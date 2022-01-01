Salmon in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve salmon
More about Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$16.00
More about Pub 6T5
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Salmon
|$21.99
Fresh salmon filet with your choice of teriyaki, blacked, jerk or straight up. Comes with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Salmon Paella
|$26.00
Grilled Salmon over a bed of saffron risotto with baby shrimp, mussels, and chourico
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Carmine's at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.99
Herb fingerling potatoes, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, spinach, remoulade butter.