Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue
Somerset, MA 02725
Popular Items
Appetizer
1/2 Nachos
Tortilla chips with melted cheese and house made chili, topped with tomatoes, olives, jalapenos, and onion, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Appetizer Sampler
Mozzarella sticks, potato skins, and chicken tenders, choice of two sauces served with marinara, sour cream, ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips, celery, and carrot sticks.
Cheese Quesadilla
Sauteed onions, peppers, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chips & Salsa
Chourico Quesadilla
Fried Calamari
Calamari fried and tossed with banana and hot cherry peppers in a garlic white wine sauce.
Fried Pickles
Battered pickle chips served with a side of ranch dressing.
L Tender
L Wing
Mac and Cheese Balls
Cheddar and Smoked Gouda cheese with bacon fried crispy and served with a creamy marinara sauce.
Mozambique Loaded Fries
Fries tossed in our house made Mozambique sauce with ground chourico, Portuguese peppers, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and an over easy egg.
Mozzarella Sticks
Platter Boneless Tender (4lb)
Portuguese Fries
French Fries tossed in our house made Portuguese steak sauce with ground chourico and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and diced Portuguese peppers.
Potato Skins
Pretzel Sticks
Golden brown pretzel sticks served with a side of beer cheese sauce and mustard
S Tender
S Wing
Shaved Steak Quesadilla
Stuffies
Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and bacon topped with boneless buffalo tenders.
Caprese Salad
Cobb Salad
Mixed lettuce with a hard boiled egg, bacon, sliced red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.
Greek Salad
L Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, Parmesan cheese and our creamy Caesar dressing.
L House Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and banana peppers.
S Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, Parmesan cheese and our creamy Caesar dressing.
S House Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and banana peppers.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, carrots, corn, black beans, diced red onions, avocado, Cajun chicken breast, jalapeno ranch dressing, and tortilla chips.
Sandwich
BBQ Bacon Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork smothered with BBQ sauce.
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Boneless buffalo chicken tenders with cheddar cheese.
Cacoila
Pork braised in wine and Portuguese spices, served on a Portuguese roll.
Caprese Sandwich
French bread topped with sliced tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, basil, and drizzle with balsamic glaze.
Cheeseburger
American and Swiss cheese
Cheeseburger Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white, wheat, or rye.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, and spicy ranch.
Classic Club
Double Decker Club with Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato Bacon and Cranberry Mayonnaise Served on White, Wheat or Marble Rye
Greek Wrap
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Hamburger
Mozambique Burrito
Marinated chicken, rice, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, Portuguese pepper in a tortilla wrap.
Pastrami Rueben
Lean pastrami served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.
Patty Melt
Grilled rye bread topped with Thousand Island, sauteed onions, and Swiss cheese.
Portuguese Burger
Over easy egg, roasted Portuguese pepper and Portuguese steak sauce on a Portuguese roll.
Steak and Cheese
Shaved steak, sauteed onion, pepper with provolone cheese.
Turkey Avocado BLT
Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on choice of white or wheat wrap.
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken and bacon tossed with BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
BLT Pizza
Hand stretched dough topped with diced bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, and mayo.
Buff Chicken Pizza
Chicken and red onion tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, served with blue cheese dressing.
Cheese Pizza
Chourico Pizza
Greek Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Hand stretched pizza dough topped with olive oil, garlic, diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, pizza cheese blend, topped with balsamic glaze and basil.
Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, chourico, sausage, and ham topped with mozzarella cheese.
Mozambique Pizza
Chicken and banana peppers tossed in Mozambique sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Veggie Lover Pizza
Caramelized onion, black olive, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Entrees
Asian Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken tenders, sautéed onions, peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed with Jillian’s own Asian chili sauce served over rice.
Baked Scrod
Scrod baked with a buttery Ritz cracker crumb topping and splash of white wine.
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
Our house made pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce tossed in a cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and baked with a buttery Ritz cracker crumb.
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Diced chicken and broccoli tossed in a buffalo mac & cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta baked with buttery Ritz cracker crumbs.
Chicken Mozambique
Lightly seared chicken breasts tossed in our house made Mozambique sauce served with rice and fries
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken deep fried in a golden panko crust and finished in the oven topped with provolone cheese and served with cavatappi.
Eggplant Parmesan
Golden brown eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese and served with choice of pasta.
Fish and Chip
Scrod lightly breaded and fried until crispy served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Jillian's Steak
New York sirloin grilled to perfection and topped with sauteed onions, peppers and garlic butter.
Meatloaf
Chef's house made meatloaf
Platter Chicken Mozambique (3lb)
Portuguese Steak
New York sirloin covered with house made Portuguese steak sauce and Portuguese red pepper topped with a fried egg. Served with two sides, recommended with rice and fries
Shrimp Mozambique
Lightly seared shrimp tossed in our house made Mozambique sauce served with rice and fries.
Steak Tips
Marinated tenderloin tips covered with onions and peppers
Surf and Turf Mozambique
Sauteed chicken breast and shrimp in our house made Mozambique sauce served over rice and fries with Portuguese peppers.
Sides
Dessert
Kids
Specials
Chili Dip
Coconut Shrimp
Eggplant Parmesan
Golden brown eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese and served with choice of pasta.
Grilled Chicken Combo
Grilled chicken breast and chicken sausage topped with BBQ sauce and served with two sides.
Hawaiian Pizza
Milk & Cookie Chocolate Chip
Pineapple Shrimp Pasta
Sauteed Shrimp, onions, broccoli, grilled pineapple, peas, peppers tossed in a sweet teriyaki sauce topped chow mein noddles
Prime Rib
Seasoned 10 ounce prime rib served with two sides.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
