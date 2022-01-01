Rodger's Family Restaurant
626 Reviews
$$
1229 Wilbur Ave
Somerset, MA 02725
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups
Salads
Cowboy Cobb Salad
Chopped greens, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, sliced egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and fresh avocado served with your choice of dressing
Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, cranberries, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, shaved red onion & pepitas topped with panko crusted honey mustard chicken
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives and house greek dressing
Large Garden Salad
Fresh garden salad, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese, with caesar dressing on the side
Side Garden Salad
Fresh garden salad, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese, with caesar dressing on the side
Appetizers
Chowda Fries
Crispy fries loaded with bacon crumbles and cheddar cheese then topped with our housemade creamy clam chowder
Portuguese Poutine
Fries, cheddar cheese, and sliced Portuguese steak topped with our house Portuguese sauce, portuguese red pepper and egg
Fried Calamari Diablo
Tossed with roasted red peppers and hot banana peppers in garlic wine butter sauce
Stuffed Quahog
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Sliced thin and lightly battered, served with a cajun dipping sauce
3 Clam Cakes
6 Clam Cakes
12 Clam Cakes
6 House Fritters
Clam cakes stuffed with chourico
12 House Fritters
Clam cakes stuffed with chourico
Chicken Fingers
Hand battered deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings
Deep-fried crispy chicken jumbo wings. Plain, Dry Rub, Buffalo, BBQ, Buff-a-que, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki ,or Garlic Parmesan
Sandwiches
Classic Philly
Shaved sirloin steak, peppers, onions & American cheese on a sub roll
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye
Deluxe Tuna Melt
Tuna, crisp bacon, tomatoes, and melted cheese on grilled rye
Fish Reuben
Dry battered fish on grilled rye with cheese coleslaw & tartar
Fish Tacos
Three tacos with fried fish, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & fresh pico de gallo, served with jerk spiced fries
French Onion Dip
Warm roast beef, sautéed onions & Swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll with housemade au jus
Fried Portuguese Chicken Sandwich
Marinated fried chicken breast in our portuguese sauce topped spicy portuguese red pepper, fried egg & onion straws served with a side of portuguese sauce
Turkey Avocado BLT
Oven-roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll with parmesan thyme tater tots
Giving Thanks Melt
Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, provolone cheese mix, bacon, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin aioli on grilled country white bread
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, black olives & feta cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze inside a warm tortilla wrap
Hot Open Chourico & Chip Melt
A toasted sub roll stuffed with sliced chourico, fries, hot peppers & cheddar cheese, served with fries
Loaded Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Grilled sour dough layered with buffalo fried chicken, bacon, tots & loaded with cheese
Craft Burgers
Bourbon BBQ Bacon Chedda Cheeseburger
(No Modifiers Allowed Please ) 8oz. certified angus burger, chedda cheese, bourbon bbq sauce, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, fried jalapeno & onion straws served with fries. (Any modifiers please go to BYO Burger!!)
French Onion Burger
8oz certified angus burger topped with swiss cheese, sauteed onions and fried onion strings on a toasted ciabatta roll with a side of au jus
Build Your Own Burger
8oz certified angus burger on a grilled bun, with your choice of toppings
Roger's Favorites
Portuguese Steak Plate
A classic Portuguese dish! Tender steak served with fries, rice, portuguese red peppers, olives & a fried egg, topped with our housemade Portuguese sauce
Portuguese Chicken Plate
Pan seared chicken served with fries, rice, portuguese red pepper, olives & a fried egg, topped with our housemade Portuguese sauce
Portuguese Combo
Best of both! Portuguese Steak & Shrimp Mozambique
Chicken Tenders Mozambique
Deep fried chicken tenders in our zesty housemade mozambique sauce with fries, rice, portuguese red pepper and olives
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Deep fried buffalo chicken, bacon crumbles and cavatappi pasta tossed in our 5 cheese sauce, topped with house crumbs
Baked Linguini & Chicken Parmesan
Linguine in pink vodka sauce covered in mozzarella then baked topped with panko parmesan crusted chicken and more cheese
Marinated BBQ Bourbon Steak Tips
Marinated bourbon bbq steak tips grilled to perfection w/ choice of potato & veg
Oven Roasted Turkey Dinner
Tender oven roasted turkey breast with house made stuffing, mash, veg, cranberry sauce & gravy
Chicken Pot Pie
All white meat, diced potatoes, carrots, & bacon crumbles in a rich chicken gravy topped with a puff pastry crust
Guinness Braised Short Rib
Slow roasted short rib in Guinness beer served with mashed potatoes, gravy & roasted vegetables
Chicken Fingers Platter
Hand battered deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, and one side
Chicken Wings Platter
Eight deep fried bone-in chicken wings served with your choice of sauce, and one side
Chow Mein (Gravy Served On Side)
Chow Mein Plate
Our housemade gravy served over crisp Oriental Chow Mein Company noodles
Chow Mein Sandwich
Our housemade gravy served over crisp Oriental Chow Mein Company noodles and a hamburger bun
Chow Mein & Chicken Fingers Combo
Deep fried chicken tenders served with chow mein & fries
Chow Mein & Chicken Wings Combo
Deep fried crispy wings served with chow mein & fries
Chow Mein, TRADITIONAL BATTER Fish & Chips Combo
A large bowl of beef chow mein with fries & a small order of fish with crispy batter
Chow Mein, DRY BATTER Fish & Chip Combo
A large bowl of beef chow mein with fries & a small order of fish with dry batter
Chow Mein & Shrimp Combo
Our chow mein, fries and fried shrimp, with your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce
Chow Mein & Fried Scallop Combo
Fresh fried sea scallops served with fries & chow mein
Chow Mein & Teriyaki Steak Tips Combo
Our housemade chow mein, fries and teriayki steak tips
Fresh Seafood
Little Neck Pasta
Fresh little necks, chopped clams, sautéed in a rich clam stock with herbs, spices roasted garlic & olive oil served over linguine pasta with garlic bread
Seafood Stew
Little necks, scrod, scallops & shrimp in a tomato saffron broth served over rice
Small DRY BATTER Fish & Chips
Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
Small TRADITIONAL BATTER Fish & Chips
Fresh cod in a traditional english batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar
Large DRY BATTER Fish & Chips
Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar
Large TRADITIONAL BATTER Fish & Chips
Fresh cod in a traditional english batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar
Fish & Chips Mozambique
Large dry battered fried cod served with fries & rice, topped with Mozambique sauce, Portuguese red pepper & olives
Shrimp Mozambique
Sauteed extra large shrimp in housemade Mozambique sauce with fries, rice, portuguese red pepper & olives
Fried Shrimp Plate
Extra large shrimp fried to perfection, served with fries, coleslaw and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
Fried Scallop Dinner
Fresh fried sea scallops, with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
Baked Scallop Dinner
Topped with housemade bread crumbs and served with your choice of two sides
Baked Seafood Mozambique
Scallops, shrimp, scrod, Portuguese red pepper & olives in our house made Mozambique sauce with house crumbs with rice & fries
Fried Seafood Mozambique
Scallops, shrimp, scrod, Portuguese red pepper & olives in our housemade Mozambique sauce
Panko Crusted Scrod
Pan seared scrod drizzled with lemon aioli, served with potato & vegetable
Baked Scrod Mozambique
Fresh cod, portuguese red pepper & olives in our Mozambique sauce, topped with housemade bread crumbs. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable.
Baked Scrod Dinner
Served with potato and veg
Sides
Side House Chips
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tots
Side Parmesan Thyme Tots
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Rice
Side Vegetable of Day
Side Spinach
Side Coleslaw
Side Chow Mein
Side Garlic Bread
Side Mozambique Sauce
Side Portuguese Sauce
Side Chow Noodles
Side Fish Traditional
Side Fish Dry
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Scratch kitchen something for everyone! We are now open for in house dining come join us
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset, MA 02725