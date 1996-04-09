Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Dough Company Café & Eatery | New Bedford, MA

127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55

New Bedford, MA 02744

Popular Items

Classic Egg Sandwich
Iced Latte
Hot Latte

SANDWICHES

Classic Egg Sandwich

Classic Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Classic Egg Sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat and bread. Egg cooked to order. Served with Cheddar Cheese.

BLAT

BLAT

$12.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Club

$14.00

DōCo. Patty Melt

$15.00
Green Giant Egg Sandwich (vegetarian)

Green Giant Egg Sandwich (vegetarian)

$8.50

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

$10.00

Portobello Sandwich (vegan)

$13.00
Pulled Pork Egg Sandwich

Pulled Pork Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Egg White

$8.00

SMALL PLATES + SHAREABLES

Cauliflower au Gratin

Cauliflower au Gratin

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00
Crispy Chickpeas

Crispy Chickpeas

$6.00
Mozambique Potatoes

Mozambique Potatoes

$5.00

BRUNCH PLATES

Veggie Frittata

$13.00

Pulled Pork Frittata

$15.00
Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Standard Plate

$11.00

Portuguese Omelette

$12.00

Farmer's Omelette

$11.00

Black Barley Mushroom Risotto

$17.00

Simple plate

$17.00

Plain Pancakes

$10.00
Lemon Blue Pancakes

Lemon Blue Pancakes

$11.00
Apple Crumb Pancakes

Apple Crumb Pancakes

$12.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Ma's Meatloaf

$20.00

TOASTS + BOWLS

Avocado Toast (vegetarian)

Avocado Toast (vegetarian)

$14.00
Beet Hummus Toast (vegan)

Beet Hummus Toast (vegan)

$14.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00
Cran Apple Salad

Cran Apple Salad

$14.00
Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$15.00
Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$9.00

Served with your choice of milk or yogurt. Toppings Available!

Local Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00 Out of stock
Overnight Oats - Berry Vanilla

Overnight Oats - Berry Vanilla

$7.00

Gluten Free + Vegan

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00
Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Caesar

$18.00

SIDES + A LA CARTE

Mozambique Potatoes

Mozambique Potatoes

$5.00

Toast & Butter

$3.00

English Muffin & Butter

$3.50 Out of stock

Biscuit & Butter

$3.50 Out of stock

1 Egg

$2.00

Breakfast Meat Side

$4.00

Protein Side

$7.00

Vegan Side

$5.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Cheese Side

$1.00

100% Maple Syrup Side

$2.00

Apples Side

$3.00

Honey Butter Side

$2.00

House Jam Side

$2.00

Peanut Butter Side

$2.00

Bananas Side

$3.00

Mixed Berries Side

$5.00

Sautéed Greens Side

$6.00

Smashed Avocado Side

$3.00

Sliced Tomato Side

$2.00

Sautéed Mushrooms Side

$3.00

House Potato Chips Side

$3.00

Herb Cream Cheese Side

$2.00

Whipped Ricotta Side

$2.00

Aioli Side

$1.00

Vegan Aioli Side

$1.00

Coffee + Tea

Local + Organic
Drip Brew

Drip Brew

$3.00+
Iced Coffee (Drip Brew Over Ice)

Iced Coffee (Drip Brew Over Ice)

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+
Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Apple Cider 12oz

$4.00

Classic Espresso Drinks

Classically Caffeinated

Double Shot

$2.00

Hot Americano

$4.00+

Hot Macchiato

$5.00

Hot Flat White

$5.00+

Hot Latte

$5.00+

Hot Cappuccino

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Macchiato

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00+

Barista Bar (Specialty Drinks)

Barista Crafted Refreshments

House Lemonade

$4.00+

Elderberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Maple Sea Salt Latte

$6.00+

Hot Mushroom Mocha

$6.00+

Hot Immunity Elixir

$4.00+

Hot Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.00+

Hot Honey Lemon Water

$3.00+

Espresso & Tonic

$5.00+

Iced Maple Sea Salt Latte

$6.00+

Iced Mushroom Mocha

$6.00+

Iced Immunity Elixir

$4.00+

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00+

Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.00+

Iced Honey Lemon Water

$3.00+

Irish Cream Coffee

$8.00Out of stock

Juice, Water, Soda

Locally Bottled

Acqua Panna (Still Water)

$2.50+

Apple Juice Bottle

$4.00

Fieldstone Kombucha Bottle

$14.00

Fieldstone Kombucha Can

$6.00

Hot Honey Lemon Water

$3.00+

Iced Honey Lemon Water

$3.00+

Juniper Lime Soda

$5.00

Milk

$4.00+

Orange Juice

$4.00

POM Juice

$4.00

San Pelligrino (Mineral Water)

$2.50+

Yacht Club Soda

$4.00

Smoothies

Fresh Fruit + Yogurt of Your Choice

Red Berry

$10.00

Green Veggie

$10.00

Bread & Buns

Take Home & Enjoy

Japanese Milk Loaf

$8.00

Classic Enriched White Loaf

Seeded Country Loaf

$9.00

Whole Wheat Boule with a Seeded Crust

Biscuit

$3.00

Layered Goodness

English Muffin

$3.00

Classically Delicious

Cranberry Walnut Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Day Old Milk Loaf

$6.00

Day Old Country Loaf

$7.00

Muffnuts + Pastry

Seasonally Inspired

Cinnamon Buns

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon

Apple Dulce Knots

$5.00

Muffnut

$4.00

A DoCo Original!

