Salmon in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve salmon

Dough Company Cafe & Eatery image

 

Dough Company Cafe & Eatery

127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Toast$16.00
More about Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$21.99
Fresh salmon filet with your choice of teriyaki, blacked, jerk or straight up. Comes with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
More about Pub 6T5
Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Paella$26.00
Grilled Salmon over a bed of saffron risotto with baby shrimp, mussels, and chourico
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Carmine's at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$26.99
Herb fingerling potatoes, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, spinach, remoulade butter.
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$24.00
Dusted with Cajun seasonings, finished with a roasted red pepper jam, served with your choice of 2 sides.
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Served with asparagus, and your choice of 1 side.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille

