Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fathoms Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

255 Popes Island

New Bedford, MA 02740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Mac & Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Crab Cakes

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with mozzarella cheese & basil, wrapped with bacon. Served with a horseradish Dijon sauce

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

Fresh Sea Scallops wrapped in bacon. Served with a maple brown sugar glaze.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Clams Casino

$14.00

Spicy! Fresh littlenecks topped with our house made casino stuffing. *Contains bacon

Crab And Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Crabmeat, artichokes, Parmesan cheese, sour cream, garlic, served with toasted crostinis for dipping.

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded calamari, deep fried to golden, topped with banana peppers, served with marinara sauce.

Pan Seared Littlenecks

$16.00

Littlenecks, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, chourico, diced tomatoes, pan seared in a white wine broth, served with toast points.

Potato Skins

$11.00

5 shelled potatoes stuffed with cheese & bacon, finished with scallions, served with sour cream. *No substitutes

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Wakame seaweed tossed with sesame seeds, and sesame oil.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Fresh Yellowfin tuna pan seared to rare, served with soy sauce, and a wasabi dipping sauce.

Spicy Stuffed Quahog

$4.00

.99 Wings

$0.99

Raw Bar

1 Dozen Littlenecks

$36.00

1 Dozen Oysters

$48.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$4.25Out of stock

Littlenecks on the Half Shell (6)

$18.00

Oysters on the Half Shell (6)

$24.00

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Wakame seaweed tossed with sesame seeds and sesame oil.

Fryer

Fresh scrod and sea scallops, lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.

Fried Clams

$30.00

Native whole belly clams, lightly breaded, and deep fried to golden. Served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.

Fried Scallops

$24.00

Fresh sea scallops from our very own fleet of boats. Lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.

Fried Scallop & Clam Plate

$28.00

Fresh sea scallops, and whole belly clams, lightly breaded, deep fried to golden, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce.

Fried Combo

$18.00

Fresh scrod and sea scallops lightly breaded, deep fried to golden and served with french fries, tartar sauce, and cole slaw.

Cod Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh fried cod served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce, serve with a side of french fries.

Seafood

Baked Scallops

$22.00

Fresh sea scallops from our own boats! Baked and topped with ritz cracker bread crumbs, served with your choice of two sides.

Baked Scrod

$18.00

Fresh scrod topped with ritz cracker bread crumbs, served with your choice of two sides.

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

Dusted with Cajun seasonings, finished with a roasted red pepper jam, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Blackened Swordfish

$27.00

Dusted with Cajun seasonings, finished with a roasted red pepper jam, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Blackened Tuna

$27.00

Dusted with Cajun seasonings, pan seared rare (recommended), served with asparagus and your choice of 1 side.

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Swordfish

$27.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Haddock Mozambique

$22.00

Fresh scrod, linguica, onions, simmered in a spicy Portuguese sauce, served over rice & finished with sliced scallions.

Honey Baked Scallops

$26.00

Fresh from our own boats! Baked sea scallops, topped with honey bread crumbs, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$29.00

Fresh lobster meat, garlic, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, oven baked & topped with a buttery panko crust, finished with parmesan cheese & scallions

Scallop & Scrod Casserole

$18.00

Fresh sea scallops and native scrod, topped garlic butter and seasoned bread crumbs. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Scallop Pesto Pasta

$27.00

Fresh scallops seasoned and pan seared, tossed with penne pasta, roasted red peppers, spinach, garlic and tomatoes in a creamy parmesan pesto sauce, finished with shaved parmesan cheese.

Scallops Surf & Turf

$38.00

Your choice of baked or fried scallops, served with a half-pound of slow roasted prime rib, or steak tips. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Sesame Ahi Tuna Entree

$27.00

Yellowfin tuna, pan seared rare (recommended) encrusted with sesame seeds, served with your choice of 2 sides. Served with soy sauce, and wasabi mayo for dipping.

Shrimp Mozambique

$21.00

Shrimp, linguica, onions, simmered in a spicy Portuguese sauce, served over rice & finished with sliced scallions.