Mini Muffnut

$1.50Out of stock

Mini Versions of the Loveable Muffnut

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolatey Buttery Goodness

Almond Cloud Cookie

$3.50

Scone

$3.00

"Day Old" Muffnut

$2.00Out of stock

Sausage,Peppers, And CheeseRoll

$5.50Out of stock

Bundt Cake Slice

$6.00

Whole Banana Loaf

$40.00Out of stock

Day Old Scone

$1.50Out of stock

GF Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf

$5.00

Apple Cider Donut Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Muffnuts

$20.00Out of stock

Dozen Muffnuts

$40.00Out of stock

"Day Old" Loaf Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Day Old Pumpkin Knot

Out of stock

Granola & Oats

Healthy + Hearty

Granola by Weight

$9.00+

Gluten Free + Vegan. Made in House with lots of Dried Berries!

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$9.00

Served with your choice of milk or yogurt. Toppings Available!

Overnight Oats - Berry Vanilla

Overnight Oats - Berry Vanilla

$7.00

Gluten Free + Vegan

Desserts

Affogato

$9.00

Beer

Our Favorite Brews

Allagash White

$6.00

Downeast Winter Blend

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Nite Lite

$5.00

Ransack The Universe

$8.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager On Draft

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Wash Ashore Pom Tangerine Seltzer

$8.00

Cocktails

Cheers!

Irish Cream Coffee

$8.00Out of stock

Boozy Affogato

$11.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.00

Pomegranate Mimosa

$9.00

Roseade

$12.00

Pomegranate Fizz

$12.00

Pink Port Spritz

$10.00

Sangria by the Glass

$12.00

Mimosa by the Bottle

$28.00

Champagne Mimosa by the Bottle

$82.00

Carafe Of Sangria

$32.00

Wine by the GLASS

Share the Love

Casalforte Prosecco

$7.00

Brut Nature - Sidonio de Sousa, POR

$11.00

Brut Rosé - Sidonio de Sousa, POR

$11.00

Riesling - ,GER

$9.00

Sauvignon-Viogner - Little James Basket, FR

$8.00

Chardonnay - Chalk Hill, CA

$10.00

Pinot Noir - Four Graces, OR

$11.00

Red Blend - Red Phoenix

$8.00

Cabernet - Alexander Valley, CA

$12.00

Sauternes, FR

$10.00

Wine by the BOTTLE

Gosset Reserve Champagne, FR

$80.00

Sol Real Vinho Verde, POR

$25.00

Gaborit Muscadet, FR

$36.00

Torii Mor Pinot Gris, CA

$44.00

Uggiano Vermentino, IT

$30.00

Girard Madoux Gamay, FR

$36.00

Saint Nabor Cotes du Rhone, FR

$40.00

Chateau Chaigneau Bordeaux, FR

$52.00

Chateau Magence Graves Bordeaux, FR

$60.00

Muga Tempranillo, SP

$64.00

Mount Veeder Cabernet, CA

$70.00

Giacomo Vico Nebbiolo, IT

$52.00

Casalforte Prosecco, IT BTB

$28.00

Sidonio de Sousa Brut, POR BTB

$42.00

Sidonio de Sousa Brut Rose, POR BTB

$42.00

Saarstein Riesling, GER BTB

$36.00

Little James Sauvignon Viognier, FR BTB

$28.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay, CA BTB

$40.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir, OR BTB

$44.00

Red Phoenix Red Blend, CA BTB

$30.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet, CA BTB

$48.00

Other

Sauternes, FR

$10.00

Otto’s Vermouth

$7.00

Vermut Falset

$6.00

Alvear Fino Sherry

$6.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.00

Pacheca Pink Port

$7.00

Noval Black Reserve Port

$7.00

O’Mara’s Irish Cream

$6.00

Mains & Sides

Granny Smith & Thyme Brined Turkey

$75.00+

Carved breast meat. Brined in fresh cut green apples and massaged with herb butter.

Mushroom, Leek & Fennel Stuffing

$60.00+

House croutons, leeks, fennel, mushroom, celery, and onions.

DOCO Gravy

$12.00

Pan Dripped Turkey Gravy with sage, rosemary.

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$40.00+

Silky truffle butter mashed potatoes, confit garlic, garnished with fine herbs.

Maple Sea Salt Winter Squash

$40.00+

Roasted Winter Squash with Maple Syrup and Maldon Sea Salt.

Roasted Beet & Pepitas Salad

$32.00+

Spicy Arugula and greens mix topped with toasted pepitas, creamy goat cheese, fresh golden and red beets with a house made sherry vinaigrette.

Breads & Sweets

One Dozen Japanese Milk Bread Rolls

$15.00

Half Dozen Dulce de Leche Apple Knots

$20.00

One Dozen Dulce de Leche Apple Knots

$40.00

One Dozen Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$36.00

Vegan & Gluten Free Chocolate Hazelnut Bundt Cake

$48.00

Apple Cider Doughnut Loaf Cake

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Dough Company is a local-focused cafe and eatery bringing you elevated and seasonal cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Offering beer & wine alongside scratch-made breakfast, lunch, light dinner and grab & go options.

127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford, MA 02744

