Chicken sandwiches in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Pub 6T5
Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
spicy! Fried marinated chicken tossed in a hot nashville sauce with mayo and bread and butter pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
marinated grilled chicken, pesto mayo, bacon, swiss and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company