Shrimp Surf & Turf

$38.00

Three baked stuffed shrimp, served with a half-pound of slow roasted prime rib, or steak tips. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a blend of crabmeat, bread crumbs, onions, peppers, celery, served with drawn butter, and your choice of 2 sides.

Tips & Shrimp

$30.00

Marinated steak tips grilled to your liking, paired with three jumbo marinated shrimp, served with rice pilaf and french fries.

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Entree

$18.00

House marinated grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Mozambique

$18.00

Chicken sauteed with linguica & onions, simmered in a spicy Portuguese sauce, served over rice.

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$18.00

Grilled marinated chicken, broccoli and minced garlic lightly simmered in oil, tossed with penne and finished with shaved parmesan cheese.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken topped with pesto, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese on a brioche roll, served with a side of french fries.

Chicken Gorgonzola

$24.00

Chicken breast seasoned and pan seared with button mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and garlic cloves, deglazed with a marsala wine sauce, served over linguine, finished with gorgonzola cheese.

Burgers/Sandwiches

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.00

8oz Angus beef patty on a brioche bun, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon, served with french fries.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken topped with pesto, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese on a brioche roll, served with a side of french fries.

Chipotle Burger

$16.00

8oz. Angus patty on a brioche bun, American cheese, bacon, fried onions, chipotle sauce, served with french fries.

Double Lobster Roll

$45.00

TWO lobster rolls served with a side of french fries and cole slaw.

Grilled Burger

$11.00

8 oz. angus beef patty on a brioche bun, cooked to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and french fries.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$28.00

House made lobster salad pressed between buttered sourdough, swiss cheese, and bacon.

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Lobster salad, served over lettuce in a toasted brioche roll. Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

8oz Angus beef patty on a brioche bun, mushrooms, swiss cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, served with french fries.

Cod Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh fried cod served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce, serve with a side of french fries.

Pizza

12" Pub Style Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

House made buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, served with bleu cheese dressing.

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and olive oil.

Meat Lovers

$15.00

Linguica, ham, bacon, pepperoni and sausage.

Scallop Casino Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, scallops, onions, peppers, bacon, garlic, mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$17.00

Garlic sauce base, chopped shrimp, minced garlic and diced tomatoes, finished with sliced scallions.

Beef

Grilled Marinated Steak Tips

$26.00

House marinated steak tips grilled to your liking, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Prime Rib 12oz

$30.00

Slow roasted prime rib cooked to your liking, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Prime Rib 14oz

$34.00

Slow roasted prime rib cooked to your liking, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Prime Rib 16oz

$36.00

Slow roasted prime rib cooked to your liking, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Prime Rib 8oz

$26.00

Slow roasted prime rib cooked to your liking, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Kid's Menu

Kids Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Steak Tips

$15.00

Desserts

Molten Cake

$7.00

Molten chocolate cake, enrobed in chocolate and filled with a dark chocolate truffle. Served with ice cream. *Please note: this dessert is warmed upon ordering. Please let us know if you'd like us to heat it, or if you'd like to do so at home!

Chocolate Thunder

$7.00

Five layers of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiched with the silkiest smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant dark chocolate ganache.

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.

Crème Brulée Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla cheesecake topped with a hand fired caramel & sugar topping.

Oreo Cookie Pie

$7.00

White & milk chocolate cream, studded with Oreo chunks and showered with dark chocolate drizzle.

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located right next to the harbor, Fathoms Bar & Grille has become an integral part of New Bedford's diverse collection of eateries. Known for its rich culture and historical fishing industry, New Bedford sets the stage for Fathoms Bar & Grille to be the place where people can gather for great food and drinks in a relaxed waterfront environment. Our patrons take in the ambiance of our handsomely appointed bar lounge area, the intimacy of our dining area or the fresh sea breezes on our seasonal patio.

Website

Location

255 Popes Island, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

Gallery
Fathoms Bar and Grille image
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carmines at Candleworks
orange starNo Reviews
72 North Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Rose Alley Ale House
orange star4.4 • 2,184
94 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Union Flats Seafood Company - 37 Union St
orange starNo Reviews
37 Union St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Bedford

Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Rose Alley Ale House
orange star4.4 • 2,184
94 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,013
218 COGGESHALL STREET New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Bedford
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston