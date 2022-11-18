The Baker
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
European inspired micro bakery and cafe in the heart of downtown New Bedford focusing on artisan pastry, bread, sandwiches & coffee.
562 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, MA 02740
