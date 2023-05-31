Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Perella's Ristorante

372 Reviews

$$

311 Metacome Avenue

Warren, RI 02885

Hot Trays

Veggie Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Veggie Lasagna FullTray

$60.00

Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Lasagna Full Tray

$70.00

Jumbo Stuffed Shells 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Jumbo Shells Full Tray

$60.00

Baked Ziti/Marinara 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Baked Ziti/Marinara Full Tray

$60.00

Eggplant Rolitini 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Eggplant Rolitini Full Tray

$60.00

Chicken Cacciatore 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Chicken Cacciatore Full Tray

$60.00

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$60.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Chicken Marsala Full Tray

$70.00

Sausage, Pepper & Onion 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Full Tray

$70.00

Don Luigi Italian Haddock 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Don Luigi Italian Haddock Full Tray

$70.00

Cold Trays

Antipasto Salad 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Antipasto Salad Full Tray

$60.00

Garden Salad 1/2 Tray

$25.00

Garden Saled Full Tray

$40.00

Whole pig

Whole Pig Cooked on site

Whole Pig Delivered

Home Made Sauce

Marinara 1 Quart

$16.95

Tomato Sauce 1 Quart

$15.00

Bolonese 1 Quart

$19.95

Bolonese 1 Pint

$9.95

BBQ

St.Louis Style Ribs, Chicken, BBQ Beans, old fashion cole slaw, Potato Salad, Garlic Bread, and BBQ Sauce on site

Meat ans Cheese Platters

Meat & Cheese Platter Italian Dry Salami, Hot Ham, Prosciutto or Mortadella, Mozzarella, American or Provolone minimum 10 people

$9.95
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Website

Location

311 Metacome Avenue, Warren, RI 02885

Directions

