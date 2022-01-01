Go
Barrett's Waterfront

Restaurant & Lounge in the Commonwealth Mill facing the taunton river. A beautiful atmosphere for a nice night out.

1082 Davol Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$13.00
barrett’s signature crispy chicken tenders,
carrot & celery ranch slaw, choice of sauce:
buffalo , gold fever, garlic parmesan, bbq,
brown sugar cajun dry rub, asian sweet chili
Buffalo Chicken Nacho$17.00
house fried tortilla chips, buffalo chicken dip, monterey jack cheese, queso cheese sauce,
shredded lettuce, diced celery, diced tomatoes,
bleu cheese crumbles, poblano-ranch drizzle
Classic Burger$13.00
Custom-made fresh blend of brisket, short rib & angus choice beef
Mozambique Bowl$19.00
sauteed chicken, signature mozambique sauce, onions, seasoned rice, french fries, banana peppers
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Short Rib Poutine$15.00
french fries, braised short rib, poutine gravy, cheddar cheese curds, scallions
French Fries$4.00
1082 Eggrolls$15.00
shaved steak, ground linguica, spicy peppers, american cheese, portuguese gravy on the side
Waterfront Mac N' Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta, signature house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Four soft baked pretzel sticks, beer cheese sauce, sriracha-honey mustard dipping sauce
Location

1082 Davol Street

Fall River MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
