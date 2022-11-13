Chomp Warren
440 Child St
Warren, RI 02885
Hop
Alchemist Focal Banger | IPA
Sold by the can. American IPA with Citra & Mosaic hops.
Alchemist Heady Topper | DIPA
Sold by the can. We love hops – that’s why our flagship Double IPA, Heady Topper, is packed full of them. Heady Topper was designed to showcase the complex flavors and aromas these flowers produce. The Alchemist has been brewing Heady Topper since 2003. This Double IPA is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. It is brewed to give you wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. We brew Heady Topper with a proprietary blend of six hops – each imparting its own unique flavor and aroma. Take a big sip of Heady and see what hop flavors you can pick out. Orange? Tropical Fruit? Pink Grapefruit? Pine? Spice? There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage.
3 Floyds Lazer Snake | IPA
Finback Rolling in Clouds | IPA
Hazy, cloudy, blurry, foggy, fuzzy IPA. Whatever you call it, let’s be in the New Wave. Fluffy and crisp, it’s all about an easy decision.
Hudson Valley Flotsam | Session
Little IPA produced in collaboration with our friends at Schooner Apollonia, brewed with grain from Hudson Valley Malt delivered by sail freight, and hopped with Citra & Motueka.
Mast Landing Neon Sails | IPA
Sloop Simcoe Motueka Bomb | NEIPA
SIMCOE + MOTUEKA BOMB // The resiny, earthy fruit of Simcoe comes together w/ the tropical citrus & complexity of new school, Southern Hemisphere Motueka. Notes of cherry & fruit punch w/ a peppery herbaceousness. The Sloop “Bomb” series: exploring the hazy, juicy, & unique flavors of hop varietals & combinations.
Goodfire Prime | IPA
Octoberfest Biers
Benediktiner Weissbier
Like luminous amber suffused with orange highlights, Benediktiner Weissbier sparkles in the glass, with an opalescent appearance lent by the natural cloudiness of the yeast. Its rich, white head is characterised by a good density and fine texture. The pot-pourri of aromas combines strong caramel notes, with hints of honey and fruits, chief among them bananas and raisins. Each gently sparkling sip melts on the tongue and palate, bringing a distinct sense of refreshment. A full body, with a harmonious balance of sweet and a discrete bitterness in the background, creates a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.
Rothaus Pils
German Pilsner
Warsteiner Oktoberfest
Crisp
Brasserie d'Achouffe La Chouffe Blond
The gnomes of Fairyland are particularly fond of this golden beer. LA CHOUFFE, with its slight hoppy taste, combining notes of fresh coriander and fruity tones, is the drink which gives them their zest for life. At least, that's what these imps say when they are thirsty. Their secret used to be jealously guarded from one generation to the next until the day they shared the recipe with humans to seal their friendship. Of all the legends from the wonderful region of the Belgian Ardennes, the tale of LA CHOUFFE is the one which most merits re-telling.
Miller High Life
Miller High Life, also known as the Champagne of Beers, is a quintessentially classic, American-style lager. To this day, Miller High Life continues to be faithfully brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley.
Narragansett Lager
Made on Honor for five generations, The Famous Narragansett Lager has been one of the greats since 1890. Pre-Prohibition era drinkers toasted 'Gansett, Dr. Suess illustrated 'Gansett, the Sox scored with 'Gansett, and Captain Quint crushed 'Gansett. Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!"
Rothaus Pilsner 5L Mini Keg
German Style Pilsner served in a mini keg on the table. 5L is 10 total pints.
Yuengling | Lager
Cider & Fruit
Wild & Sour
3 Sons Sunshine Slushy | Sour
A fruited Sour Ale in collaboration with 450 North Brewing with over 3,000lbs of Peach, Apricot, and Plum added.
450 North Liquid Gold | Sour
Liquid Gold XXL is conditioned on Goldenberry, Pineapple & Lemoncello.
Austin Street Glitter N Grit
Brewed for National Women’s Day, a Dragonfruit Gose brewed with Blood Orange and Maine Sea Salt.
Great Nation Bloop | Sour
Tart Ale brewed with Oregon blueberry and raspberry puree.
Origin Beer Project Another Masquerade | Saison
Plan Bee Garden Beer | Wild Ale
A tiny barn beer with coriander, 100% NYS ingredient beer brewed with farm grown coriander, dry hopped with NY Paradigm hops, aged in oak & fermented with our house culture.
Preble Strawberry Rhubarb | Sour
Dark
Fore River Timberhitch | Red Ale
Red Ale brewed with imported barley, domestic and European hops and English yeast
Left Hand Brewing Nitro | Milk Stout
POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing was the first craft brewery to release a bottled nitrogenated beer. For the best experience, pour hard at 180 degrees into a 16oz glass. Different gas, different pour. Cheers! #PourHard
Proclamation Broze | Milk Stout
Belgian
Jester King 6' Grain Saison
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv. We're happy to start the new year and our second decade of brewing with a new beer deeply rooted in the principles and processes we hold dear!
Jester King Phaenomena
Mature JK SPON aged in Cognac barrels, in collaboration with Rare Barrel (Berkeley, California). Phaenomena is a 100% spontaneously fermented beer aged in Cognac barrels! The beer itself took a meandering path to release. It was originally brewed in 2016 when our friends Jay Goodwin and Alex Wallash came to visit us. After a few years of maturation, we weren't thrilled with the results, so we decided to try again. Ultimately, the beer we finally blended this spring is one we're quite proud of and are excited for you to try. Our brewing team gets notes of white pepper, Cognac, caramel apple, Crème Brûlée, and bicycle tire. 7.4% abv.
Jester King Provenance Farmhouse Ale
We're pleased to introduce the latest in our line of Texas citrus farmhouse ales -- Provenance Blood Orange & Tangerine! For Provenance Blood Orange & Tangerine our brewing team hand-juiced and zested 800 pounds of Texas-grown Blood Oranges and Sunburst Tangerines from the Rio Grande Valley. We're really grateful to have such amazing citrus grown in southern Texas and to get to make beer with it. This year, we complemented the TX citrus with a Ekuanot, Loral, and Sabro dry hop. 6.3% abv. Our brewing team gets notes of fresh-squeezed orange juice, Sprite Tropical Remix, orange marmalade, and orange/raisin bread.
Proclamation Make this Romance Last
Witbier with Grapefruit Peel & Grains of Paradise. Collaboration with Redemption Rock Brewing Co.
Saison Dupont
Saison Dupont is a world classic beer and the yardstick for one of Belgium’s most important beer styles. It is the most admired AND imitated Saison in the world. A strong, vital yeast is key to full attenuation and thus to the style. Saison Dupont is straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack. Incredibly compatible with food!
The Drowned Lands Gather House | Wit
Wit (White) Beer brewed with Pilsner malt, raw and malted wheat, malted oats, coriander and bitter orange peel; hopped with Pacific Jade.
The Referend Berliner Messe - Agnus Dei Sour
Agnus Dei is our spontaneously fermented Berliner Messe pale wheat ale that sings of time and the overripe. This 2018 harvest edition was refermented with NY Late Harvest Vidal Blanc grape juice in Pineau des Charentes puncheons and matured in those barrels for a year and half sous voile.
The Referend Krak Wild Ale
Spontaneously fermented golden ale aged for under one year before the addition of fresh, whole Balaton cherries. Refermented with the fruit in barrel and subsequently macerated for a minimum of 4 months.
Chomp Cocktails
Apple Cider Highball
Evan Williams bourbon, apple cider, lemon juice, apple cider simple syrup topped with soda water.
Blood Orange Margarita
Lunazul silver tequila, blood orange liqueur, lime juice and demi syrup.
El Morado
Xicaru mezcal, cassis, lime, orgeat (nut allergy)
Mint Mole Toronto
Rittenhouse rye, branca menta, demi syrup, angostura and mole bitters.
