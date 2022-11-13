Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Chomp Warren

review star

No reviews yet

440 Child St

Warren, RI 02885

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Classic Smash Burger

Hop

Alchemist Focal Banger | IPA

Alchemist Focal Banger | IPA

$12.00

Sold by the can. American IPA with Citra & Mosaic hops.

Alchemist Heady Topper | DIPA

Alchemist Heady Topper | DIPA

$12.00

Sold by the can. We love hops – that’s why our flagship Double IPA, Heady Topper, is packed full of them. Heady Topper was designed to showcase the complex flavors and aromas these flowers produce. The Alchemist has been brewing Heady Topper since 2003. This Double IPA is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. It is brewed to give you wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. We brew Heady Topper with a proprietary blend of six hops – each imparting its own unique flavor and aroma. Take a big sip of Heady and see what hop flavors you can pick out. Orange? Tropical Fruit? Pink Grapefruit? Pine? Spice? There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage.

3 Floyds Lazer Snake | IPA

$9.00

Finback Rolling in Clouds | IPA

$8.00

Hazy, cloudy, blurry, foggy, fuzzy IPA. Whatever you call it, let’s be in the New Wave. Fluffy and crisp, it’s all about an easy decision.

Hudson Valley Flotsam | Session

$8.00Out of stock

Little IPA produced in collaboration with our friends at Schooner Apollonia, brewed with grain from Hudson Valley Malt delivered by sail freight, and hopped with Citra & Motueka.

Mast Landing Neon Sails | IPA

$9.00

Sloop Simcoe Motueka Bomb | NEIPA

$9.00

SIMCOE + MOTUEKA BOMB // The resiny, earthy fruit of Simcoe comes together w/ the tropical citrus & complexity of new school, Southern Hemisphere Motueka. Notes of cherry & fruit punch w/ a peppery herbaceousness. The Sloop “Bomb” series: exploring the hazy, juicy, & unique flavors of hop varietals & combinations.

Goodfire Prime | IPA

$8.00

Octoberfest Biers

Benediktiner Weissbier

$8.00

Like luminous amber suffused with orange highlights, Benediktiner Weissbier sparkles in the glass, with an opalescent appearance lent by the natural cloudiness of the yeast. Its rich, white head is characterised by a good density and fine texture. The pot-pourri of aromas combines strong caramel notes, with hints of honey and fruits, chief among them bananas and raisins. Each gently sparkling sip melts on the tongue and palate, bringing a distinct sense of refreshment. A full body, with a harmonious balance of sweet and a discrete bitterness in the background, creates a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.

Rothaus Pils

$8.00

German Pilsner

Warsteiner Oktoberfest

$8.00

Crisp

Benediktiner Weissbier

$8.00

Like luminous amber suffused with orange highlights, Benediktiner Weissbier sparkles in the glass, with an opalescent appearance lent by the natural cloudiness of the yeast. Its rich, white head is characterised by a good density and fine texture. The pot-pourri of aromas combines strong caramel notes, with hints of honey and fruits, chief among them bananas and raisins. Each gently sparkling sip melts on the tongue and palate, bringing a distinct sense of refreshment. A full body, with a harmonious balance of sweet and a discrete bitterness in the background, creates a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.

Brasserie d'Achouffe La Chouffe Blond

$9.00

The gnomes of Fairyland are particularly fond of this golden beer. LA CHOUFFE, with its slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones, is the drink which gives them their zest for life. At least, that's what these imps say when they are thirsty. Their secret used to be jealously guarded from one generation to the next until the day they shared the recipe with humans to seal their friendship. Of all the legends from the wonderful region of the Belgian Ardennes, the tale of LA CHOUFFE is the one which most merits re-telling.

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller High Life, also known as the Champagne of Beers, is a quintessentially classic, American-style lager. To this day, Miller High Life continues to be faithfully brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley.

Narragansett Lager

$4.00

Made on Honor for five generations, The Famous Narragansett Lager has been one of the greats since 1890. Pre-Prohibition era drinkers toasted 'Gansett, Dr. Suess illustrated 'Gansett, the Sox scored with 'Gansett, and Captain Quint crushed 'Gansett. Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!"

Rothaus Pils

$8.00

German Pilsner

Rothaus Pilsner 5L Mini Keg

Rothaus Pilsner 5L Mini Keg

$65.00

German Style Pilsner served in a mini keg on the table. 5L is 10 total pints.

Yuengling | Lager

$5.00

Cider & Fruit

Downeast Winter Blend | Cider

$8.00

Aged on toasted oak chips with cinnamon & nutmeg

Pony Shack Bliss | Cider

$8.00

A little sweet, a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste inspired by traditional French cider.

Urban Artifact Teak | Fruit

$9.00

Wild & Sour

3 Sons Sunshine Slushy | Sour

$16.00Out of stock

A fruited Sour Ale in collaboration with 450 North Brewing with over 3,000lbs of Peach, Apricot, and Plum added.

450 North Liquid Gold | Sour

$16.00

Liquid Gold XXL is conditioned on Goldenberry, Pineapple & Lemoncello.

Austin Street Glitter N Grit

$8.00

Brewed for National Women’s Day, a Dragonfruit Gose brewed with Blood Orange and Maine Sea Salt.

Great Nation Bloop | Sour

$8.00

Tart Ale brewed with Oregon blueberry and raspberry puree.

Origin Beer Project Another Masquerade | Saison

$7.00

Plan Bee Garden Beer | Wild Ale

$10.00

A tiny barn beer with coriander, 100% NYS ingredient beer brewed with farm grown coriander, dry hopped with NY Paradigm hops, aged in oak & fermented with our house culture.

Preble Strawberry Rhubarb | Sour

$10.00

Dark

Fore River Timberhitch | Red Ale

$8.00

Red Ale brewed with imported barley, domestic and European hops and English yeast

Left Hand Brewing Nitro | Milk Stout

$9.00

POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing was the first craft brewery to release a bottled nitrogenated beer. For the best experience, pour hard at 180 degrees into a 16oz glass. Different gas, different pour. Cheers! #PourHard

Proclamation Broze | Milk Stout

$9.00

Belgian

Jester King 6' Grain Saison

$35.00

Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv. We're happy to start the new year and our second decade of brewing with a new beer deeply rooted in the principles and processes we hold dear!

Jester King Phaenomena

$65.00

Mature JK SPON aged in Cognac barrels, in collaboration with Rare Barrel (Berkeley, California). Phaenomena is a 100% spontaneously fermented beer aged in Cognac barrels! The beer itself took a meandering path to release. It was originally brewed in 2016 when our friends Jay Goodwin and Alex Wallash came to visit us. After a few years of maturation, we weren't thrilled with the results, so we decided to try again. Ultimately, the beer we finally blended this spring is one we're quite proud of and are excited for you to try. Our brewing team gets notes of white pepper, Cognac, caramel apple, Crème Brûlée, and bicycle tire. 7.4% abv.

Jester King Provenance Farmhouse Ale

$35.00

We're pleased to introduce the latest in our line of Texas citrus farmhouse ales -- Provenance Blood Orange & Tangerine! For Provenance Blood Orange & Tangerine our brewing team hand-juiced and zested 800 pounds of Texas-grown Blood Oranges and Sunburst Tangerines from the Rio Grande Valley. We're really grateful to have such amazing citrus grown in southern Texas and to get to make beer with it. This year, we complemented the TX citrus with a Ekuanot, Loral, and Sabro dry hop. 6.3% abv. Our brewing team gets notes of fresh-squeezed orange juice, Sprite Tropical Remix, orange marmalade, and orange/raisin bread.

Proclamation Make this Romance Last

$9.00

Witbier with Grapefruit Peel & Grains of Paradise. Collaboration with Redemption Rock Brewing Co.

Saison Dupont

$9.00

Saison Dupont is a world classic beer and the yardstick for one of Belgium’s most important beer styles. It is the most admired AND imitated Saison in the world. A strong, vital yeast is key to full attenuation and thus to the style. Saison Dupont is straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack. Incredibly compatible with food!

The Drowned Lands Gather House | Wit

$8.00

Wit (White) Beer brewed with Pilsner malt, raw and malted wheat, malted oats, coriander and bitter orange peel; hopped with Pacific Jade.

The Referend Berliner Messe - Agnus Dei Sour

$46.00

Agnus Dei is our spontaneously fermented Berliner Messe pale wheat ale that sings of time and the overripe. This 2018 harvest edition was refermented with NY Late Harvest Vidal Blanc grape juice in Pineau des Charentes puncheons and matured in those barrels for a year and half sous voile.

The Referend Krak Wild Ale

$20.00

Spontaneously fermented golden ale aged for under one year before the addition of fresh, whole Balaton cherries. Refermented with the fruit in barrel and subsequently macerated for a minimum of 4 months.

Chomp Cocktails

Apple Cider Highball

$12.00+

Evan Williams bourbon, apple cider, lemon juice, apple cider simple syrup topped with soda water.

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00+

Lunazul silver tequila, blood orange liqueur, lime juice and demi syrup.

El Morado

$12.00+

Xicaru mezcal, cassis, lime, orgeat (nut allergy)

Mint Mole Toronto

$12.00+

Rittenhouse rye, branca menta, demi syrup, angostura and mole bitters.

Haitian Rhum Old Fashioned

$14.00+

Barbancourt Haitian rhum, demerara syrup, angostura bitters

Cranberry Negroni

$12.00+

Koval cranberry gin, sweet vermouth and campari.

Luxardo Espresso Martini

$13.00+

Grangers vodka, luxardo, cream liquor, borghetti, walnut bitters (nut allergy)

Hot Pickle

$12.00

Shot of Tanteo habanero tequila with a house pickle juice chaser

White Sangria

$10.00+

Weekend Cocktail Special

$10.00

Pink 75: Damrak gin, fresh lemon juice, aperol, simple syrup and orange bitters

Starters

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Buffalo, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Southern fried chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, buffalo, house BBQ, white bbq

Cacio e Pepe Mac & Cheese Balls

Cacio e Pepe Mac & Cheese Balls

$13.00

Fried house mac and cheese smothered in peppercorn parmesan cheese sauce, bacon, ranch, and herbs

Calamari Bomb

Calamari Bomb

$16.00

fried calamari and shrimp tossed in Garlic butter with harissa, banana peppers and avocado jalapeno aioli

Salads

Baby Field Greens

$10.00

Seasonal baby greens, house-pickled shallots, marble rye croutons, Dijon vinaigrette

Chomp Caesar

Chomp Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine tossed in Chomp caesar dressing, topped with crispy shredded Brussels sprouts, parmesan peppercorn bacon, grated parmesan cheese, garlic butter croutons

Avocado Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Brown butter quinoa, field greens, watermelon radish, persian cucumbers, marinated heirloom tomatoes, avocado vin, topped with wasabi peas and crumbled goat cheese

Sandwiches

Weekend Special Surf and Turf

$23.00

Cheddar cheese, wagyu smash patty, garlic chive butter poached lobster, and gruyere brie mornay sauce on thick cut sourdough

BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche

Caesar Fried Chicken

Caesar Fried Chicken

$17.00

Southern fried chicken, Caesar aioli, parmesan peppercorn bacon, romaine lettuce

Chomp Hot Chicken

Chomp Hot Chicken

$16.00

Southern fried chicken, Chomp hot chicken sauce, buttermilk ranch, dill pickles, shredded iceberg

Chili Lime Fish Sandwich

Chili Lime Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Panko fried haddock tossed in cilantro chili lime sauce, with crunchy sesame Thai slaw.

Burgers

Award Winning Burgers
House Burger

House Burger

$16.00

Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$16.00

Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche

French Onion

French Onion

$16.00

Beef burger, homemade French Onion aioli, Funyons, melted onions, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, lettuce

Smoky Bandit Melt

Smoky Bandit Melt

$17.00

Beef patty, pepperjack cheese, smokey aioli, bbq sauce, crispy onion strings and pickled jalapeños on toasted sourdough

Mushroom Steakhouse Burger

Mushroom Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

Beef Patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, tempura fried sherry mushrooms, house steak sauce, brisket jus aioli, lettuce on toasted brioche

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beef patty with your choice of cheese

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$13.00

A plain burger

Kids

Award Winning Burgers

Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Kids Mac and cheese

$11.00
Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$13.00

A plain burger

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beef patty with your choice of cheese

Sides

Fries

$5.00

French fries, served with house ketchup

Side Field Green

$5.00

Field greens, marble rye croutons, pickled shallots, dijon vinaigrette

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

White cheddar mac and cheese

Sauce Plate

$4.00

An assortment of six of our house-made sauces. Try 'em all & find your new favorite.

Chomp Merch

Burger Man Sweatshirt

$55.00+

Burger Man T-Shirt

$25.00+Out of stock
Chomp 13oz Grand Rastal Glass

Chomp 13oz Grand Rastal Glass

$6.00

13 oz. Craft Master Grand is perfect for serving 12 ounce bottles and cans, or smaller pours of rare or experimental beers.

Chomp 16oz Pub Glass

Chomp 16oz Pub Glass

$7.00

Pub glass featuring Chomp logo on one side and Warren on the other.

Anchor and Hope

Anchor and Hope Chardonnay

Anchor and Hope Chardonnay

$11.00

From Rumford, RI! This Chardonnay is bright, lively and delicious with juicy melon, golden apple and toasted almond notes

Anchor and Hope Pinot Noir

Anchor and Hope Pinot Noir

$11.00

From Rumford, RI! This Pinot is complex and expressive on the nose with aromas of cherries, savory notes and a touch of vanilla. The mouthfeel is rich with tannins and has a long, dry finish.

Anchor & Hope Rose

$11.00
Anchor and Hope Sauv Blanc

Anchor and Hope Sauv Blanc

$11.00

From Rumford, Rhode Island! This Sauvignon Blanc has bright and refreshing flavors of citrus and lemongrass, followed by zest...

Sodas

Club Soda

$2.00+

Coke 12 oz can

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke 12 oz can

$2.00+

Gingerale 12 oz can

$2.00+

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite12 oz can

$2.00

Gingerbeer

$3.00

Refill

Chomp Merch

Burger Man Sweatshirt

$55.00+

Burger Man T-Shirt

$25.00+Out of stock
Chomp 13oz Grand Rastal Glass

Chomp 13oz Grand Rastal Glass

$6.00

13 oz. Craft Master Grand is perfect for serving 12 ounce bottles and cans, or smaller pours of rare or experimental beers.

Chomp 16oz Pub Glass

Chomp 16oz Pub Glass

$7.00

Pub glass featuring Chomp logo on one side and Warren on the other.

Chomp T-Shirt

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers. Sandwiches. Beer.

Website

Location

440 Child St, Warren, RI 02885

Directions

Gallery
Chomp image
Chomp image
Chomp image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Rod's Grille - Warren, RI
orange starNo Reviews
6 WASHINGTON STREET WARREN, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
orange starNo Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
The Wave
orange star3.4 • 88
400 Metacom Ave Bristol, RI 02809
View restaurantnext
Classic Pizza & Grill Bristol - 349 Metacom Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
349 Metacom Avenue Bristol, RI 02809
View restaurantnext
The Beach House Food & Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
805 Hope Street Bristol, RI 02809
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Warren

The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 1,218
215 Water St Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Pizza Warren
orange star4.3 • 588
495 Main Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0413 - Warren
orange star4.3 • 396
623 Metacom Avenue Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Lauren's Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 382
601 Metacom Ave Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Perella's Ristorante
orange star4.0 • 372
311 Metacome Avenue Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warren
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston