The Baker

562 Pleasant Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Linguica Cheese Roll*
Danish - Cheese

From the Griddle

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

build your own on the freshest bread around! a fresh egg griddled over medium with your choice of cheese, meat, & veggies!

No Egg Sandwich

No Egg Sandwich

$4.00

skip the egg, keep all the options!

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

choice of bagel, whipped cream cheese, smoked Atlantic salmon, pickled red onions, capers, fresh dill

Avo Toast (the original)

Avo Toast (the original)

$8.00

the original! garlic tickled sourdough toast, smashed avocado, salt pepper & chili flake, parmesan, arugula, pickled jalapenos, green cholula hot sauce

Everything But The Bagel Avo Toast

Everything But The Bagel Avo Toast

$8.00

garlic tickled sourdough toast, smashed avocado, cream cheese, fresh scallions, toasted everything spice, red cholula hot sauce

Deviled Egg Avo Toast

Deviled Egg Avo Toast

$9.00

garlic tickled sourdough toast, smashed avocado, chili flake, dijonaisse, cornichons, bacon, hard boiled egg, fines herbes, smoked paprika

Bagels & English Muffins

English Muffin*

English Muffin*

$2.25

enriched yeast dough baked in butter-lined english muffin tins. great for egg sandwiches or toasting with butter and jam! No preservatives, ever!

Asiago Bagel*

Asiago Bagel*

$2.50Out of stock

slow, long fermented bagel with shredded asiago.

Everything Bagel*

Everything Bagel*

$2.50Out of stock

slow, long fermented bagel with sesame seeds, garlic, onion & poppy.

Plain Bagel*

Plain Bagel*

$2.50Out of stock

slow, long fermented hand-shaped bagel.

Sweet Pastry

Baklava

Baklava

$3.75

Chocolate hazelnut baklava with orange cinnamon honey syrup.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.75Out of stock

pieces of croissants soaked in a cinnamon & brown sugar custard that is baked with mini chocolate chips and topped with sea salt and caramel. *may contain nuts*

Brioche Donut - Chocolate

Brioche Donut - Chocolate

$2.65

brioche style donut filled with chocolate ganache

Brioche Donut - Raspberry

Brioche Donut - Raspberry

$2.65

brioche style donut filled with raspberry jam

Specialty Donut-Salted Caramel Donut!

Specialty Donut-Salted Caramel Donut!

$4.25

brioche donut filled with salted caramel cream topped with semi sweet ganache, shortbread crumble and caramel drizzle

Brownie

$3.75

rich espresso based brownie with dulce de leche swirl!

Chocolate Canele

Chocolate Canele

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate custard baked with a crust of butter and beeswax with a chocolate caramel on top.

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$1.25

Coconut macaroons dipped in chocolate. sold individually

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.50

dark chocolate, sea salt

Cookie - Cookies n Cream Oreo

Cookie - Cookies n Cream Oreo

$2.50

chocolate chip base with oreo pieces mixed into it

Cookie - Ginger Molasses

Cookie - Ginger Molasses

$2.50

crunchy & chewy molasses based cookie with dried ginger and autumnal spices!

Cookie - Peanut Butter Heath

Cookie - Peanut Butter Heath

$2.50

peanut butter cookie, crushed heath bar, does contain almonds

Apple Cinnamon Roll

Apple Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

enriched yeast dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and granny smith apples; topped with a delicious maple cream cheese icing

Croissant - Almond Twice Baked

Croissant - Almond Twice Baked

$4.50

apricot jam, almond frangipane and sliced almonds inside and on top of a plain croissant - baked twice!

Croissant - Chocolate

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

house made croissant dough wrapped around 3 chocolate batons, baked and finished with a dark chocolate drizzle.

Croissant - Cruffin

Croissant - Cruffin

$3.75Out of stock

"Croissant Muffin" Signature house made croissant dough baked in a buttered and sugared muffin tin and rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Croissant - Ham & Swiss

Croissant - Ham & Swiss

$4.50Out of stock

Virginia Ham & swiss cheese wrapped up in our croissant dough with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning.

Danish - Apple Pie

Danish - Apple Pie

$4.25Out of stock

house made croissant dough filled with spiced apple filling and topped with oat crumble

Danish - Cheese

Danish - Cheese

$3.50

house made croissant dough, spiraled around rich cream cheese icing and glazed! A fan favorite!

Danish - Cranberry Orange Walnut

$4.50

orange frangipane, rum soaked cranberries, toasted walnuts, house-made croissant dough

Danish - Raspberry Cream Cheese

Danish - Raspberry Cream Cheese

$4.25Out of stock

house made croissant dough filled with cream cheese icing & raspberry jam

Galette - Apple Almond

Galette - Apple Almond

$3.75

flaky puff pastry, almond filling, sliced apples, cinnamon sugar, pearl sugar and almonds

Mini Tart - Pumpkin Pie

Mini Tart - Pumpkin Pie

$3.25

sweet shell, pumpkin pie filling, maple butter cream, pepitas

Caramel Pear & Walnut Quick Bread (by the slice!)

Caramel Pear & Walnut Quick Bread (by the slice!)

$2.75Out of stock

Spiced quick bread studded with fresh pears (cooked in caramel) and toasted walnuts with ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg! Try it with salted butter! SOLD BY THE SLICE.

