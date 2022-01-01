Chicken sandwiches in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Pub 6T5
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
spicy! Fried marinated chicken tossed in a hot nashville sauce with mayo and bread and butter pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
marinated grilled chicken, pesto mayo, bacon, swiss and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato