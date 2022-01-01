Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Rodger's Family Restaurant

626 Reviews

$$

1229 Wilbur Ave

Somerset, MA 02725

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Chicken Fingers Platter
Chow Mein Plate

Soups

Cup Kale Soup

$3.50

Bowl Kale Soup

$5.00

Cup of Creamy Chowder

$4.00

Bowl of Creamy Chowder

$6.00

Crock of French Onion Soup

$6.00

Salads

Cowboy Cobb Salad

Cowboy Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chopped greens, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, sliced egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and fresh avocado served with your choice of dressing

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cranberries, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, shaved red onion & pepitas topped with panko crusted honey mustard chicken

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives and house greek dressing

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh garden salad, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese, with caesar dressing on the side

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Fresh garden salad, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons and fresh parmesan cheese, with caesar dressing on the side

Appetizers

Chowda Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries loaded with bacon crumbles and cheddar cheese then topped with our housemade creamy clam chowder

Portuguese Poutine

Portuguese Poutine

$12.00

Fries, cheddar cheese, and sliced Portuguese steak topped with our house Portuguese sauce, portuguese red pepper and egg

Fried Calamari Diablo

$11.00

Tossed with roasted red peppers and hot banana peppers in garlic wine butter sauce

Stuffed Quahog

Stuffed Quahog

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Sliced thin and lightly battered, served with a cajun dipping sauce

3 Clam Cakes

$2.50

6 Clam Cakes

$4.00

12 Clam Cakes

$8.00

6 House Fritters

$5.00

Clam cakes stuffed with chourico

12 House Fritters

$10.00

Clam cakes stuffed with chourico

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Hand battered deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Deep-fried crispy chicken jumbo wings. Plain, Dry Rub, Buffalo, BBQ, Buff-a-que, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki ,or Garlic Parmesan

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with housemade potato chips or french fries.

Classic Philly

$13.00

Shaved sirloin steak, peppers, onions & American cheese on a sub roll

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye

Deluxe Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna, crisp bacon, tomatoes, and melted cheese on grilled rye

Fish Reuben

$13.00

Dry battered fish on grilled rye with cheese coleslaw & tartar

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Three tacos with fried fish, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & fresh pico de gallo, served with jerk spiced fries

French Onion Dip

$13.00

Warm roast beef, sautéed onions & Swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll with housemade au jus

Fried Portuguese Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated fried chicken breast in our portuguese sauce topped spicy portuguese red pepper, fried egg & onion straws served with a side of portuguese sauce

Turkey Avocado BLT

$13.00

Oven-roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll with parmesan thyme tater tots

Giving Thanks Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, provolone cheese mix, bacon, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin aioli on grilled country white bread

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, black olives & feta cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze inside a warm tortilla wrap

Hot Open Chourico & Chip Melt

$13.00

A toasted sub roll stuffed with sliced chourico, fries, hot peppers & cheddar cheese, served with fries

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Grilled sour dough layered with buffalo fried chicken, bacon, tots & loaded with cheese

Craft Burgers

All burgers are served with housemade potato chips or french fries.
Bourbon BBQ Bacon Chedda Cheeseburger

Bourbon BBQ Bacon Chedda Cheeseburger

$14.00

(No Modifiers Allowed Please ) 8oz. certified angus burger, chedda cheese, bourbon bbq sauce, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, fried jalapeno & onion straws served with fries. (Any modifiers please go to BYO Burger!!)

French Onion Burger

$13.00

8oz certified angus burger topped with swiss cheese, sauteed onions and fried onion strings on a toasted ciabatta roll with a side of au jus

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

8oz certified angus burger on a grilled bun, with your choice of toppings

Roger's Favorites

Portuguese Steak Plate

Portuguese Steak Plate

$18.00

A classic Portuguese dish! Tender steak served with fries, rice, portuguese red peppers, olives & a fried egg, topped with our housemade Portuguese sauce

Portuguese Chicken Plate

Portuguese Chicken Plate

$15.00

Pan seared chicken served with fries, rice, portuguese red pepper, olives & a fried egg, topped with our housemade Portuguese sauce

Portuguese Combo

$18.00

Best of both! Portuguese Steak & Shrimp Mozambique

Chicken Tenders Mozambique

Chicken Tenders Mozambique

$15.00

Deep fried chicken tenders in our zesty housemade mozambique sauce with fries, rice, portuguese red pepper and olives

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Deep fried buffalo chicken, bacon crumbles and cavatappi pasta tossed in our 5 cheese sauce, topped with house crumbs

