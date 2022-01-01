New Bedford American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in New Bedford
More about Pub 6T5
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Steak Tips
|$19.99
Bourbon glazed tips served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans
|Nachos
|$9.99
House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Portuguese Stuffed Quahog
|$4.00
served individually
|Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
served with grain mustard fondue sauce
|Vegan Burger
|$15.00
beyond meat burger patty, chipotle thousand island, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with fries
More about Rose Alley Ale House
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rose Alley Ale House
94 Front Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|1 Lb Boneless Tenders
|$13.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
|Basket of French Fries
|$5.99
Basket of French fries.
|1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders
|$18.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.