Muffin - Blueberry

Muffin - Blueberry

$2.75

muffin loaded with blueberries, lemon zest and topped with sanding sugar

Scone - Pear Ginger

Scone - Pear Ginger

$3.75Out of stock

drop scone spiced with ginger and pear! A seasonal favorite amongst regulars!

Savory Pastry

Pretzel Linguica Cheese Roll

Pretzel Linguica Cheese Roll

$5.00Out of stock

locally made Amaral's Linguica and american cheese stuffed inside of a pretzel bun! available only on weekends!

Quiche - Spinach & Tomato

Quiche - Spinach & Tomato

$4.25Out of stock

individual quiche with all butter crust, rich egg custard with spinach and tomato

Quiche - Scallion Goat

Quiche - Scallion Goat

$4.25Out of stock

individual quiche with all butter crust, rich egg custards with scallions & goat cheese

Quiche - Bacon Chive

Quiche - Bacon Chive

$4.25Out of stock

individual quiche with all butter crust, rich egg custard with bacon and fresh chives

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

our signature all-butter croissant

Linguica Cheese Roll*

Linguica Cheese Roll*

$4.25

all-butter soft roll dough wrapped around local Amaral's linguica and American cheese; pinwheel style means linguica and cheese in every bite!

Cheddar Chive Biscuit*

$3.00Out of stock

buttermilk biscuit with fresh chives and shredded cheddar cheese - nice hint of garlic too!

Croissant - Ham & Swiss

Croissant - Ham & Swiss

$4.50Out of stock

Virginia Ham & swiss cheese wrapped up in our croissant dough with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning.

Bread

10 x 14 rustic focaccia x ciabatta with garlic oil, onions, cherry tomatoes and fresh rosemary. Perfect for dipping!
Baguette

Baguette

$4.25

Flour, water, sea salt, yeast

Epi - Baguette

Epi - Baguette

$4.25Out of stock

Flour, water, sea salt, yeast but cut to look like a wheat stalk

Sourdough Country Loaf

Sourdough Country Loaf

$7.75

true sourdough loaf made with sir ghalahad artisan flour, 10% whole wheat flour, water, sourdough culture (mama) and sea salt!

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$3.25Out of stock

traditional lye pretzel with salt, ask for honey mustard on side!

Sesame Potato Roll (ea)

$0.50Out of stock

Espresso Drinks

Hot Americano 12 oz

$3.00

Hot American 20 oz

$4.50

Hot Chai Latte 12 oz

$4.00

Hot Chai Latte 20 oz

$5.25

Espresso (double shot)

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait 20 oz

$4.75

Hot Latte 12 oz

$4.00

Hot Latte 20 oz

$5.25

Cappucino 12 oz

$5.25

Iced Americano 16 oz

$3.25

Iced Americano 24 oz

$4.75

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

$5.50

Iced Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Iced Latte 24 oz

$5.50

Coffee, Tea, Hot Choc & Apple Cider

Hot Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Coffee 20 oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$4.75

Valrhona Dark Hot Chocolate steamed with your choice of milk and optional whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate 20 oz

$5.25

Valrhona Dark Hot Chocolate steamed with your choice of milk and optional whipped cream.

Hot Tea 12 oz

$3.50

Hot Tea 20 oz

$3.75

London Fog 20oz

$4.25

Iced Coffee 16 oz

$3.25

Iced Coffee 24 oz

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.00

Honey Peach Mango Iced Tea 16 oz

$3.75

iced peach black tea, honey simple syrup, mango nectar

Honey Peach Mango Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50

iced peach black tea, honey simple syrup, mango nectar

Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea 16 oz

$3.25

unsweetened iced elderberry hibiscus tea

Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.00

unsweetened iced elderberry hibiscus tea

Hot "Chaider" - Apple Cider Chai 12 oz

$4.00

Hot "Chaider" - Apple Cider Chai 20 oz

$5.25

Hot Cider with Cinnamon 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Cider with Cinnamon 20 oz

$3.75

Iced Cider 16 oz

$3.25

Iced Cider 24 oz

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Nantucket Nectars - Big Cranberry

$3.00

Nantucket Nectars - Peach Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars- Pomegranate Pear

$3.00

Nantucket Nectars - Orchard Apple

$3.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Polar Seltzer - Grapefruit

$2.50

Polar Seltzer - Cranberry Clementine

$2.50

Polar Seltzer - Lime

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00

A&W Root Beer

$3.00

7-Up Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Stewarts Cream Soda

$1.00

Canada Dry - Ginger Ale

$3.00

Retail

Baker Soft Style Short Sleeve T-shirt

Baker Soft Style Short Sleeve T-shirt

$12.00+

Gildan Softstyle T-shirts - Black with Front Baker Logo and Back Baker Graphics

Baker 1/4 Zip PullOver Sweatshirt

Baker 1/4 Zip PullOver Sweatshirt

$36.00+

Champion 1/4 Zip Sweatshirts - Black with The Baker's logo above left chest and ARTISAN Pastry, Bread, Sandwiches & Coffee Graphic on the back.

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
European inspired micro bakery and cafe in the heart of downtown New Bedford focusing on artisan pastry, bread, sandwiches & coffee.