Baked Linguini & Chicken Parmesan

Baked Linguini & Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Linguine in pink vodka sauce covered in mozzarella then baked topped with panko parmesan crusted chicken and more cheese

Marinated BBQ Bourbon Steak Tips

$18.00

Marinated bourbon bbq steak tips grilled to perfection w/ choice of potato & veg

Oven Roasted Turkey Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Tender oven roasted turkey breast with house made stuffing, mash, veg, cranberry sauce & gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00Out of stock

All white meat, diced potatoes, carrots, & bacon crumbles in a rich chicken gravy topped with a puff pastry crust

Guinness Braised Short Rib

$17.00

Slow roasted short rib in Guinness beer served with mashed potatoes, gravy & roasted vegetables

Chicken Fingers Platter

$12.00

Hand battered deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, and one side

Chicken Wings Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Eight deep fried bone-in chicken wings served with your choice of sauce, and one side

Chow Mein (Gravy Served On Side)

Our twist on a local favorite! Chow Mein gravy for take-out orders is always packaged separately.
Chow Mein Plate

Chow Mein Plate

$7.00

Our housemade gravy served over crisp Oriental Chow Mein Company noodles

Chow Mein Sandwich

$7.00

Our housemade gravy served over crisp Oriental Chow Mein Company noodles and a hamburger bun

Chow Mein & Chicken Fingers Combo

$14.00

Deep fried chicken tenders served with chow mein & fries

Chow Mein & Chicken Wings Combo

$14.00Out of stock

Deep fried crispy wings served with chow mein & fries

Chow Mein, TRADITIONAL BATTER Fish & Chips Combo

$15.00

A large bowl of beef chow mein with fries & a small order of fish with crispy batter

Chow Mein, DRY BATTER Fish & Chip Combo

$15.00

A large bowl of beef chow mein with fries & a small order of fish with dry batter

Chow Mein & Shrimp Combo

$16.00

Our chow mein, fries and fried shrimp, with your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce

Chow Mein & Fried Scallop Combo

$18.00

Fresh fried sea scallops served with fries & chow mein

Chow Mein & Teriyaki Steak Tips Combo

$18.00

Our housemade chow mein, fries and teriayki steak tips

Fresh Seafood

Little Neck Pasta

$15.00

Fresh little necks, chopped clams, sautéed in a rich clam stock with herbs, spices roasted garlic & olive oil served over linguine pasta with garlic bread

Seafood Stew

$18.00

Little necks, scrod, scallops & shrimp in a tomato saffron broth served over rice

Small DRY BATTER Fish & Chips

$11.00

Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Small TRADITIONAL BATTER Fish & Chips

$11.00

Fresh cod in a traditional english batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar

Large DRY BATTER Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar

Large TRADITIONAL BATTER Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fresh cod in a traditional english batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar

Fish & Chips Mozambique

$16.00

Large dry battered fried cod served with fries & rice, topped with Mozambique sauce, Portuguese red pepper & olives

Shrimp Mozambique

$16.00

Sauteed extra large shrimp in housemade Mozambique sauce with fries, rice, portuguese red pepper & olives

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Extra large shrimp fried to perfection, served with fries, coleslaw and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

Fried Scallop Dinner

$19.00

Fresh fried sea scallops, with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Baked Scallop Dinner

$19.00

Topped with housemade bread crumbs and served with your choice of two sides

Baked Seafood Mozambique

$21.00

Scallops, shrimp, scrod, Portuguese red pepper & olives in our house made Mozambique sauce with house crumbs with rice & fries

Fried Seafood Mozambique

$21.00

Scallops, shrimp, scrod, Portuguese red pepper & olives in our housemade Mozambique sauce

Panko Crusted Scrod

$16.00

Pan seared scrod drizzled with lemon aioli, served with potato & vegetable

Baked Scrod Mozambique

$16.00

Fresh cod, portuguese red pepper & olives in our Mozambique sauce, topped with housemade bread crumbs. Served with your choice of potato and vegetable.

Baked Scrod Dinner

$16.00

Served with potato and veg

Sides

Side House Chips

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Parmesan Thyme Tots

$4.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Vegetable of Day

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Chow Mein

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Mozambique Sauce

$3.00

Side Portuguese Sauce

$3.00

Side Chow Noodles

$2.00

Side Fish Traditional

$9.00

Side Fish Dry

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Beef Chow Mein

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

Desserts

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Scratch kitchen something for everyone! We are now open for in house dining come join us

Website

Location

1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset, MA 02725

Directions

Gallery
Roger's Family Restaurant image
Roger's Family Restaurant image

