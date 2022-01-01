Go
Toast

Fathoms Bar and Grille

Located right next to the harbor, Fathoms Bar & Grille has become an integral part of New Bedford's diverse collection of eateries. Known for its rich culture and historical fishing industry, New Bedford sets the stage for Fathoms Bar & Grille to be the place where people can gather for great food and drinks in a relaxed waterfront environment. Our patrons take in the ambiance of our handsomely appointed bar lounge area, the intimacy of our dining area or the fresh sea breezes on our seasonal patio.

255 Popes Island

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$12.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery.
Fried Scallop & Clam Plate$23.00
Fresh sea scallops, and whole belly clams, lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
Dusted with Cajun seasonings, finished with a roasted red pepper jam, served with your choice of 2 sides.
Honey Baked Scallops$26.00
Fresh from our own boats! Baked sea scallops, topped with honey bread crumbs, served with your choice of 2 sides.
Scallop & Scrod Casserole$18.00
Fresh sea scallops and native scrod, topped garlic butter and seasoned bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$18.00
Fresh Sea Scallops wrapped in bacon. Served with a maple brown sugar glaze.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.
Fried Calamari$12.00
Lightly breaded calamari, deep fried to golden, topped with banana peppers, served with marinara sauce.
Grilled Chicken Entree$16.00
House marinated grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 sides.
Baked Scrod$18.00
Fresh scrod topped with ritz cracker bread crumbs, served with your choice of two sides.
See full menu

Location

255 Popes Island

New Bedford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carmine's at Candleworks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tia Maria's European Cafe

No reviews yet

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday + Saturday nights with a wide variety of local favorites and Portuguese cuisine.
Come in as amigos, leave as familia.

Rose Alley Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Flats Seafood Company

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced seafood by the seashore!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston