handsomely appointed bar lounge area, the intimacy of our dining area or the fresh sea breezes on our seasonal patio.
255 Popes Island
New Bedford MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
