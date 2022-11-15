Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Jillian's - Somerset

review star

No reviews yet

1876 Wilbur Avenue

Somerset, MA 02725

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

L Tender
Minestrone
S Tender

Appetizer

1/2 Nachos

$6.00

Tortilla chips with melted cheese and house made chili, topped with tomatoes, olives, jalapenos, and onion, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Appetizer Sampler

$15.95

Mozzarella sticks, potato skins, and chicken tenders, choice of two sauces served with marinara, sour cream, ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.25

Served with tortilla chips, celery, and carrot sticks.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Sauteed onions, peppers, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Chourico Quesadilla

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Calamari fried and tossed with banana and hot cherry peppers in a garlic white wine sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Battered pickle chips served with a side of ranch dressing.

L Tender

$14.95

L Wing

$14.95

Mac and Cheese Balls

$9.95

Cheddar and Smoked Gouda cheese with bacon fried crispy and served with a creamy marinara sauce.

Mozambique Loaded Fries

$10.95

Fries tossed in our house made Mozambique sauce with ground chourico, Portuguese peppers, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and an over easy egg.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Platter Boneless Tender (4lb)

$44.95

Portuguese Fries

$9.95

French Fries tossed in our house made Portuguese steak sauce with ground chourico and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and diced Portuguese peppers.

Potato Skins

$7.95

Pretzel Sticks

$8.95

Golden brown pretzel sticks served with a side of beer cheese sauce and mustard

S Tender

$9.95

S Wing

$9.95

Shaved Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

Stuffies

$3.95

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and bacon topped with boneless buffalo tenders.

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Mixed lettuce with a hard boiled egg, bacon, sliced red onion, avocado, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.

Greek Salad

$9.95

L Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, Parmesan cheese and our creamy Caesar dressing.

L House Salad

$6.95

Mixed lettuce with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and banana peppers.

S Caesar Salad

$4.95

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, Parmesan cheese and our creamy Caesar dressing.

S House Salad

$3.95

Mixed lettuce with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and banana peppers.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Mixed lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, carrots, corn, black beans, diced red onions, avocado, Cajun chicken breast, jalapeno ranch dressing, and tortilla chips.

Soup

Chowder

$4.95

Chowder and Cakes

$6.95

Clam Cakes

$2.95

Minestrone

$2.75

Chili Cup

$4.95

Sandwich

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.95

Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.95

Slow roasted pork smothered with BBQ sauce.

BLT

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$13.95

Boneless buffalo chicken tenders with cheddar cheese.

Cacoila

$9.95

Pork braised in wine and Portuguese spices, served on a Portuguese roll.

Caprese Sandwich

$9.95

French bread topped with sliced tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, basil, and drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Cheeseburger

$11.95

American and Swiss cheese

Cheeseburger Club

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white, wheat, or rye.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Ranchero

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, and spicy ranch.

Classic Club

$13.95

Double Decker Club with Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato Bacon and Cranberry Mayonnaise Served on White, Wheat or Marble Rye

Greek Wrap

$11.95

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Mozambique Burrito

$13.95

Marinated chicken, rice, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, Portuguese pepper in a tortilla wrap.

Pastrami Rueben

$11.95

Lean pastrami served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Grilled rye bread topped with Thousand Island, sauteed onions, and Swiss cheese.

Portuguese Burger

$12.95

Over easy egg, roasted Portuguese pepper and Portuguese steak sauce on a Portuguese roll.

Steak and Cheese

$12.95

Shaved steak, sauteed onion, pepper with provolone cheese.

Turkey Avocado BLT

$12.95

Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on choice of white or wheat wrap.

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Chicken and bacon tossed with BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

BLT Pizza

$11.95

Hand stretched dough topped with diced bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, and mayo.

Buff Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Chicken and red onion tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, served with blue cheese dressing.

Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Chourico Pizza

$10.95

Greek Pizza

$11.95

Margarita Pizza

$10.95

Hand stretched pizza dough topped with olive oil, garlic, diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, pizza cheese blend, topped with balsamic glaze and basil.

Meat Lover Pizza

$13.95

Pepperoni, chourico, sausage, and ham topped with mozzarella cheese.

Mozambique Pizza

$12.95

Chicken and banana peppers tossed in Mozambique sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

Veggie Lover Pizza

$12.95

Caramelized onion, black olive, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Entrees

Asian Chicken Stir Fry

$12.95

Chicken tenders, sautéed onions, peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed with Jillian’s own Asian chili sauce served over rice.

Baked Scrod

$16.95

Scrod baked with a buttery Ritz cracker crumb topping and splash of white wine.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

$12.95

Our house made pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce tossed in a cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and baked with a buttery Ritz cracker crumb.

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$13.95

Diced chicken and broccoli tossed in a buffalo mac & cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta baked with buttery Ritz cracker crumbs.

Chicken Mozambique

$17.95

Lightly seared chicken breasts tossed in our house made Mozambique sauce served with rice and fries

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Breaded chicken deep fried in a golden panko crust and finished in the oven topped with provolone cheese and served with cavatappi.

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.95

Golden brown eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese and served with choice of pasta.

Fish and Chip

$16.95

Scrod lightly breaded and fried until crispy served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Jillian's Steak

$17.95

New York sirloin grilled to perfection and topped with sauteed onions, peppers and garlic butter.

Meatloaf

$12.95

Chef's house made meatloaf

Platter Chicken Mozambique (3lb)

$42.95

Portuguese Steak

$18.95

New York sirloin covered with house made Portuguese steak sauce and Portuguese red pepper topped with a fried egg. Served with two sides, recommended with rice and fries

Shrimp Mozambique

$16.95

Lightly seared shrimp tossed in our house made Mozambique sauce served with rice and fries.

Steak Tips

$17.95

Marinated tenderloin tips covered with onions and peppers

Surf and Turf Mozambique

$17.95

Sauteed chicken breast and shrimp in our house made Mozambique sauce served over rice and fries with Portuguese peppers.

Sides

Baked Potato

$1.95

Bread

$1.00

Broccoli

$1.50

Carrot Sticks

$1.50

Celery Sticks

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Grill Chicken

$3.50

Grill Shrimp

$4.95

Mashed Potato

$1.95

Onion Rings

$3.25

Pasta with Marinara

$3.25

Rice

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Vegetable

$1.50

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Lava Cookie

$8.95

Fried Oreo

$7.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.95

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Kids Tender

$6.95

Specials

Chili Dip

$7.95Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.95

Golden brown eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese and served with choice of pasta.

Grilled Chicken Combo

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast and chicken sausage topped with BBQ sauce and served with two sides.

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.95

Milk & Cookie Chocolate Chip

$7.95

Pineapple Shrimp Pasta

$14.95

Sauteed Shrimp, onions, broccoli, grilled pineapple, peas, peppers tossed in a sweet teriyaki sauce topped chow mein noddles

Prime Rib

$19.95Out of stock

Seasoned 10 ounce prime rib served with two sides.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$11.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset, MA 02725

Directions

Gallery
Jillian's - Somerset image
Jillian's - Somerset image
Jillian's - Somerset image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rodger's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 626
1229 Wilbur Ave Somerset, MA 02725
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street
orange starNo Reviews
1082 Davol Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River - 4171 North Main Street
orange star3.9 • 1,631
4171 North Main Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
Chomp Warren
orange starNo Reviews
440 Child St Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
orange starNo Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerset

Somerset Grille
orange star4.6 • 642
3015 County St Somerset, MA 02726
View restaurantnext
Rodger's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 626
1229 Wilbur Ave Somerset, MA 02725
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerset
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
New Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston