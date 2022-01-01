New Bedford American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in New Bedford

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Tips$19.99
Bourbon glazed tips served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans
Nachos$9.99
House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Portuguese Stuffed Quahog$4.00
served individually
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$9.00
served with grain mustard fondue sauce
Vegan Burger$15.00
beyond meat burger patty, chipotle thousand island, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with fries
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Lb Boneless Tenders$13.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
Basket of French Fries$5.99
Basket of French fries.
1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders$18.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Farm Tavern

780 Purchase Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Bedford

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Scallops

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Clams

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