Haitian Rhum Old Fashioned
Barbancourt Haitian rhum, demerara syrup, angostura bitters
Cranberry Negroni
Koval cranberry gin, sweet vermouth and campari.
Luxardo Espresso Martini
Grangers vodka, luxardo, cream liquor, borghetti, walnut bitters (nut allergy)
Hot Pickle
Shot of Tanteo habanero tequila with a house pickle juice chaser
White Sangria
Weekend Cocktail Special
Pink 75: Damrak gin, fresh lemon juice, aperol, simple syrup and orange bitters
Starters
Wings
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Buffalo, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
Boneless Wings
Southern fried chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, buffalo, house BBQ, white bbq
Cacio e Pepe Mac & Cheese Balls
Fried house mac and cheese smothered in peppercorn parmesan cheese sauce, bacon, ranch, and herbs
Calamari Bomb
fried calamari and shrimp tossed in Garlic butter with harissa, banana peppers and avocado jalapeno aioli
Salads
Baby Field Greens
Seasonal baby greens, house-pickled shallots, marble rye croutons, Dijon vinaigrette
Chomp Caesar
Chopped romaine tossed in Chomp caesar dressing, topped with crispy shredded Brussels sprouts, parmesan peppercorn bacon, grated parmesan cheese, garlic butter croutons
Avocado Quinoa Salad
Brown butter quinoa, field greens, watermelon radish, persian cucumbers, marinated heirloom tomatoes, avocado vin, topped with wasabi peas and crumbled goat cheese
Sandwiches
Weekend Special Surf and Turf
Cheddar cheese, wagyu smash patty, garlic chive butter poached lobster, and gruyere brie mornay sauce on thick cut sourdough
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
Caesar Fried Chicken
Southern fried chicken, Caesar aioli, parmesan peppercorn bacon, romaine lettuce
Chomp Hot Chicken
Southern fried chicken, Chomp hot chicken sauce, buttermilk ranch, dill pickles, shredded iceberg
Chili Lime Fish Sandwich
Panko fried haddock tossed in cilantro chili lime sauce, with crunchy sesame Thai slaw.
Burgers
House Burger
Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Classic Smash Burger
Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche
French Onion
Beef burger, homemade French Onion aioli, Funyons, melted onions, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, lettuce
Smoky Bandit Melt
Beef patty, pepperjack cheese, smokey aioli, bbq sauce, crispy onion strings and pickled jalapeños on toasted sourdough
Mushroom Steakhouse Burger
Beef Patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, tempura fried sherry mushrooms, house steak sauce, brisket jus aioli, lettuce on toasted brioche
Cheese Burger
Beef patty with your choice of cheese
Plain Burger
A plain burger
Kids
Sides
Fries
French fries, served with house ketchup
Side Field Green
Field greens, marble rye croutons, pickled shallots, dijon vinaigrette
Side Ceasar
Romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
Mac and Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese
Sauce Plate
An assortment of six of our house-made sauces. Try 'em all & find your new favorite.
Chomp Merch
Burger Man Sweatshirt
Burger Man T-Shirt
Chomp 13oz Grand Rastal Glass
13 oz. Craft Master Grand is perfect for serving 12 ounce bottles and cans, or smaller pours of rare or experimental beers.
Chomp 16oz Pub Glass
Pub glass featuring Chomp logo on one side and Warren on the other.
Anchor and Hope
Anchor and Hope Chardonnay
From Rumford, RI! This Chardonnay is bright, lively and delicious with juicy melon, golden apple and toasted almond notes
Anchor and Hope Pinot Noir
From Rumford, RI! This Pinot is complex and expressive on the nose with aromas of cherries, savory notes and a touch of vanilla. The mouthfeel is rich with tannins and has a long, dry finish.
Anchor & Hope Rose
Anchor and Hope Sauv Blanc
From Rumford, Rhode Island! This Sauvignon Blanc has bright and refreshing flavors of citrus and lemongrass, followed by zest...
Chomp T-Shirt
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Burgers. Sandwiches. Beer.
440 Child St, Warren, RI 02885